cgc

cli-gh-cal

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
1.4.13 (see all)

📈 GitHub like calendar graphs in command line.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
140

32

2yrs ago

3

11

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

cli-gh-cal

$ cli-gh-cal

GitHub like calendar graphs in command line.

cli-gh-cal

☁️ Installation

You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:

# Using npm
npm install --global cli-gh-cal

# Using yarn
yarn global add cli-gh-cal

Then, run cli-gh-cal --help and see what the CLI tool can do.

$ cli-gh-cal --help
Usage: cli-gh-cal [options]

GitHub like calendar graphs in command line.

Options:
  --raw                Get raw data.
  -l, --light          Enables the light theme.
  -n, --no-ansi        Forces the tool not to use ANSI styles.
  -e, --end <date>     The end date.
  -s, --start <date>   The start date.
  -t, --theme <theme>  The theme to use.
  -d, --data <data>    Provide the JSON data in this format:
                       [["03/14/2015", 5]]
  -h, --help           Displays this help.
  -v, --version        Displays version information.

Examples:
  $ cli-gh-cal -d '[["03/14/2015", 5]]' -t none
  $ cli-gh-cal -d '[["03/14/2015", 5]]' -s '1 January 2014'

Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/cli-gh-cal.

📋 Example

Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use npm install cli-gh-cal (or yarn add cli-gh-cal):

// Dependencies
var CliGhCal = require("cli-gh-cal")
  , Moment = require("moment")
  ;

console.log(CliGhCal([
    [Moment().format("LL"), 4]
  , [Moment().subtract(2, "days").format("LL"), 6]
], {
    theme: "LIGHT"
  , start: new Moment().subtract(1, "years")
  , end: new Moment()
}));

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • git-stats
  • ghcal
  • git-scene
  • github-stats

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

