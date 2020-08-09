A library to generate ASCII boxes via NodeJS
# Using npm
npm install --save cli-box
# Using yarn
yarn add cli-box
// Dependencies
var Box = require("cli-box");
// Create a simple box
var b1 = Box("20x10");
console.log(b1.toString());
// Set custom marks
var b2 = new Box({
w: 10
, h: 10
, stringify: false
, marks: {
nw: "╔"
, n: "══"
, ne: "╗"
, e: "║"
, se: "╝"
, s: "══"
, sw: "╚"
, w: "║"
, b: "░░"
}
});
console.log(b2.stringify());
// Box with text and use the stringify
var b3 = Box("20x10", "I will be \u001b[31mdis\u001b[0mplayed inside! \n A\u001b[34mnd I'm in a\u001b[0m new line!");
console.log(b3);
// Box with aligned text to top-right
var b4 = Box("30x20", {
text: "Box content"
, stretch: true
, autoEOL: true
, vAlign: "top"
, hAlign: "right"
});
console.log(b4);
// Full screen box
var b5 = Box({fullscreen: true, marks: {}}, "Hello World!");
console.log(b5.toString());
There are few ways to get help:
CliBox(options, text)
Creates a new ASCII box.
Object|String
options: A string representing the size:
WIDTHxHEIGHT (e.g.
10x20) or an object:
width or
w (Number): The box width.
height or
h (Number): The box height.
fullscreen (Boolean): If
true, the box will have full size
(default:
false).
stringify (Boolean): If
false the box will not be stringified (the
CliBox object will be returned instead).
marks (Object): An object containing mark characters. Default:
nw:
"┌"
n:
"─"
ne:
"┐"
e:
"│"
se:
"┘"
s:
"─"
sw:
"└"
w:
"|"
b:
" "
Object|String
text: A string to be displayed or an object:
text (String): The text to be displayed.
stretch (Boolean): Stretch box to fix text (default:
false).
autoEOL (Boolean): Break lines automatically (default:
false).
hAlign (String): Horizontal alignement (default:
"middle"). It can
take one of the values:
"left",
"middle",
"right".
vAlign (String): Vertical alignement (default:
"center"). It can take
one of the values:
"top",
"center",
"bottom".
CliBox object (if
options.stringify is
false) or the stringified box.
stringify()
Returns the stringified box.
