cli-spinners

by Sindre Sorhus
2.6.1 (see all)

Spinners for use in the terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.6M

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cli-spinners

70+ spinners for use in the terminal




The list of spinners is just a JSON file and can be used wherever.

You probably want to use one of these spinners through the ora module.

Install

$ npm install cli-spinners

Usage

const cliSpinners = require('cli-spinners');

console.log(cliSpinners.dots);
/*
{
    interval: 80,
    frames: ['⠋', '⠙', '⠹', '⠸', '⠼', '⠴', '⠦', '⠧', '⠇', '⠏']
}
*/

Preview

The header GIF is outdated. See all the spinner at once or one at the time.

API

Each spinner comes with a recommended interval and an array of frames.

See the spinners.

The random spinner will return a random spinner each time it's called.

