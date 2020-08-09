GitHub like calendar graphs in command line.

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

npm install --global cli-gh-cal yarn global add cli-gh-cal

Then, run cli-gh-cal --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

$ cli-gh-cal --help Usage: cli-gh-cal [options] GitHub like calendar graphs in command line. Options: - -raw Get raw data. - l, --light Enables the light theme. - n, --no-ansi Forces the tool not to use ANSI styles. - e, -- end <date> The end date. - s, --start <date> The start date. - t, --theme <theme> The theme to use. - d, --data <data> Provide the JSON data in this format: [["03/14/2015", 5]] - h, --help Displays this help. - v, --version Displays version information. Examples: $ cli-gh-cal -d '[["03/14/2015", 5]]' -t none $ cli-gh-cal -d '[["03/14/2015", 5]]' -s '1 January 2014' Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/cli-gh-cal.

📋 Example

Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use npm install cli-gh-cal (or yarn add cli-gh-cal ):

var CliGhCal = require ( "cli-gh-cal" ) , Moment = require ( "moment" ) ; console .log(CliGhCal([ [Moment().format( "LL" ), 4 ] , [Moment().subtract( 2 , "days" ).format( "LL" ), 6 ] ], { theme : "LIGHT" , start : new Moment().subtract( 1 , "years" ) , end : new Moment() }));

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

