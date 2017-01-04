Prompt and user input library, a component of the toolkit.
npm i cli-input --save
See the examples, test specifications have a poke around the source and see below.
var prompt = require('cli-input');
var ps = prompt({infinite: true});
ps.on('value', function(value, options, ps) {
// do something with value
})
ps.run();
The
Prompt class accepts the following options at instantiation:
input: Input stream, default is
process.stdin.
output: Output stream, default is
process.stdout.
prompt: Default prompt string, defaults to
>.
replace: Replacement character for silent prompts, default is
*.
infinite: Whether the prompt should be displayed infinitely, default is
false.
native: Object that defines configuration for native type coercion, default is
null.
restore: When running in infinite mode and another set of prompts is executed, should the default infinite prompt be displayed at the end of the run, default is
true.
repeat: Repeat prompt on invalid input, default is
true.
trim: Remove leading and trailing whitespace from input lines, default is
false.
split: Split line into an array on the specified string or regexp, default is
null.
delimiter: Default value for the
:delimiter format property, default is
⚡.
name: Default value for the
:name format property, default is
path.basename(process.argv[1]).
format: Prompt format string specification, default is
:name :delimiter :location :status :message :default.
Show a single prompt.
Run an array of prompt definitions and invoke callback with the result. The result contains a
map property which maps the definitions
key to the input value.
Display select menu output followed by a prompt.
Capture multiline input.
Note this overrides several internal readline module methods, use with discretion.
Examples are in the example directory, execute an example with:
node example/repl.js
Caution: the above example executes commands via the shell, be careful.
Run all tests with code coverage:
npm test
Execute an individual test with:
npm run pretest && NODE_ENV=test ./node_modules/.bin/mocha --reporter list ./test/spec/confirm.js
To build the readme file from the partial definitions (requires mdp):
npm run readme
