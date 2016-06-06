A tiny CLI prompter

Install

$ npm install --save cli-prompt

Usage

message : text prompt for the user

: text prompt for the user onValue : function to be called (after user hits enter/return) with the entered text

: function to be called (after user hits enter/return) with the entered text onError : optional function to receive an error, if STDIN has already ended, for example.

Note: cli-prompt will not work if STDIN has ended. If provided, onError will be called in this case.

Example

var prompt = require ( 'cli-prompt' ); prompt( 'enter your first name: ' , function ( val ) { var first = val; prompt( 'and your last name: ' , function ( val ) { console .log( 'hi, ' + first + ' ' + val + '!' ); }, function ( err ) { console .error( 'unable to read last name: ' + err); }); }, function ( err ) { console .error( 'unable to read first name: ' + err); });

Password/hidden input

var prompt = require ( 'cli-prompt' ); prompt.password( 'tell me a secret: ' , console .log, console .error);

Multiple questions

var prompt = require ( 'cli-prompt' ); prompt.multi([ { key : 'username' , default : 'john_doe' }, { label : 'password (must be at least 5 characters)' , key : 'password' , type : 'password' , validate : function ( val ) { if (val.length < 5 ) throw new Error ( 'password must be at least 5 characters long' ); } }, { label : 'number of pets' , key : 'pets' , type : 'number' , default : function ( ) { return this .password.length; } }, { label : 'is this ok?' , type : 'boolean' } ], console .log, console .error);

Thanks

Thanks to @kevinoid for implementing STDIN end/error detection.

Thanks to @mm-gmbd and @apieceofbart for contributing Windows support patches.

Terra Eclipse, Inc. is a nationally recognized political technology and strategy firm located in Aptos, CA and Washington, D.C.

License: MIT

Copyright (C) 2012 Carlos Rodriguez (http://s8f.org/)

Copyright (C) 2012 Terra Eclipse, Inc. (http://www.terraeclipse.com/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.