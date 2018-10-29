openbase logo
cli-confirm

by Johannes Maximilian Toball
1.0.1 (see all)

Tiny node module to confirm execution of other scripts

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cli-confirm

I was looking for a easy way to confirm the execution of our slightly more dangerous deployment related npm-scripts and I didn't want to wrap them in another script, so solutions like inquirer and other simplistic prompts did not work for me.

Usage

package.json of your project

[…]
  "scripts" {
    "self-destruct-servers": "cli-confirm \"Do you really want to blow up the servers?\" && npm run destroy:servers",
  }
[…]

If you run this script now, you will see something this:

$ npm run self-destruct-server
Do you really want to blow up the servers? n

$ npm run self-destruct-server
Do you really want to blow up the servers? y
servers decommissioned permanently

