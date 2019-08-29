Ethereum blockchain orchestration, testing, CLI, and Dapp scaffolding.
You need a local Ethereum blockchain to develop against.
If you don't already have a preferred method, we suggest using Ganache from Truffle.
You can just use their cli version by typing:
npm install -g ganache-cli
And then run it by typing:
From within an empty project directory:
npx clevis init
This will ask you a few questions and create a new Clevis-powered project in your current directory.
The above setup does not install clevis globally. You can do that with
npm install -g clevis if you want. If not, the clevis command line command is located at node_modules/clevis/bin.js. For convineience, we suggest adding an alias to your ~/.profile or ~/.bashrc file.
alias clevis='./node_modules/clevis/bin.js'
Going forward, you can just call clevis using "c". Example:
clevis randomhex 100
Another option is to add clevis as an npm script in your package.json file. For instance:
"scripts": {
"clevis": "clevis"
}
Then, you can use:
npm run clevis randomhex 100
If the instructions above don't work for you. You can use Docker to pull in a repeatable environment.
docker run -ti --rm --name clevis -p 3000:3000 -p 8545:8545 \
-v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis:latest
Read full article and watch screencast here!
docker exec -ti clevis bash
docker run -ti --rm --name clevis --env network="http://10.0.0.107:8545" \
-p 3000:3000 -p 8545:8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis
docker run -ti --rm --name clevis --env network="rinkeby" \
-p 3000:3000 -p 8545:8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis
docker run -ti --rm --name clevis --env network="ropsten" \
-p 3000:3000 -p 8545:8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis
docker run -ti --rm --name clevis --env network="mainnet." \
-p 3000:3000 -p 8545:8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp austingriffith/clevis
git clone https://github.com/austintgriffith/clevis.git
cd clevis
docker build ./docker -t clevis
docker run -ti --rm --name clevis -p 3000:3000 -p 8545:8545 -v ~/your-dapp-directory:/dapp clevis
If you want to use Infura to deploy, you need to make the following changes:
In your
clevis.json config file, change:
USE_INFURA: true
Create a
.env file and add your private key under mnemonic:
mnemonic=32h42hj34mysuperprivakeyasdasd2h34hjk234
Your
clevis.json file should look something like:
{
"provider": "https://dai.poa.network",
"gasprice": 1000000000,
"ethprice": 1,
"deploygas": 5500000,
"xfergas": 1300000,
"USE_INFURA": true,
"ROOT_FOLDER": "/Users/austingriffith/rawclevistest",
"CRA_FOLDER": "./src",
"TESTS_FOLDER": "tests",
"CONTRACTS_FOLDER": "contracts"
}
Create an account:
clevis new
(a mnemonic will be automatically created in your .env file and can be imported as a seed phrase into a burner if you want)
View your account:
clevis accounts
Check your balance:
clevis balance 0
Send a dime from your account (0) to me:
clevis send 0.1 0 0x34aa3f359a9d614239015126635ce7732c18fdf3
Create, Compile, and Deploy a contract on xDai from your account:
clevis create Test
clevis compile Test
clevis deploy Test 0
Right now the web3 dependencies are not very well supported and installs can fail on certain machines.
I would recommend using Docker and the container model because it handles the environment and geth node for you.
WARNING if you get this error: gyp ERR! stack Error: EACCES: permission denied, mkdir '/usr/local/lib/node_modules/clevis/node_modules/scrypt/build'
rm -rf .node-gyp
sudo npm install --unsafe-perm -g clevis@latest
Sometimes you might get a "Cannot find module 'web3' error"
clevis test version
(node:32368) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Cannot find module 'web3'
at Function.Module._resolveFilename (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:581:15)
at Function.Module._load (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:507:25)
at Module.require (internal/modules/cjs/loader.js:637:17)
at require (internal/modules/cjs/helpers.js:20:18)
...
(node:32368) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Unhandled promise rejection. This error originated either by throwing inside of an async function without a catch block, or by rejecting a promise which was not handled with .catch(). (rejection id: 1)
(node:32368) [DEP0018] DeprecationWarning: Unhandled promise rejections are deprecated. In the future, promise rejections that are not handled will terminate the Node.js process with a non-zero exit code.
