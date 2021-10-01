70+ spinners for use in the terminal
The list of spinners is just a JSON file and can be used wherever.
You probably want to use one of these spinners through the
ora module.
$ npm install cli-spinners
const cliSpinners = require('cli-spinners');
console.log(cliSpinners.dots);
/*
{
interval: 80,
frames: ['⠋', '⠙', '⠹', '⠸', '⠼', '⠴', '⠦', '⠧', '⠇', '⠏']
}
*/
The header GIF is outdated. See all the spinner at once or one at the time.
Each spinner comes with a recommended
interval and an array of
frames.
The
random spinner will return a random spinner each time it's called.