Colors, formatting and other goodies for the console. This package won't mess with built-ins and provides neat way to predefine formatting patterns, see below.
$ npm install cli-color
Usage:
var clc = require("cli-color");
Output colored text:
console.log(clc.red("Text in red"));
Styles can be mixed:
console.log(clc.red.bgWhite.underline("Underlined red text on white background."));
Styled text can be mixed with unstyled:
console.log(clc.red("red") + " plain " + clc.blue("blue"));
Styled text can be nested:
console.log(clc.red("red " + clc.blue("blue") + " red"));
Best way is to predefine needed stylings and then use it:
var error = clc.red.bold;
var warn = clc.yellow;
var notice = clc.blue;
console.log(error("Error!"));
console.log(warn("Warning"));
console.log(notice("Notice"));
Note: No colors or styles are output when
NO_COLOR env var is set
Supported are all ANSI colors and styles:
Styles will display correctly if font used in your console supports them.
|Foreground
|Background
|black
|bgBlack
|red
|bgRed
|green
|bgGreen
|yellow
|bgYellow
|blue
|bgBlue
|magenta
|bgMagenta
|cyan
|bgCyan
|white
|bgWhite
|Foreground
|Background
|blackBright
|bgBlackBright
|redBright
|bgRedBright
|greenBright
|bgGreenBright
|yellowBright
|bgYellowBright
|blueBright
|bgBlueBright
|magentaBright
|bgMagentaBright
|cyanBright
|bgCyanBright
|whiteBright
|bgWhiteBright
Not supported on Windows and some terminals. However if used in not supported environment, the closest color from basic (16 colors) palette is chosen.
Usage:
var msg = clc.xterm(202).bgXterm(236);
console.log(msg("Orange text on dark gray background"));
Color table:
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
|33
|34
|35
|36
|37
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42
|43
|44
|45
|46
|47
|48
|49
|50
|51
|52
|53
|54
|55
|56
|57
|58
|59
|60
|61
|62
|63
|64
|65
|66
|67
|68
|69
|70
|71
|72
|73
|74
|75
|76
|77
|78
|79
|80
|81
|82
|83
|84
|85
|86
|87
|88
|89
|90
|91
|92
|93
|94
|95
|96
|97
|98
|99
|100
|101
|102
|103
|104
|105
|106
|107
|108
|109
|110
|111
|112
|113
|114
|115
|116
|117
|118
|119
|120
|121
|122
|123
|124
|125
|126
|127
|128
|129
|130
|131
|132
|133
|134
|135
|136
|137
|138
|139
|140
|141
|142
|143
|144
|145
|146
|147
|148
|149
|150
|151
|152
|153
|154
|155
|156
|157
|158
|159
|160
|161
|162
|163
|164
|165
|166
|167
|168
|169
|170
|171
|172
|173
|174
|175
|176
|177
|178
|179
|180
|181
|182
|183
|184
|185
|186
|187
|188
|189
|190
|191
|192
|193
|194
|195
|196
|197
|198
|199
|200
|201
|202
|203
|204
|205
|206
|207
|208
|209
|210
|211
|212
|213
|214
|215
|216
|217
|218
|219
|220
|221
|222
|223
|224
|225
|226
|227
|228
|229
|230
|231
|232
|233
|234
|235
|236
|237
|238
|239
|240
|241
|242
|243
|244
|245
|246
|247
|248
|249
|250
|251
|252
|253
|254
|255
Terminal can be cleared with
clc.reset
process.stdout.write(clc.reset);
Entire screen
process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screen);
Left portion of a screen
process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screenLeft);
Right portion of a screen
process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screenRight);
Current line
process.stdout.write(clc.erase.line);
Right portion of current line
process.stdout.write(clc.erase.lineRight);
Left portion of current line
process.stdout.write(clc.erase.lineLeft);
Move cursor x columns and y rows away. Values can be positive or negative, e.g.:
process.stdout.write(clc.move(-2, -2)); // Move cursors two columns and two rows back
Absolute move. Sets cursor position at x column and y row
process.stdout.write(clc.move.to(0, 0)); // Move cursor to first row and first column in terminal window
Move cursor up n rows
process.stdout.write(clc.move.up(2));
Move cursor down n rows
process.stdout.write(clc.move.down(2));
Move cursor right n columns
process.stdout.write(clc.move.right(2));
Move cursor left n columns
process.stdout.write(clc.move.left(2));
Move cursor
n lines forward if
n is positive, otherwise
n lines backward, and place it at line beginning
process.stdout.write(clc.move.lines(2));
Move cursor to top of a screen
process.stdout.write(clc.move.top);
Move cursor to bottom of a screen
process.stdout.write(clc.move.bottom);
Move cursor to begin of a line
process.stdout.write(clc.move.lineBegin);
Move cursor to end of a line
process.stdout.write(clc.move.lineEnd);
Returns terminal width
Returns terminal height
Slice provided string with preservation of eventual ANSI formatting
var clc = require("cli-color");
var str = clc.bold("foo") + "bar" + clc.red("elo");
var sliced = clc.slice(str, 1, 7); // Same as: clc.bold('oo') + 'bar' + clc.red('e')
Strips ANSI formatted string to plain text
var ansiStrip = require("cli-color/strip");
var plain = ansiStrip(formatted);
Get actual length of ANSI-formatted string
var clc = require("cli-color");
var str = clc.bold("foo") + "bar" + clc.red("elo");
clc.getStrippedLength(str); // 9
Create a text-graphical art. Within
styleConf, string replacements needs to be defined, which are then used to convert
text to styled graphical text.
var text = ".........\n" + ". Hello .\n" + ".........\n";
var style = { ".": clc.yellowBright("X") };
process.stdout.write(clc.art(text, style));
Outputs aligned table of columns.
data is expected to be an array (or other iterable structure) of rows, where each row is also an array (or other iterable structure) of content to display.
Supported
options:
sep: Custom colums separator (defaults to
|)
columns: Per column customizations, as e.g.
[{ align: 'right' }, null, { align: 'left' }]:
align: Possible options:
'left',
'right (efaults to
'left')
var clc = require("cli-color");
process.stdout.write(
clc.columns([
[clc.bold("First Name"), clc.bold("Last Name"), clc.bold("Age")],
["John", "Doe", 34],
["Martha", "Smith", 20],
["Jan", "Kowalski", 30]
])
);
/* Outputs:
First Name | Last Name | Age
John | Doe | 34
Martha | Smith | 20
Jan | Kowalski | 30
*/
Writes throbber string to write function at given interval. Optionally throbber output can be formatted with given format function
var setupThrobber = require("cli-color/throbber");
var throbber = setupThrobber(function (str) { process.stdout.write(str); }, 200);
throbber.start();
// at any time you can stop/start throbber
throbber.stop();
$ npm test
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.
clc.art module, and significant improvements to tests coverage
clc.slice functionality, and introduction of
clc.getStrippedLength utility
Unlike other tools available for changing the color of console like chalk it is comparatively very fast and lightweight . It enhances productivity in CLI development by making console more attractive and readable . One thing i like the most about this package is it is very easy to implement . 4 star from my side.