easy to use progress-bar for command-line/terminal applications

Install

$ yarn add cli-progress $ npm install cli-progress --save

Features

Simple , Robust and Easy to use

, and to use Full customizable output format (various placeholders are available)

Single progressbar mode

Multi progessbar mode

Custom Bar Characters

FPS limiter

ETA calculation based on elapsed time

Custom Tokens to display additional data (payload) within the bar

TTY and NOTTY mode

No callbacks required - designed as pure, external controlled UI widget

Works in Asynchronous and Synchronous tasks

Preset/Theme support

Custom bar formatters (via callback)

Usage

Multiple examples are available e.g. example.js - just try it $ node example.js

const cliProgress = require ( 'cli-progress' ); const bar1 = new cliProgress.SingleBar({}, cliProgress.Presets.shades_classic); bar1.start( 200 , 0 ); bar1.update( 100 ); bar1.stop();

Single Bar Mode

Example

const cliProgress = require ( 'cli-progress' ); const colors = require ( 'ansi-colors' ); const b1 = new cliProgress.SingleBar({ format : 'CLI Progress |' + colors.cyan( '{bar}' ) + '| {percentage}% || {value}/{total} Chunks || Speed: {speed}' , barCompleteChar : '\u2588' , barIncompleteChar : '\u2591' , hideCursor : true }); b1.start( 200 , 0 , { speed : "N/A" }); b1.increment(); b1.update( 20 ); b1.stop();

Constructor

Initialize a new Progress bar. An instance can be used multiple times! it's not required to re-create it!

const cliProgress = require ( 'cli-progress' ); const <instance> = new cliProgress.SingleBar(options:object [, preset :object]);

Options

Starts the progress bar and set the total and initial value

<instance>.start(totalValue:int, startValue :int [, payload :object = {}]);

Sets the current progress value and optionally the payload with values of custom tokens as a second parameter. To update payload only, set currentValue to null .

<instance>.update([currentValue:int [, payload :object = {}]]); < instance > .update([payload:object = {}]);

Increases the current progress value by a specified amount (default +1). Update payload optionally

<instance>.increment([delta:int [, payload :object = {}]]); < instance > .increment(payload:object = {}]);

Sets the total progress value while progressbar is active. Especially useful handling dynamic tasks.

<instance>.setTotal(totalValue:int);

Stops the progress bar and go to next line

<instance>.stop();

Force eta calculation update (long running processes) without altering the progress values.

Note: you may want to increase etaBuffer size - otherwise it can cause INF eta values in case the value didn't changed within the time series.

<instance>.updateETA();

Multi Bar Mode

Example

const cliProgress = require ( 'cli-progress' ); const multibar = new cliProgress.MultiBar({ clearOnComplete : false , hideCursor : true }, cliProgress.Presets.shades_grey); const b1 = multibar.create( 200 , 0 ); const b2 = multibar.create( 1000 , 0 ); b1.increment(); b2.update( 20 , { filename : "helloworld.txt" }); multibar.stop();

Constructor

Initialize a new multiprogress container. Bars need to be added. The options/presets are used for each single bar!

const cliProgress = require ( 'cli-progress' ); const <instance> = new cliProgress.MultiBar(options:object [, preset :object]);

Adds a new progress bar to the container and starts the bar. Returns regular SingleBar object which can be individually controlled.

const <barInstance> = < instance > .create(totalValue:int, startValue:int [, payload:object = {}]);

Removes an existing bar from the multi progress container.

<instance>.remove( < barInstance > :object);

Stops the all progress bars

<instance>.stop();

Options

The following options can be changed

format (type:string|function) - progress bar output format @see format section

(type:string|function) - progress bar output format @see format section fps (type:float) - the maximum update rate (default: 10)

(type:float) - the maximum update rate (default: 10) stream (type:stream) - output stream to use (default: process.stderr )

(type:stream) - output stream to use (default: ) stopOnComplete (type:boolean) - automatically call stop() when the value reaches the total (default: false)

(type:boolean) - automatically call when the value reaches the total (default: false) clearOnComplete (type:boolean) - clear the progress bar on complete / stop() call (default: false)

(type:boolean) - clear the progress bar on complete / call (default: false) barsize (type:int) - the length of the progress bar in chars (default: 40)

