openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cli-table-redemption

by keymetrics
1.0.1 (see all)

Pretty unicode tables for the CLI with Node.JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

144K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cli tableau

Build Status

Horizontal Tables

var Table = require('cli-tableau');

var table = new Table({
    head: ['TH 1 label', 'TH 2 label'],
    colWidths: [100, 200],
    borders: false
});

table.push(
    ['First value', 'Second value'],
    ['First value', 'Second value']
);

console.log(table.toString());

Vertical Tables

var Table = require('cli-tableau');
var table = new Table();

table.push(
    { 'Some key': 'Some value' },
    { 'Another key': 'Another value' }
);

console.log(table.toString());

Cross Tables

Cross tables are very similar to vertical tables, with two key differences:

  1. They require a head setting when instantiated that has an empty string as the first header
  2. The individual rows take the general form of { "Header": ["Row", "Values"] }
var Table = require('cli-tableau');
var table = new Table({ head: ["", "Top Header 1", "Top Header 2"] });

table.push(
    { 'Left Header 1': ['Value Row 1 Col 1', 'Value Row 1 Col 2'] },
    { 'Left Header 2': ['Value Row 2 Col 1', 'Value Row 2 Col 2'] }
);

console.log(table.toString());

Custom styles

The chars property controls how the table is drawn:

var table = new Table({
  chars: {
    'top': '═' , 'top-mid': '╤' , 'top-left': '╔' , 'top-right': '╗',
    'bottom': '═' , 'bottom-mid': '╧' , 'bottom-left': '╚' , 'bottom-right': '╝',
    'left': '║' , 'left-mid': '╟' , 'mid': '─' , 'mid-mid': '┼',
    'right': '║' , 'right-mid': '╢' , 'middle': '│'
  }
});

table.push(
    ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'],
    ['frob', 'bar', 'quuz']
);

console.log(table.toString());
// Outputs:
//
//╔══════╤═════╤══════╗
//║ foo  │ bar │ baz  ║
//╟──────┼─────┼──────╢
//║ frob │ bar │ quuz ║
//╚══════╧═════╧══════╝

Empty decoration lines will be skipped, to avoid vertical separator rows just set the 'mid', 'left-mid', 'mid-mid', 'right-mid' to the empty string:

var table = new Table({ chars: {'mid': '', 'left-mid': '', 'mid-mid': '', 'right-mid': ''} });
table.push(
    ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'],
    ['frobnicate', 'bar', 'quuz']
);

console.log(table.toString());
// Outputs: (note the lack of the horizontal line between rows)
//┌────────────┬─────┬──────┐
//│ foo        │ bar │ baz  │
//│ frobnicate │ bar │ quuz │
//└────────────┴─────┴──────┘

By setting all chars to empty with the exception of 'middle' being set to a single space and by setting padding to zero, it's possible to get the most compact layout with no decorations:

var table = new Table({
  chars: {
    'top': '' , 'top-mid': '' , 'top-left': '' , 'top-right': '',
    'bottom': '' , 'bottom-mid': '' , 'bottom-left': '' , 'bottom-right': '',
    'left': '' , 'left-mid': '' , 'mid': '' , 'mid-mid': '',
    'right': '' , 'right-mid': '' , 'middle': ' '
  },
  style: { 'padding-left': 0, 'padding-right': 0 }
});

table.push(
    ['foo', 'bar', 'baz'],
    ['frobnicate', 'bar', 'quuz']
);

console.log(table.toString());
// Outputs:
//foo        bar baz
//frobnicate bar quuz

Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial