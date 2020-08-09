Generate pie charts in terminal and text mode.
# Using npm
npm install --save cli-pie
# Using yarn
yarn add cli-pie
// Dependencies
var Pie = require("cli-pie");
// Generate a new pie, with radius 5 characters
var p = new Pie(5, [
{ label: "Water", value: 70, color: [ 0, 0, 255] }
, { label: "Land", value: 30, color: [255, 240, 0] }
], {
legend: true
});
// Stringify
console.log(p.toString());
// Stringify, after disabling the ansi styles
p.options.no_ansi = true;
console.log(p.toString());
// Add a new item
p.add({
label: "Test"
, value: 20
});
// Enable the ansi styles
p.options.no_ansi = false;
console.log(p.toString());
// Disable the ansi styles and reset colors
p.options.no_ansi = true;
p.colors = {};
console.log(p.toString());
There are few ways to get help:
CliPie(r, data, options)
Creates a new instance of
CliPie.
r: The radius value.
data: An array of objects in the following format:
options: An object containing the following fields:
flat (Boolean): If
true, flat colors will be used (default:
true).
chr (String): The character to draw the pie (default:
" ").
no_ansi (Boolean): If
true, ansi styles will not be used.
legend (Boolean): If
true, a legend is added next to the pie.
display_total (Boolean): If
true, the total is added to the legend.
total_label (String): The label for the total (default:
Total)
circle_opts (Object): The options passed to the
cli-circle module,
which uses the
cli-graph module to
build the graph.
CliPie instance.
CLiPie.Item(obj)
CliPie.Item
Creates a new
CliPie.Item instance.
obj: The
CliPie.Item data containing:
value (Number): The item value.
label (String): The item label.
color (String): The item color (used in ansi graphs).
letter (String): The item letter (used on non-ansi graphs).
CliPieItem containing:
add(item)
Adds new items in the cli pie.
item: The item data.
CliPie instance.
textColor(text, color, fg, bg)
Adds foreground or/and background color(s) to the provided text.
text: The text to color.
color: The color value.
fg: If
true, the function will modify the foreground color of the text (default:
true).
bg: If
true, the function will modify the background color of the text.
uniqueColor(cColor)
Generates an unique color.
cColor: The provided color.
toString()
Stringifies the pie.
