I was looking for a easy way to confirm the execution of our slightly more dangerous deployment related npm-scripts and I didn't want to wrap them in another script, so solutions like inquirer and other simplistic prompts did not work for me.
package.json of your project
[…]
"scripts" {
"self-destruct-servers": "cli-confirm \"Do you really want to blow up the servers?\" && npm run destroy:servers",
}
[…]
If you run this script now, you will see something this:
$ npm run self-destruct-server
Do you really want to blow up the servers? n
$ npm run self-destruct-server
Do you really want to blow up the servers? y
servers decommissioned permanently