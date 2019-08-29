Ethereum blockchain orchestration, testing, CLI, and Dapp scaffolding.

Getting Started

Requirements

You need a local Ethereum blockchain to develop against.

If you don't already have a preferred method, we suggest using Ganache from Truffle.

You can just use their cli version by typing:

npm install -g ganache-cli

And then run it by typing:

Start a new project with Clevis

From within an empty project directory:

npx clevis init

This will ask you a few questions and create a new Clevis-powered project in your current directory.

Using Clevis

The above setup does not install clevis globally. You can do that with npm install -g clevis if you want. If not, the clevis command line command is located at node_modules/clevis/bin.js. For convineience, we suggest adding an alias to your ~/.profile or ~/.bashrc file.

alias clevis= './node_modules/clevis/bin.js'

Going forward, you can just call clevis using "c". Example:

clevis randomhex 100

Another option is to add clevis as an npm script in your package.json file. For instance:

"scripts" : { "clevis" : "clevis" }

Then, you can use:

npm run clevis randomhex 100

(Optional) Docker Setup

If the instructions above don't work for you. You can use Docker to pull in a repeatable environment.

docker run -ti --rm --name clevis -p 3000 :3000 -p 8545 :8545 \ -v ~/ your-dapp-directory :/ dapp austingriffith / clevis :latest

demo

Read full article and watch screencast here!

docker options

attach to already running clevis container

docker exec -ti clevis bash

external RPC

docker run -ti --rm --name clevis --env network= "http://10.0.0.107:8545" \ -p 3000 : 3000 -p 8545 : 8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis

Automatic Rinkeby Geth Node

docker run -ti --rm --name clevis --env network= "rinkeby" \ -p 3000 : 3000 -p 8545 : 8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis

Automatic Ropsten Geth Node

docker run -ti --rm --name clevis --env network= "ropsten" \ -p 3000 : 3000 -p 8545 : 8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis

Automatic Mainnet Geth Node

docker run -ti --rm --name clevis --env network= "mainnet." \ -p 3000 : 3000 -p 8545 : 8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis

Docker build from Clevis Repo

git clone https : cd clevis docker build ./ docker -t clevis docker run -ti --rm --name clevis -p 3000 :3000 -p 8545 :8545 -v ~/ your-dapp-directory :/ dapp clevis

Using Infura

If you want to use Infura to deploy, you need to make the following changes:

In your clevis.json config file, change:

USE_INFURA: true

Create a .env file and add your private key under mnemonic:

mnemonic = 32 h42hj34mysuperprivakeyasdasd2h34hjk234

Using xDai

Your clevis.json file should look something like:

{ "provider" : "https://dai.poa.network" , "gasprice" : 1000000000 , "ethprice" : 1 , "deploygas" : 5500000 , "xfergas" : 1300000 , "USE_INFURA" : true , "ROOT_FOLDER" : "/Users/austingriffith/rawclevistest" , "CRA_FOLDER" : "./src" , "TESTS_FOLDER" : "tests" , "CONTRACTS_FOLDER" : "contracts" }

Create an account:

clevis new

(a mnemonic will be automatically created in your .env file and can be imported as a seed phrase into a burner if you want)

View your account:

clevis accounts

Check your balance:

clevis balance 0

Send a dime from your account (0) to me:

clevis send 0.1 0 0x34aa3f359a9d614239015126635ce7732c18fdf3

Create, Compile, and Deploy a contract on xDai from your account:

clevis create Test clevis compile Test clevis deploy Test 0

troubleshooting

Right now the web3 dependencies are not very well supported and installs can fail on certain machines.

I would recommend using Docker and the container model because it handles the environment and geth node for you.

WARNING if you get this error: gyp ERR! stack Error: EACCES: permission denied, mkdir '/usr/local/lib/node_modules/clevis/node_modules/scrypt/build'

rm -rf .node-gyp sudo npm install --unsafe-perm -g clevis @ latest

Sometimes you might get a "Cannot find module 'web3' error"

clevis test version (node: 32368 ) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Cannot find module 'web3' at Function .Module ._resolveFilename (internal/modules/cjs/loader .js : 581 : 15 ) at Function .Module ._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader .js : 507 : 25 ) at Module .require (internal/modules/cjs/loader .js : 637 : 17 ) at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers .js : 20 : 18 ) ... (node: 32368 ) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Unhandled promise rejection. This error originated either by throwing inside of an async function without a catch block, or by rejecting a promise which was not handled with .catch(). (rejection id: 1 ) (node: 32368 ) [DEP0018] DeprecationWarning: Unhandled promise rejections are deprecated. In the future, promise rejections that are not handled will terminate the Node .js process with a non-zero exit code .

