Generate pie charts in terminal and text mode.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save cli-pie yarn add cli-pie

📋 Example

var Pie = require ( "cli-pie" ); var p = new Pie( 5 , [ { label : "Water" , value : 70 , color : [ 0 , 0 , 255 ] } , { label : "Land" , value : 30 , color : [ 255 , 240 , 0 ] } ], { legend : true }); console .log(p.toString()); p.options.no_ansi = true ; console .log(p.toString()); p.add({ label : "Test" , value : 20 }); p.options.no_ansi = false ; console .log(p.toString()); p.options.no_ansi = true ; p.colors = {}; console .log(p.toString());

📝 Documentation

Creates a new instance of CliPie .

Params

Number r : The radius value.

: The radius value. Array data : An array of objects in the following format:

: An array of objects in the following format: Object options : An object containing the following fields:

: An object containing the following fields: flat (Boolean): If true , flat colors will be used (default: true ).

(Boolean): If , flat colors will be used (default: ). chr (String): The character to draw the pie (default: " " ).

(String): The character to draw the pie (default: ). no_ansi (Boolean): If true , ansi styles will not be used.

(Boolean): If , ansi styles will not be used. legend (Boolean): If true , a legend is added next to the pie.

(Boolean): If , a legend is added next to the pie. display_total (Boolean): If true , the total is added to the legend.

(Boolean): If , the total is added to the legend. total_label (String): The label for the total (default: Total )

(String): The label for the total (default: ) circle_opts (Object): The options passed to the cli-circle module, which uses the cli-graph module to build the graph.

Return

CliPie The CliPie instance.

CliPie.Item Creates a new CliPie.Item instance.

Params

Object obj : The CliPie.Item data containing:

: The data containing: value (Number): The item value.

(Number): The item value. label (String): The item label.

(String): The item label. color (String): The item color (used in ansi graphs).

(String): The item color (used in ansi graphs). letter (String): The item letter (used on non-ansi graphs).

Return

CliPieItem The CliPieItem containing:

Adds new items in the cli pie.

Params

Object item : The item data.

Return

CliPie The CliPie instance.

Adds foreground or/and background color(s) to the provided text.

Params

String text : The text to color.

: The text to color. String color : The color value.

: The color value. Boolean fg : If true , the function will modify the foreground color of the text (default: true ).

: If , the function will modify the foreground color of the text (default: ). Boolean bg : If true , the function will modify the background color of the text.

Return

String The colored text.

Generates an unique color.

Params

String cColor : The provided color.

Return

String The unique color.

Stringifies the pie.

Return

String The stringified pie.

