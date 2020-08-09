openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cg

cli-github

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
1.8.18 (see all)

😸 A fancy GitHub client for command line.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

409

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

                                        CLI GitHub
                          A fancy GitHub client for command line.

                                    ..    ..::..    ..
                                  ..  ,,LLCCCCCCLL,,  ..
                                    ,,CCCCCCCCCCCCCC,,
                                    LLCC,,iiiiii,,CCLL
                                  ,,CCCC          CCCC,,
                                  ::CCLL  ......  ffCC::
                                  ,,CCCC    ..    CCCC,,
                                    CCCCLLii  ;;LLCCCC
                                    ;;CCffii  ttCCCC;;
                                  ..  ;;CC11  11CC;;  ..
                                    ..  ....  ....  ..







             :1ffftti,                .:::.    ,:::              :::,
           tCCCCCCCCCL  fCCf   .... . 1CCC1    LCCC,            ,CCCL .
          LCCCCLtttfL; .CCCC. ,CCCf . 1CCCt .. CCCC,            ,CCCL
         1CCCC.         ;ff;  ;CCCL,; 1CCC1    LCCC..;:;.  .;:;.,CCCL,i11;
         LCCC;  ;iiiii, CCCC.CCCCCCCC:iCCCCLLLLCCCC tCCCi  tCCCi.CCCCCCCCCC;
         LCCC:  CCCCCCf CCCC fLCCCCff.1CCCCCCCCCCCC tCCCi  tCCCi.CCCC1itCCCC
         LCCC;  tfLCCCt CCCC  ,CCCL . 1CCCf:;;:CCCC tCCCi  tCCCi.CCCL . LCCC:
         iCCCC.   iCCCt CCCC  :CCCL . 1CCC1    LCCC tCCCi  1CCCi.CCCL . LCCC:
          LCCCCLffLCCCf CCCC  .CCCCi1 1CCC1 .  CCCC tCCCLi1LCCCi.CCCC1itCCCC
           1CCCCCCCCCC1 CCCC   tCCCCC;iCCC1    LCCC..CCCCCCCCCCi.CCCCCCCCCC:
             .;1tt1i:   :;;:    ,i11i..;;;.    :;;;   :1t1i,.;;. ;;:.;111;

$ cli-github

Support me on Patreon Buy me a book PayPal Ask me anything Version Downloads Get help on Codementor

Buy Me A Coffee

A fancy GitHub client for command line.

Prerequisites

  • NodeJS

  • GraphicsMagick

    # Ubuntu
$ sudo apt-get install graphicsmagick
# Fedora
$ sudo dnf install GraphicsMagick
# Mac OS X
$ brew install graphicsmagick

Installation

$ npm i -g cli-github

Usage

$ github

Use the following key shortcuts to access different GitHub resources:

News Feed

  • SHIFT + C: Create a new repository on GitHub.
  • SHIFT + P: Visit GitHub profiles (default: your GitHub profile).
  • SHIFT + I: View the open issues that are assigned to you.
  • SHIFT + R: View the open pull requests that created by you.
  • SHIFT + : Go back in history
  • SHIFT + : Go forth in history

Profile

  • SHIFT + R: Fetch user's followers.
  • SHIFT + N: Fetch user's following.
  • SHIFT + M: Fetch the organization members.

User List

  • SHIFT + P: Visit GitHub profiles (default: your GitHub profile).

Screenshots

Splashscreen

News Feed

Create repository

Profile

Issues

Pull Requests

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial