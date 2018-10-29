I was looking for a easy way to confirm the execution of our slightly more dangerous deployment related npm-scripts and I didn't want to wrap them in another script, so solutions like inquirer and other simplistic prompts did not work for me.

Usage

package.json of your project

[…] "scripts" { "self-destruct-servers" : "cli-confirm \"Do you really want to blow up the servers?\" && npm run destroy:servers" , } […]

If you run this script now, you will see something this: