70+ spinners for use in the terminal









The list of spinners is just a JSON file and can be used wherever.

You probably want to use one of these spinners through the ora module.

Install

npm install cli-spinners

Usage

const cliSpinners = require ( 'cli-spinners' ); console .log(cliSpinners.dots);

Preview

The header GIF is outdated. See all the spinner at once or one at the time.

API

Each spinner comes with a recommended interval and an array of frames .

See the spinners.

The random spinner will return a random spinner each time it's called.

