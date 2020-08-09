A library to generate ASCII boxes via NodeJS

☁️ Installation

npm install --save cli-box yarn add cli-box

📋 Example

var Box = require ( "cli-box" ); var b1 = Box( "20x10" ); console .log(b1.toString()); var b2 = new Box({ w : 10 , h : 10 , stringify : false , marks : { nw : "╔" , n : "══" , ne : "╗" , e : "║" , se : "╝" , s : "══" , sw : "╚" , w : "║" , b : "░░" } }); console .log(b2.stringify()); var b3 = Box( "20x10" , "I will be \u001b[31mdis\u001b[0mplayed inside!

A\u001b[34mnd I'm in a\u001b[0m new line!" ); console .log(b3); var b4 = Box( "30x20" , { text : "Box content" , stretch : true , autoEOL : true , vAlign : "top" , hAlign : "right" }); console .log(b4); var b5 = Box({ fullscreen : true , marks : {}}, "Hello World!" ); console .log(b5.toString());

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Creates a new ASCII box.

Params

Object|String options : A string representing the size: WIDTHxHEIGHT (e.g. 10x20 ) or an object:

width or w (Number): The box width.

height or h (Number): The box height.

fullscreen (Boolean): If true , the box will have full size (default: false ).

stringify (Boolean): If false the box will not be stringified (the CliBox object will be returned instead).

marks (Object): An object containing mark characters. Default: nw : "┌" n : "─" ne : "┐" e : "│" se : "┘" s : "─" sw : "└" w : "|" b : " "

Object|String text : A string to be displayed or an object:

text (String): The text to be displayed.

stretch (Boolean): Stretch box to fix text (default: false ).

autoEOL (Boolean): Break lines automatically (default: false ).

hAlign (String): Horizontal alignement (default: "middle" ). It can take one of the values: "left" , "middle" , "right" .

vAlign (String): Vertical alignement (default: "center" ). It can take one of the values: "top" , "center" , "bottom" .

Return

Object|Stringify The CliBox object (if options.stringify is false ) or the stringified box.

Returns the stringified box.

Return

String Stringified box string.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

le-table

overlap

cli-gh-cal

text-animation

cli-cal

ghcal

ducksay-instant

ascii-github

csk-cli

fluxmockserverapi

survivio

gem-mine

bhedge

gafas

short-fire

oversize-images-finder

image-oversize-finder

@gem-mine/sapphire

expo-library

@gofynd/fdk-cli

3abn

cli-github

artstack-downloader

