CleverTap React Native SDK

👋 Introduction

The CleverTap React Native SDK for Mobile Customer Engagement and Analytics solutions.

For more information check out our website and documentation.

🚀 Install and Integration

npm install --save clevertap-react-native Follow the install instructions Follow the integration instructions

📚 Additional Resources

📑 Documentation & Example

🆕 Changelog

Refer to the CleverTap React Native SDK Change Log.

