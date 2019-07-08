openbase logo
cli-spinner

by Pasquale Boemio
0.2.10 (see all)

A simple spinner for node cli

Documentation
218K

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-spinner

A simple spinner for node cli.

NPM NPM

Installation

This package is available on npm as cli-spinner.

npm install cli-spinner

Example usage

var Spinner = require('cli-spinner').Spinner;

var spinner = new Spinner('processing.. %s');
spinner.setSpinnerString('|/-\\');
spinner.start();

APIs

var obj = new Spinner('processing.. %s')

var obj = new Spinner({
    text: 'processing.. %s',
    stream: process.stderr,
    onTick: function(msg){
        this.clearLine(this.stream);
        this.stream.write(msg);
    }
})

Create a new spinner object. The advanced options can be used in any combination, none of them are required.

obj.start()

Starts the spinner.

obj.stop(clean)

Stops the spinner. Accepts a Boolean parameter to clean the console.

obj.isSpinning()

Returns true/false depending on whether the spinner is currently spinning.

obj.setSpinnerString(spinnerString)

Sets the spinner string. Accepts either a String or an Integer index to reference the built-in spinners.

obj.setSpinnerDelay(spinnerDelay)

Sets the spinner animation speed.

obj.setSpinnerTitle(spinnerTitle)

Sets the spinner title. Use printf-style strings to position the spinner.

Spinner.setDefaultSpinnerString(spinnerString)

Sets the default spinner string for all newly created instances. Accepts either a String or an Integer index to reference the built-in spinners.

Spinner.setDefaultSpinnerDelay(spinnerDelay)

Sets the default spinner delay for all newly created instances.

Demo

To see a demonstration of the built-in spinners, point your console at the example folder and run:

node spinner.js

See list of spinners here

preview

