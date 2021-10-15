Yet another colors and formatting for the console solution

Colors, formatting and other goodies for the console. This package won't mess with built-ins and provides neat way to predefine formatting patterns, see below.

Installation

$ npm install cli- color

Usage

Usage:

var clc = require ( "cli-color" );

Output colored text:

console .log(clc.red( "Text in red" ));

Styles can be mixed:

console .log(clc.red.bgWhite.underline( "Underlined red text on white background." ));

Styled text can be mixed with unstyled:

console .log(clc.red( "red" ) + " plain " + clc.blue( "blue" ));

Styled text can be nested:

console .log(clc.red( "red " + clc.blue( "blue" ) + " red" ));

Best way is to predefine needed stylings and then use it:

var error = clc.red.bold; var warn = clc.yellow; var notice = clc.blue; console .log(error( "Error!" )); console .log(warn( "Warning" )); console .log(notice( "Notice" ));

Note: No colors or styles are output when NO_COLOR env var is set

Supported are all ANSI colors and styles:

Styles

Styles will display correctly if font used in your console supports them.

bold

italic

underline

blink

inverse

strike

Colors

Foreground Background black bgBlack red bgRed green bgGreen yellow bgYellow blue bgBlue magenta bgMagenta cyan bgCyan white bgWhite

Bright variants

Foreground Background blackBright bgBlackBright redBright bgRedBright greenBright bgGreenBright yellowBright bgYellowBright blueBright bgBlueBright magentaBright bgMagentaBright cyanBright bgCyanBright whiteBright bgWhiteBright

xTerm colors (256 colors table)

Not supported on Windows and some terminals. However if used in not supported environment, the closest color from basic (16 colors) palette is chosen.

Usage:

var msg = clc.xterm( 202 ).bgXterm( 236 ); console .log(msg( "Orange text on dark gray background" ));

Color table:

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 133 134 135 136 137 138 139 140 141 142 143 144 145 146 147 148 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 159 160 161 162 163 164 165 166 167 168 169 170 171 172 173 174 175 176 177 178 179 180 181 182 183 184 185 186 187 188 189 190 191 192 193 194 195 196 197 198 199 200 201 202 203 204 205 206 207 208 209 210 211 212 213 214 215 216 217 218 219 220 221 222 223 224 225 226 227 228 229 230 231 232 233 234 235 236 237 238 239 240 241 242 243 244 245 246 247 248 249 250 251 252 253 254 255

Reset

Terminal can be cleared with clc.reset

process.stdout.write(clc.reset);

Erase

Entire screen

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screen);

Left portion of a screen

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screenLeft);

Right portion of a screen

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.screenRight);

Current line

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.line);

Right portion of current line

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.lineRight);

Left portion of current line

process.stdout.write(clc.erase.lineLeft);

Move around functions

Move cursor x columns and y rows away. Values can be positive or negative, e.g.:

process.stdout.write(clc.move( -2 , -2 ));

Absolute move. Sets cursor position at x column and y row

process.stdout.write(clc.move.to( 0 , 0 ));

Move cursor up n rows

process.stdout.write(clc.move.up( 2 ));

Move cursor down n rows

process.stdout.write(clc.move.down( 2 ));

Move cursor right n columns

process.stdout.write(clc.move.right( 2 ));

Move cursor left n columns

process.stdout.write(clc.move.left( 2 ));

Move cursor n lines forward if n is positive, otherwise n lines backward, and place it at line beginning

process.stdout.write(clc.move.lines( 2 ));

Move cursor to top of a screen

process.stdout.write(clc.move.top);

Move cursor to bottom of a screen

process.stdout.write(clc.move.bottom);

Move cursor to begin of a line

process.stdout.write(clc.move.lineBegin);

Move cursor to end of a line

process.stdout.write(clc.move.lineEnd);

Terminal characteristics

Returns terminal width

Returns terminal height

Additional functionalities

Slice provided string with preservation of eventual ANSI formatting

var clc = require ( "cli-color" ); var str = clc.bold( "foo" ) + "bar" + clc.red( "elo" ); var sliced = clc.slice(str, 1 , 7 );

Strips ANSI formatted string to plain text

var ansiStrip = require ( "cli-color/strip" ); var plain = ansiStrip(formatted);

Get actual length of ANSI-formatted string

var clc = require ( "cli-color" ); var str = clc.bold( "foo" ) + "bar" + clc.red( "elo" ); clc.getStrippedLength(str);

Create a text-graphical art. Within styleConf , string replacements needs to be defined, which are then used to convert text to styled graphical text.

var text = ".........

" + ". Hello .

" + ".........

" ; var style = { "." : clc.yellowBright( "X" ) }; process.stdout.write(clc.art(text, style));

Outputs aligned table of columns.

data is expected to be an array (or other iterable structure) of rows, where each row is also an array (or other iterable structure) of content to display.

Supported options :

sep : Custom colums separator (defaults to | )

: Custom colums separator (defaults to ) columns : Per column customizations, as e.g. [{ align: 'right' }, null, { align: 'left' }] : align : Possible options: 'left' , 'right (efaults to 'left' )

: Per column customizations, as e.g. :

var clc = require ( "cli-color" ); process.stdout.write( clc.columns([ [clc.bold( "First Name" ), clc.bold( "Last Name" ), clc.bold( "Age" )], [ "John" , "Doe" , 34 ], [ "Martha" , "Smith" , 20 ], [ "Jan" , "Kowalski" , 30 ] ]) );

Writes throbber string to write function at given interval. Optionally throbber output can be formatted with given format function

var setupThrobber = require ( "cli-color/throbber" ); var throbber = setupThrobber( function ( str ) { process.stdout.write(str); }, 200 ); throbber.start(); throbber.stop();

Tests

npm test

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

Contributors

@rentalhost (David Rodrigues) Help with support for nested styles. Introduction of clc.art module, and significant improvements to tests coverage

@StreetStrider Implementation of sophistcated clc.slice functionality, and introduction of clc.getStrippedLength utility

