$ cli-gh-cal
GitHub like calendar graphs in command line.
You can install the package globally and use it as command line tool:
# Using npm
npm install --global cli-gh-cal
# Using yarn
yarn global add cli-gh-cal
Then, run
cli-gh-cal --help and see what the CLI tool can do.
$ cli-gh-cal --help
Usage: cli-gh-cal [options]
Options:
--raw Get raw data.
-l, --light Enables the light theme.
-n, --no-ansi Forces the tool not to use ANSI styles.
-e, --end <date> The end date.
-s, --start <date> The start date.
-t, --theme <theme> The theme to use.
-d, --data <data> Provide the JSON data in this format:
[["03/14/2015", 5]]
-h, --help Displays this help.
-v, --version Displays version information.
Examples:
$ cli-gh-cal -d '[["03/14/2015", 5]]' -t none
$ cli-gh-cal -d '[["03/14/2015", 5]]' -s '1 January 2014'
Documentation can be found at https://github.com/IonicaBizau/cli-gh-cal.
Here is an example how to use this package as library. To install it locally, as library, you can use
npm install cli-gh-cal (or
yarn add cli-gh-cal):
// Dependencies
var CliGhCal = require("cli-gh-cal")
, Moment = require("moment")
;
console.log(CliGhCal([
[Moment().format("LL"), 4]
, [Moment().subtract(2, "days").format("LL"), 6]
], {
theme: "LIGHT"
, start: new Moment().subtract(1, "years")
, end: new Moment()
}));
There are few ways to get help:
For full API reference, see the DOCUMENTATION.md file.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
git-stats
ghcal
git-scene
github-stats