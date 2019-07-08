A simple spinner for node cli.

Installation

This package is available on npm as cli-spinner .

npm install cli-spinner

Example usage

var Spinner = require ( 'cli-spinner' ).Spinner; var spinner = new Spinner( 'processing.. %s' ); spinner.setSpinnerString( '|/-\\' ); spinner.start();

APIs

var obj = new Spinner( 'processing.. %s' ) var obj = new Spinner({ text : 'processing.. %s' , stream : process.stderr, onTick : function ( msg ) { this .clearLine( this .stream); this .stream.write(msg); } })

Create a new spinner object. The advanced options can be used in any combination, none of them are required.

obj.start()

Starts the spinner.

obj.stop(clean)

Stops the spinner. Accepts a Boolean parameter to clean the console.

obj.isSpinning()

Returns true/false depending on whether the spinner is currently spinning.

obj.setSpinnerString(spinnerString)

Sets the spinner string. Accepts either a String or an Integer index to reference the built-in spinners.

obj.setSpinnerDelay(spinnerDelay)

Sets the spinner animation speed.

obj.setSpinnerTitle(spinnerTitle)

Sets the spinner title. Use printf-style strings to position the spinner.

Spinner.setDefaultSpinnerString(spinnerString)

Sets the default spinner string for all newly created instances. Accepts either a String or an Integer index to reference the built-in spinners.

Spinner.setDefaultSpinnerDelay(spinnerDelay)

Sets the default spinner delay for all newly created instances.

Demo

To see a demonstration of the built-in spinners, point your console at the example folder and run:

node spinner .js

See list of spinners here