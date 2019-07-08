A simple spinner for node cli.
This package is available on npm as
cli-spinner.
npm install cli-spinner
var Spinner = require('cli-spinner').Spinner;
var spinner = new Spinner('processing.. %s');
spinner.setSpinnerString('|/-\\');
spinner.start();
var obj = new Spinner('processing.. %s')
var obj = new Spinner({
text: 'processing.. %s',
stream: process.stderr,
onTick: function(msg){
this.clearLine(this.stream);
this.stream.write(msg);
}
})
Create a new spinner object. The advanced options can be used in any combination, none of them are required.
obj.start()
Starts the spinner.
obj.stop(clean)
Stops the spinner. Accepts a Boolean parameter to clean the console.
obj.isSpinning()
Returns true/false depending on whether the spinner is currently spinning.
obj.setSpinnerString(spinnerString)
Sets the spinner string. Accepts either a String or an Integer index to reference the built-in spinners.
obj.setSpinnerDelay(spinnerDelay)
Sets the spinner animation speed.
obj.setSpinnerTitle(spinnerTitle)
Sets the spinner title. Use printf-style strings to position the spinner.
Spinner.setDefaultSpinnerString(spinnerString)
Sets the default spinner string for all newly created instances. Accepts either a String or an Integer index to reference the built-in spinners.
Spinner.setDefaultSpinnerDelay(spinnerDelay)
Sets the default spinner delay for all newly created instances.
To see a demonstration of the built-in spinners, point your console at the
example folder and run:
node spinner.js