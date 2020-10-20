Sends native desktop notifications if CLI apps fail

Technically: if a command exits with an exit code other than 0

Install

To use it in your project:

$ npm install

To use it globally:

$ npm install

It requires Node.js (v4 or greater).

General usage

$ onerror Sends native desktop notifications if CLI apps fail Usage $ onerror <command> [ options ] Options Default : "An error has occured" Default : "Check the terminal for more information" Use "mute" to disable default sound notification. Options : Mute, Basso, Blow, Bottle, Frog, Funk, Glass, Hero, Morse, Ping, Pop, Purr, Sosumi, Submarine, Tink Default : Bottle Examples $ onerror "wget unknown-host.xyz" $ onerror "wget unknown-host.xyz" -s mute $ onerror "wget unknown-host.xyz" -t Error -m "My error message" $ onerror "wget unknown-host.xyz" -s Glass -i https://cdn.rawgit.com/npm/logos/ 31945 b5c/npm% 20 square/n -64. png

Usage with npm scripts

This little CLI comes in handy when writing build scripts.

Let’s imagine you have setup the following npm script for linting your JavaScript files:

{ "scripts" : { "eslint" : "eslint src" , } }

With using cli-error-notifier a desktop notification can be generated at the moment the linting fails:

{ "scripts" : { "eslint" : "onerror \"eslint src\"" , } }

This is especially useful for watching files while developing. You could use it in conjunction with onchange like in the following example:

{ "scripts" : { "eslint" : "eslint src" , "eslint:fix" : "npm run eslint --silent -- --fix" , "eslint:watch" : "onchange \"src/**/*.js\" -- onerror \"npm run eslint --silent\"" } }

It also works flawlessly together with npm-run-all.

Cross platform compatibility

cli-error-notifier uses the brilliant node-notifier and therefore should work with Notification Center for macOS, notify-osd/libnotify-bin for Linux, Toasters for Windows 8/10, or taskbar Balloons for earlier Windows versions. Growl is used if none of these requirements are met.

Related

onchange - Watch files and folders and run a command when anything is changed.

npm-run-all - CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in parallel or serial.

License

MIT © Michael Kühnel