(type:int) - the length of the progress bar in chars (default: 40) align (type:char) - position of the progress bar - 'left' (default), 'right' or 'center'

(type:char) - position of the progress bar - 'left' (default), 'right' or 'center' barCompleteChar (type:char) - character to use as "complete" indicator in the bar (default: "=")

(type:char) - character to use as "complete" indicator in the bar (default: "=") barIncompleteChar (type:char) - character to use as "incomplete" indicator in the bar (default: "-")

(type:char) - character to use as "incomplete" indicator in the bar (default: "-") hideCursor (type:boolean) - hide the cursor during progress operation; restored on complete (default: false) - pass null to keep terminal settings

(type:boolean) - hide the cursor during progress operation; restored on complete (default: false) - pass to keep terminal settings linewrap (type:boolean) - disable line wrapping (default: false) - pass null to keep terminal settings; pass true to add linebreaks automatically (not recommended)

(type:boolean) - disable line wrapping (default: false) - pass to keep terminal settings; pass to add linebreaks automatically (not recommended) etaBuffer (type:int) - number of updates with which to calculate the eta; higher numbers give a more stable eta (default: 10)

(type:int) - number of updates with which to calculate the eta; higher numbers give a more stable eta (default: 10) etaAsynchronousUpdate (type:boolean) - trigger an eta calculation update during asynchronous rendering trigger using the current value - should only be used for long running processes in conjunction with lof fps values and large etaBuffer (default: false)

(type:boolean) - trigger an eta calculation update during asynchronous rendering trigger using the current value - should only be used for long running processes in conjunction with lof values and large (default: false) synchronousUpdate (type:boolean) - trigger redraw during update() in case threshold time x2 is exceeded (default: true) - limited to single bar usage

(type:boolean) - trigger redraw during in case threshold time x2 is exceeded (default: true) - limited to single bar usage noTTYOutput (type:boolean) - enable scheduled output to notty streams - e.g. redirect to files (default: false)

(type:boolean) - enable scheduled output to notty streams - e.g. redirect to files (default: false) notTTYSchedule (type:int) - set the output schedule/interval for notty output in ms (default: 2000ms)

(type:int) - set the output schedule/interval for notty output in (default: 2000ms) emptyOnZero (type:boolean) - display progress bars with 'total' of zero(0) as empty, not full (default: false)

(type:boolean) - display progress bars with 'total' of zero(0) as empty, not full (default: false) forceRedraw (type:boolean) - trigger redraw on every frame even if progress remains the same; can be useful if progress bar gets overwritten by other concurrent writes to the terminal (default: false)

(type:boolean) - trigger redraw on every frame even if progress remains the same; can be useful if progress bar gets overwritten by other concurrent writes to the terminal (default: false) barGlue (type:string) - a "glue" string between the complete and incomplete bar elements used to insert ascii control sequences for colorization (default: empty) - Note: in case you add visible "glue" characters the barsize will be increased by the length of the glue!

(type:string) - a "glue" string between the complete and incomplete bar elements used to insert ascii control sequences for colorization (default: empty) - Note: in case you add visible "glue" characters the barsize will be increased by the length of the glue! autopadding (type: boolean) - add padding chars to formatted time and percentage to force fixed width (default: false) - Note: handled standard format functions!

(type: boolean) - add padding chars to formatted time and percentage to force fixed width (default: false) - Note: handled standard format functions! autopaddingChar (type: string) - the character sequence used for autopadding (default: " ") - Note: due to performance optimizations this value requires a length of 3 identical chars

(type: string) - the character sequence used for autopadding (default: " ") - Note: due to performance optimizations this value requires a length of 3 identical chars formatBar (type: function) - a custom bar formatter function which renders the bar-element (default: format-bar.js)

(type: function) - a custom bar formatter function which renders the bar-element (default: format-bar.js) formatTime (type: function) - a custom timer formatter function which renders the formatted time elements like eta_formatted and duration-formatted (default: format-time.js)

(type: function) - a custom timer formatter function which renders the formatted time elements like and (default: format-time.js) formatValue (type: function) - a custom value formatter function which renders all other values (default: format-value.js)

Events

The classes extends EventEmitter which allows you to hook into different events.