The fix for this is to go to wherever you have clevis cloned and run an npm link again: (and maybe an npm i)

cd ~/clevis npm link

Another error I run into from time to time due to Create React App with 'npm run build':

.../node_modules/mini-css-extract-plugin/dist/index.js: 20 util : { createHash } ^ TypeError : Cannot destructure property `createHash` of 'undefined' or 'null' .

To fix it you just need to install webpack locally in your project with:

npm install --save webpack

Another error I've hit is this one:

There might be a problem with the project dependency tree. It is likely not a bug in Create React App , but something you need to fix locally. The react-scripts package provided by Create React App requires a dependency: "babel-eslint" : "9.0.0" Don't try to install it manually: your package manager does it automatically. However , a different version of babel-eslint was detected higher up in the tree:

to fix this, add a .env file with "SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK=true" in it:

echo "SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK=true" >> .env

a classic scrypt + non-LTS node error:

Error: The module '...scrypt/build/Release/scrypt.node' was compiled against a different Node.js version using NODE_MODULE_VERSION 67 . This version of Node.js requires NODE_MODULE_VERSION 72 . Please try re-compiling or re-installing

to fix this you need to install node v10:

brew install node @ 10 brew link --force --overwrite node@ 10

(you will probably have to remove the node_modules and package-lock.json and do the whole npx clevis init; npm i dance.)

If you have other errors or problems, let's get this list populated. Shoot me an email and let's debug: austin@concurrence.io

See above section about the lack of global install of clevis. Replace 'clevis' here with however you decided to run the command. (From node_modules, as an alias, or as an npm script)

help

clevis -- help

lists available commands and usage

init

clevis init

installs/updates latest version, creates the react app, and initializes configuration

version

clevis version

lists current version

clevis update

loads latest prices and standard gas and updates config

accounts

clevis accounts

lists accounts from Geth or other RPC endpoint

new [password]

clevis new ""

creates a new address

unlock [accountindex]["password"]

clevis unlock 0 ""

unlocks account

send [amount] [data]

clevis send 0.1 0 1 clevis send 0 0x6FC8152A3C0E0aC8e61faf233915e1334b58fC77 1 0xbeefbeef

send ether from one account to another

sendTo [amount][fromindex] [toaddress]

Removed in Clevis 0.1.0

balance [address]

clevis balance 0x6FC8152A3C0E0aC8e61faf233915e1334b58fC77

get balance of any Ethereum address or local index

sign [string][accountindex] [password]

clevis sign "Hello World" 0 ""

sign a string with a local account

recover [string][signature]

clevis recover "Hello World" "0x87dc7..."

recover address used to sign a string

sha3 [string]

clevis sha3 "Hello World"

generates the keccak256 hash of a string

sendData [amount][fromindex] [toaddress][data]

clevis sendData 0.001 0 0x6FC8152A3C0E0aC8e61faf233915e1334b58fC77 "0x01"

send ether and/or data to an account

create [contractname]

clevis create SomeContract

create a contract

compile [contractname]

clevis compile SomeContract

compile a contract

deploy [contractname][accountindex]

clevis deploy SomeContract 0

deploy a contract

explain [contractname]

clevis explain SomeContract

list all contract commands/events etc

contract [scriptname][contractname] [[accountIndex]] [[contractArguments...]]

clevis contract someFunction SomeContract 1 someArgument

interact with a contract these scripts are generated automatically using the ABI (list .clevis folder inside any contract folder to see all scripts)

you can also read from contracts:

clevis contract balanceOf Copper 0x2a906694d15df38f59e76ed3a5735f8aabcce9cb

contract event[eventname][contractname]

clevis contract eventMyEvent SomeContract

Shows all the logs emitted under eventname.

Please note that there is not blank between event and your event name.

test [testname]

clevis test compile

run mocha test from tests folder

fromwei [amount][symbol]

clevis wei 100000000000 ether

convert from wei to ether or others like gwei or szabo

towei [amount][symbol]

clevis wei 0 .001 ether

convert to wei from ether or others like gwei or szabo

hex [asciistring]

clevis hex "Hello World"

convert a string to hex

ascii [hexstring]

clevis ascii "0x48656c6c6f20576f726c64"

convert hex to a string

blockNumber

clevis blockNumber

get current block number

block [blocknumber]

clevis block 2618069

get block information

transaction [hash]

clevis transaction 0x474acab2ba2702a90c4b774d7cee7fe1364ca1df01735ecef188522f8ce40bc4

get transaction information

build

clevis build

builds static react site

upload [target]

clevis upload metatx .io

uploads static react site to s3 bucket named after url

clevis invalidate E3837d00567

invalidate Cloudfront caching to show fresh content