The fix for this is to go to wherever you have clevis cloned and run an npm link again: (and maybe an npm i)
cd ~/clevis
npm link
Another error I run into from time to time due to Create React App with 'npm run build':
.../node_modules/mini-css-extract-plugin/dist/index.js:20
util: { createHash }
^
TypeError: Cannot destructure property `createHash` of 'undefined' or 'null'.
To fix it you just need to install webpack locally in your project with:
npm install --save webpack
Another error I've hit is this one:
There might be a problem with the project dependency tree.
It is likely not a bug in Create React App, but something you need to fix locally.
The react-scripts package provided by Create React App requires a dependency:
"babel-eslint": "9.0.0"
Don't try to install it manually: your package manager does it automatically.
However, a different version of babel-eslint was detected higher up in the tree:
to fix this, add a .env file with "SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK=true" in it:
echo "SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK=true" >> .env
a classic scrypt + non-LTS node error:
Error: The module '...scrypt/build/Release/scrypt.node'
was compiled against a different Node.js version using
NODE_MODULE_VERSION 67. This version of Node.js requires
NODE_MODULE_VERSION 72. Please try re-compiling or re-installing
to fix this you need to install node v10:
brew install node@10
brew link --force --overwrite node@10
(you will probably have to remove the node_modules and package-lock.json and do the whole
npx clevis init; npm i dance.)
If you have other errors or problems, let's get this list populated. Shoot me an email and let's debug: austin@concurrence.io
See above section about the lack of global install of clevis. Replace 'clevis' here with however you decided to run the command. (From node_modules, as an alias, or as an npm script)
clevis --help
lists available commands and usage
clevis init
installs/updates latest version, creates the react app, and initializes configuration
clevis version
lists current version
clevis update
loads latest prices and standard gas and updates config
clevis accounts
lists accounts from Geth or other RPC endpoint
clevis new ""
creates a new address
clevis unlock 0 ""
unlocks account
clevis send 0.1 0 1
clevis send 0 0x6FC8152A3C0E0aC8e61faf233915e1334b58fC77 1 0xbeefbeef
send ether from one account to another
Removed in Clevis 0.1.0
clevis balance 0x6FC8152A3C0E0aC8e61faf233915e1334b58fC77
get balance of any Ethereum address or local index
clevis sign "Hello World" 0 ""
sign a string with a local account
clevis recover "Hello World" "0x87dc7..."
recover address used to sign a string
clevis sha3 "Hello World"
generates the keccak256 hash of a string
clevis sendData 0.001 0 0x6FC8152A3C0E0aC8e61faf233915e1334b58fC77 "0x01"
send ether and/or data to an account
clevis create SomeContract
create a contract
clevis compile SomeContract
compile a contract
clevis deploy SomeContract 0
deploy a contract
clevis explain SomeContract
list all contract commands/events etc
clevis contract someFunction SomeContract 1 someArgument
interact with a contract these scripts are generated automatically using the ABI (list .clevis folder inside any contract folder to see all scripts)
you can also read from contracts:
clevis contract balanceOf Copper 0x2a906694d15df38f59e76ed3a5735f8aabcce9cb
clevis contract eventMyEvent SomeContract
Shows all the logs emitted under eventname.
Please note that there is not blank between event and your event name.
clevis test compile
run mocha test from tests folder
clevis wei 100000000000 ether
convert from wei to ether or others like gwei or szabo
clevis wei 0.001 ether
convert to wei from ether or others like gwei or szabo
clevis hex "Hello World"
convert a string to hex
clevis ascii "0x48656c6c6f20576f726c64"
convert hex to a string
clevis blockNumber
get current block number
clevis block 2618069
get block information
clevis transaction 0x474acab2ba2702a90c4b774d7cee7fe1364ca1df01735ecef188522f8ce40bc4
get transaction information
clevis build
builds static react site
clevis upload metatx.io
uploads static react site to s3 bucket named after url
clevis invalidate E3837d00567
invalidate Cloudfront caching to show fresh content