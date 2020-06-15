cli tableau

Horizontal Tables

var Table = require ( 'cli-tableau' ); var table = new Table({ head : [ 'TH 1 label' , 'TH 2 label' ], colWidths : [ 100 , 200 ], borders : false }); table.push( [ 'First value' , 'Second value' ], [ 'First value' , 'Second value' ] ); console .log(table.toString());

Vertical Tables

var Table = require ( 'cli-tableau' ); var table = new Table(); table.push( { 'Some key' : 'Some value' }, { 'Another key' : 'Another value' } ); console .log(table.toString());

Cross Tables

Cross tables are very similar to vertical tables, with two key differences:

They require a head setting when instantiated that has an empty string as the first header The individual rows take the general form of { "Header": ["Row", "Values"] }

var Table = require ( 'cli-tableau' ); var table = new Table({ head : [ "" , "Top Header 1" , "Top Header 2" ] }); table.push( { 'Left Header 1' : [ 'Value Row 1 Col 1' , 'Value Row 1 Col 2' ] }, { 'Left Header 2' : [ 'Value Row 2 Col 1' , 'Value Row 2 Col 2' ] } ); console .log(table.toString());

Custom styles

The chars property controls how the table is drawn:

var table = new Table({ chars : { 'top' : '═' , 'top-mid' : '╤' , 'top-left' : '╔' , 'top-right' : '╗' , 'bottom' : '═' , 'bottom-mid' : '╧' , 'bottom-left' : '╚' , 'bottom-right' : '╝' , 'left' : '║' , 'left-mid' : '╟' , 'mid' : '─' , 'mid-mid' : '┼' , 'right' : '║' , 'right-mid' : '╢' , 'middle' : '│' } }); table.push( [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], [ 'frob' , 'bar' , 'quuz' ] ); console .log(table.toString());

Empty decoration lines will be skipped, to avoid vertical separator rows just set the 'mid', 'left-mid', 'mid-mid', 'right-mid' to the empty string:

var table = new Table({ chars : { 'mid' : '' , 'left-mid' : '' , 'mid-mid' : '' , 'right-mid' : '' } }); table.push( [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], [ 'frobnicate' , 'bar' , 'quuz' ] ); console .log(table.toString());

By setting all chars to empty with the exception of 'middle' being set to a single space and by setting padding to zero, it's possible to get the most compact layout with no decorations:

var table = new Table({ chars : { 'top' : '' , 'top-mid' : '' , 'top-left' : '' , 'top-right' : '' , 'bottom' : '' , 'bottom-mid' : '' , 'bottom-left' : '' , 'bottom-right' : '' , 'left' : '' , 'left-mid' : '' , 'mid' : '' , 'mid-mid' : '' , 'right' : '' , 'right-mid' : '' , 'middle' : ' ' }, style : { 'padding-left' : 0 , 'padding-right' : 0 } }); table.push( [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], [ 'frobnicate' , 'bar' , 'quuz' ] ); console .log(table.toString());

