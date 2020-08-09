CLI GitHub
A fancy GitHub client for command line.
.. ..::.. ..
.. ,,LLCCCCCCLL,, ..
,,CCCCCCCCCCCCCC,,
LLCC,,iiiiii,,CCLL
,,CCCC CCCC,,
::CCLL ...... ffCC::
,,CCCC .. CCCC,,
CCCCLLii ;;LLCCCC
;;CCffii ttCCCC;;
.. ;;CC11 11CC;; ..
.. .... .... ..
:1ffftti, .:::. ,::: :::,
tCCCCCCCCCL fCCf .... . 1CCC1 LCCC, ,CCCL .
LCCCCLtttfL; .CCCC. ,CCCf . 1CCCt .. CCCC, ,CCCL
1CCCC. ;ff; ;CCCL,; 1CCC1 LCCC..;:;. .;:;.,CCCL,i11;
LCCC; ;iiiii, CCCC.CCCCCCCC:iCCCCLLLLCCCC tCCCi tCCCi.CCCCCCCCCC;
LCCC: CCCCCCf CCCC fLCCCCff.1CCCCCCCCCCCC tCCCi tCCCi.CCCC1itCCCC
LCCC; tfLCCCt CCCC ,CCCL . 1CCCf:;;:CCCC tCCCi tCCCi.CCCL . LCCC:
iCCCC. iCCCt CCCC :CCCL . 1CCC1 LCCC tCCCi 1CCCi.CCCL . LCCC:
LCCCCLffLCCCf CCCC .CCCCi1 1CCC1 . CCCC tCCCLi1LCCCi.CCCC1itCCCC
1CCCCCCCCCC1 CCCC tCCCCC;iCCC1 LCCC..CCCCCCCCCCi.CCCCCCCCCC:
.;1tt1i: :;;: ,i11i..;;;. :;;; :1t1i,.;;. ;;:.;111;
$ cli-github
A fancy GitHub client for command line.
# Ubuntu
$ sudo apt-get install graphicsmagick
# Fedora
$ sudo dnf install GraphicsMagick
# Mac OS X
$ brew install graphicsmagick
$ npm i -g cli-github
$ github
Use the following key shortcuts to access different GitHub resources:
There are few ways to get help:
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️