See event docs for detailed information + examples.

Bar Formatting

The progressbar can be customized by using the following build-in placeholders. They can be combined in any order.

{bar} - the progress bar, customizable by the options barsize , barCompleteString and barIncompleteString

- the progress bar, customizable by the options , and {percentage} - the current progress in percent (0-100)

- the current progress in percent (0-100) {total} - the end value

- the end value {value} - the current value set by last update() call

- the current value set by last call {eta} - expected time of accomplishment in seconds (limmited to 115days, otherwise INF is displayed)

- expected time of accomplishment in seconds (limmited to 115days, otherwise INF is displayed) {duration} - elapsed time in seconds

- elapsed time in seconds {eta_formatted} - expected time of accomplishment formatted into appropriate units

- expected time of accomplishment formatted into appropriate units {duration_formatted} - elapsed time formatted into appropriate units

Example

const opt = { format : 'progress [{bar}] {percentage}% | ETA: {eta}s | {value}/{total}' }

is rendered as

progress [========================================] 100 % | ETA: 0s | 200 /200

Custom formatters

Instead of a "static" format string it is also possible to pass a custom callback function as formatter. For a full example (including params) take a look on lib/formatter.js

Example 1

function formatter ( options, params, payload ) { const bar = options.barCompleteString.substr( 0 , Math .round(params.progress*options.barsize)); if (params.value >= params.total){ return '# ' + colors.grey(payload.task) + ' ' + colors.green(params.value + '/' + params.total) + ' --[' + bar + ']-- ' ; } else { return '# ' + payload.task + ' ' + colors.yellow(params.value + '/' + params.total) + ' --[' + bar + ']-- ' ; } } const opt = { format : formatter }

is rendered as

Example 2

You can also access the default format functions to use them within your formatter:

const {TimeFormat, ValueFormat, BarFormat, Formatter} = require ( 'cli-progess' ).Format; ...

Examples

Example 1 - Set Options

const bar = new _progress.Bar({ barCompleteChar : '#' , barIncompleteChar : '.' , fps : 5 , stream : process.stdout, barsize : 65 , position : 'center' });

Example 2 - Change Styles defined by Preset

const bar = new _progress.Bar({ barsize : 65 , position : 'right' }, _progress.Presets.shades_grey);

Example 3 - Custom Payload

The payload object keys should only contain keys matching standard \w+ regex!

const bar = new _progress.Bar({ format : 'progress [{bar}] {percentage}% | ETA: {eta}s | {value}/{total} | Speed: {speed} kbit' }); bar.start( 200 , 0 , { speed : "N/A" }); bar.update( 5 , { speed : '125' }); bar.stop();

Example 4 - Custom Presets

File myPreset.js

const colors = require ( 'ansi-colors' ); module .exports = { format : colors.red( ' {bar}' ) + ' {percentage}% | ETA: {eta}s | {value}/{total} | Speed: {speed} kbit' , barCompleteChar : '\u2588' , barIncompleteChar : '\u2591' };

Application

const myPreset = require ( './myPreset.js' ); const bar = new _progress.Bar({ barsize : 65 }, myPreset);

Need a more modern appearance ? cli-progress supports predefined themes via presets. You are welcome to add your custom one :)

But keep in mind that a lot of the "special-chars" rely on Unicode - it might not work as expected on legacy systems.

Default Presets

The following presets are included by default

legacy - Styles as of cli-progress v1.3.0

- Styles as of cli-progress v1.3.0 shades-classic - Unicode background shades are used for the bar

- Unicode background shades are used for the bar shades-grey - Unicode background shades with grey bar

- Unicode background shades with grey bar rect - Unicode Rectangles

Compatibility

cli-progress is designed for linux/macOS/container applications which mostly providing standard compliant tty terminals/shells. In non-tty mode it is suitable to be used with logging daemons (cyclic output).

It also works with PowerShell on Windows 10 - the legacy command prompt on outdated Windows versions won't work as expected and is not supported!

Any Questions ? Report a Bug ? Enhancements ?

Please open a new issue on GitHub

License

CLI-Progress is OpenSource and licensed under the Terms of The MIT License (X11). You're welcome to contribute!