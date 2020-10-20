Sends native desktop notifications if CLI apps fail
Technically: if a command exits with an exit code other than
0
To use it in your project:
$ npm install --save-dev cli-error-notifier
To use it globally:
$ npm install --global cli-error-notifier
It requires Node.js (v4 or greater).
$ onerror --help
Sends native desktop notifications if CLI apps fail
Usage
$ onerror <command> [options]
Options
--title, -t Sets the title of the notification.
Default: "An error has occured"
--message, -m Sets the message body of the notification.
Default: "Check the terminal for more information"
--icon, -i Sets an icon. Can be any absolute path.
--sound, -s Defines which sound to use.
Use "mute" to disable default sound notification.
Options: Mute, Basso, Blow, Bottle, Frog, Funk, Glass, Hero,
Morse, Ping, Pop, Purr, Sosumi, Submarine, Tink
Default: Bottle
--version -v Displays the version number.
--help -h Displays the help.
Examples
$ onerror "wget unknown-host.xyz"
$ onerror "wget unknown-host.xyz" -s mute
$ onerror "wget unknown-host.xyz" -t Error -m "My error message"
$ onerror "wget unknown-host.xyz" -s Glass -i https://cdn.rawgit.com/npm/logos/31945b5c/npm%20square/n-64.png
This little CLI comes in handy when writing build scripts.
Let’s imagine you have setup the following npm script for linting your JavaScript files:
{
"scripts": {
"eslint": "eslint src",
}
}
With using cli-error-notifier a desktop notification can be generated at the moment the linting fails:
{
"scripts": {
"eslint": "onerror \"eslint src\"",
}
}
This is especially useful for watching files while developing. You could use it in conjunction with onchange like in the following example:
{
"scripts": {
"eslint": "eslint src",
"eslint:fix": "npm run eslint --silent -- --fix",
"eslint:watch": "onchange \"src/**/*.js\" -- onerror \"npm run eslint --silent\""
}
}
It also works flawlessly together with npm-run-all.
cli-error-notifier uses the brilliant node-notifier and therefore should work with Notification Center for macOS, notify-osd/libnotify-bin for Linux, Toasters for Windows 8/10, or taskbar Balloons for earlier Windows versions. Growl is used if none of these requirements are met.
MIT © Michael Kühnel