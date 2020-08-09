CLI GitHub A fancy GitHub client for command line . .. .. ::.. .. .. ,, LLCCCCCCLL ,, .. ,, CCCCCCCCCCCCCC ,, LLCC ,, iiiiii ,, CCLL ,, CCCC CCCC ,, ::CCLL ...... ffCC :: ,, CCCC .. CCCC ,, CCCCLLii ;; LLCCCC ;; CCffii ttCCCC ;; .. ;; CC11 11 CC ;; .. .. .... .... .. :1ffftti , .: ::. ,::: :::, tCCCCCCCCCL fCCf .... . 1 CCC1 LCCC , , CCCL . LCCCCLtttfL ; .CCCC . , CCCf . 1 CCCt .. CCCC , , CCCL 1 CCCC . ; ff ; ; CCCL ,; 1 CCC1 LCCC ..;:;. .;:;., CCCL , i11 ; LCCC ; ; iiiii , CCCC .CCCCCCCC :iCCCCLLLLCCCC tCCCi tCCCi .CCCCCCCCCC ; LCCC : CCCCCCf CCCC fLCCCCff .1CCCCCCCCCCCC tCCCi tCCCi .CCCC1itCCCC LCCC ; tfLCCCt CCCC , CCCL . 1 CCCf :;; :CCCC tCCCi tCCCi .CCCL . LCCC : iCCCC . iCCCt CCCC :CCCL . 1 CCC1 LCCC tCCCi 1 CCCi .CCCL . LCCC : LCCCCLffLCCCf CCCC .CCCCi1 1 CCC1 . CCCC tCCCLi1LCCCi .CCCC1itCCCC 1 CCCCCCCCCC1 CCCC tCCCCC ; iCCC1 LCCC . .CCCCCCCCCCi .CCCCCCCCCC : .;1 tt1i : :;;: , i11i ..;;;. :;;; :1t1i ,.;;. ;; :. ;111;

A fancy GitHub client for command line.

Prerequisites

NodeJS

GraphicsMagick $ sudo apt-get install graphicsmagick $ sudo dnf install GraphicsMagick $ brew install graphicsmagick

Installation

npm i -g cli-github

Usage

github

Use the following key shortcuts to access different GitHub resources:

News Feed

SHIFT + C : Create a new repository on GitHub.

SHIFT + P : Visit GitHub profiles (default: your GitHub profile).

SHIFT + I : View the open issues that are assigned to you.

SHIFT + R : View the open pull requests that created by you.

SHIFT + ← : Go back in history

SHIFT + → : Go forth in history

Profile

SHIFT + R : Fetch user's followers.

SHIFT + N : Fetch user's following.

SHIFT + M : Fetch the organization members.

User List

SHIFT + P : Visit GitHub profiles (default: your GitHub profile).

Screenshots

Splashscreen

News Feed

Create repository

Profile

Issues

Pull Requests

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău