openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cc

cli-color

by Mariusz Nowak
2.0.1 (see all)

Colors and formatting for the console

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8M

GitHub Stars

597

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Color

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

Build status Tests coverage npm version

cli-color

Yet another colors and formatting for the console solution

Colors, formatting and other goodies for the console. This package won't mess with built-ins and provides neat way to predefine formatting patterns, see below.

Installation

$ npm install cli-color

Usage

Usage:

var clc = require("cli-color");

Output colored text:

console.log(clc.red("Text in red"));

Styles can be mixed:

console.log(clc.red.bgWhite.underline("Underlined red text on white background."));

Styled text can be mixed with unstyled:

console.log(clc.red("red") + " plain " + clc.blue("blue"));

Styled text can be nested:

console.log(clc.red("red " + clc.blue("blue") + " red"));

Best way is to predefine needed stylings and then use it:

var error = clc.red.bold;
var warn = clc.yellow;
var notice = clc.blue;

console.log(error("Error!"));
console.log(warn("Warning"));
console.log(notice("Notice"));

Note: No colors or styles are output when NO_COLOR env var is set

Supported are all ANSI colors and styles:

Styles

Styles will display correctly if font used in your console supports them.

  • bold
  • italic
  • underline
  • blink
  • inverse
  • strike

Colors

ForegroundBackground
blackbgBlack
redbgRed
greenbgGreen
yellowbgYellow
bluebgBlue
magentabgMagenta
cyanbgCyan
whitebgWhite
Bright variants
ForegroundBackground
blackBrightbgBlackBright
redBrightbgRedBright
greenBrightbgGreenBright
yellowBrightbgYellowBright
blueBrightbgBlueBright
magentaBrightbgMagentaBright
cyanBrightbgCyanBright
whiteBrightbgWhiteBright
xTerm colors (256 colors table)

Not supported on Windows and some terminals. However if used in not supported environment, the closest color from basic (16 colors) palette is chosen.

Usage:

var msg = clc.xterm(202).bgXterm(236);
console.log(msg("Orange text on dark gray background"));

Color table:

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31 32 33
34 35 36 37 38 39
40 41 42 43 44 45
46 47 48 49 50 51
52 53 54 55 56 57
58 59 60 61 62 63
64 65 66 67 68 69
70 71 72 73 74 75
76 77 78 79 80 81
82 83 84 85 86 87
88 89 90 91 92 93
94 95 96 97 98 99
100 101 102 103 104 105
106 107 108 109 110 111
112 113 114 115 116 117
118 119 120 121 122 123
124 125 126 127 128 129
130 131 132 133 134 135
136 137 138 139 140 141
142 143 144 145 146 147
148 149 150 151 152 153
154 155 156 157 158 159
160 161 162 163 164 165
166 167 168 169 170 171
172 173 174 175 176 177
178 179 180 181 182 183
184 185 186 187 188 189
190 191 192 193 194 195
196 197 198 199 200 201
202 203 204 205 206 207
208 209 210 211 212 213
214 215 216 217 218 219
220 221 222 223 224 225
226 227 228 229 230 231
232 233 234 235 236 237
238 239 240 241 242 243
244 245 246 247 248 249
250 251 252 253 254 255

Reset

Terminal can be cleared with clc.reset

process.stdout.write(clc.reset);

Erase

clc.erase.screen

Entire screen

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screen);
clc.erase.screenLeft

Left portion of a screen

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screenLeft);
clc.erase.screenRight

Right portion of a screen

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screenRight);
clc.erase.line

Current line

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.line);
clc.erase.lineRight

Right portion of current line

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.lineRight);
clc.erase.lineLeft

Left portion of current line

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.lineLeft);

Move around functions

clc.move(x, y)

Move cursor x columns and y rows away. Values can be positive or negative, e.g.:

process.stdout.write(clc.move(-2, -2)); // Move cursors two columns and two rows back
clc.move.to(x, y)

Absolute move. Sets cursor position at x column and y row

process.stdout.write(clc.move.to(0, 0)); // Move cursor to first row and first column in terminal window
clc.move.up(n)

Move cursor up n rows

process.stdout.write(clc.move.up(2));
clc.move.down(n)

Move cursor down n rows

process.stdout.write(clc.move.down(2));
clc.move.right(n)

Move cursor right n columns

process.stdout.write(clc.move.right(2));
clc.move.left(n)

Move cursor left n columns

process.stdout.write(clc.move.left(2));
clc.move.lines(n)

Move cursor n lines forward if n is positive, otherwise n lines backward, and place it at line beginning

process.stdout.write(clc.move.lines(2));
clc.move.top

Move cursor to top of a screen

process.stdout.write(clc.move.top);
clc.move.bottom

Move cursor to bottom of a screen

process.stdout.write(clc.move.bottom);
clc.move.lineBegin

Move cursor to begin of a line

process.stdout.write(clc.move.lineBegin);
clc.move.lineEnd

Move cursor to end of a line

process.stdout.write(clc.move.lineEnd);

Terminal characteristics

clc.windowSize.width

Returns terminal width

clc.windowSize.height

Returns terminal height

Additional functionalities

clc.slice(str[, begin[, end]])

Slice provided string with preservation of eventual ANSI formatting

var clc = require("cli-color");

var str = clc.bold("foo") + "bar" + clc.red("elo");
var sliced = clc.slice(str, 1, 7); // Same as: clc.bold('oo') + 'bar' + clc.red('e')

clc.strip(formatedText)

Strips ANSI formatted string to plain text

var ansiStrip = require("cli-color/strip");

var plain = ansiStrip(formatted);

clc.getStrippedLength(str)

Get actual length of ANSI-formatted string

var clc = require("cli-color");

var str = clc.bold("foo") + "bar" + clc.red("elo");
clc.getStrippedLength(str); // 9

clc.art(text, styleConf)

Create a text-graphical art. Within styleConf, string replacements needs to be defined, which are then used to convert text to styled graphical text.

var text = ".........\n" + ". Hello .\n" + ".........\n";
var style = { ".": clc.yellowBright("X") };

process.stdout.write(clc.art(text, style));

clc.columns(data[, options])

Outputs aligned table of columns.

data is expected to be an array (or other iterable structure) of rows, where each row is also an array (or other iterable structure) of content to display.

Supported options:

  • sep: Custom colums separator (defaults to |)
  • columns: Per column customizations, as e.g. [{ align: 'right' }, null, { align: 'left' }]:
    • align: Possible options: 'left', 'right (efaults to 'left')
var clc = require("cli-color");

process.stdout.write(
  clc.columns([
    [clc.bold("First Name"), clc.bold("Last Name"), clc.bold("Age")],
    ["John", "Doe", 34],
    ["Martha", "Smith", 20],
    ["Jan", "Kowalski", 30]
  ])
);

/* Outputs:

First Name | Last Name | Age
John       | Doe       | 34
Martha     | Smith     | 20
Jan        | Kowalski  | 30
*/
throbber(write, interval[, format])

Writes throbber string to write function at given interval. Optionally throbber output can be formatted with given format function

var setupThrobber = require("cli-color/throbber");

var throbber = setupThrobber(function (str) { process.stdout.write(str); }, 200);

throbber.start();

// at any time you can stop/start throbber
throbber.stop();

Tests

$ npm test

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

Contributors

  • @rentalhost (David Rodrigues)
    • Help with support for nested styles. Introduction of clc.art module, and significant improvements to tests coverage
  • @StreetStrider
    • Implementation of sophistcated clc.slice functionality, and introduction of clc.getStrippedLength utility
Get professional support for cli-color with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
mohit990550 Ratings59 Reviews
5 months ago
Easy to Use

Unlike other tools available for changing the color of console like chalk it is comparatively very fast and lightweight . It enhances productivity in CLI development by making console more attractive and readable . One thing i like the most about this package is it is very easy to implement . 4 star from my side.

0

Alternatives

chalk🖍 Terminal string styling done right
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
14Performant
col
color:rainbow: Javascript color conversion and manipulation library
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
17M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
cj
chroma-jsJavaScript library for all kinds of color manipulations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
314K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
col
colorsget colors in your node.js console
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
28M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
5Performant
ran
randomcolorA tiny script for generating attractive colors
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
col
colorette🌈Easily set your terminal text color & styles.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21M
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial