CleverStack CLI

A command line interface (CLI) for the CleverStack ecosystem.

Installation

npm install cleverstack-cli -g

Prerequisites

cleverstack-cli depends on NPM, GruntJS and Bower and for "npm", "grunt" and "bower" to be located in your $PATH

npm install bower -g

npm install grunt-cli -g

Table of Contents

Quick Setup Tutorial

Quick Tutorial for Building a New Module

Commands

Help & Resources

Quick Setup Tutorial

Initialize a new project

Initializing a new project will download and grab CleverStack's angular-seed and node-seed seeds. After initializing the project, cleverstack-cli will automatically install any depedencies that are required through NPM and Bower.

$: clever init my-new-project

You will be asked for database credentials, this is due to the fact that we currently run grunt db after the initialization. This will soon change, and your database credentials will only be asked for when you install a module that requires it.

This will create a new directory called my-new-project with two folders: backend and frontend.

$: cd my-new-project && tree -d -L 1

. ├── backend └── frontend 2 directories

Installing a module

When installing a module, CleverStack will automatically detect:

If the module exists If the module is for the frontend or the backend based on it's package.json's keywords.

The command is:

$: clever install <modules>

For a list of modules, visit CleverStack's module page

$: clever install clever-background-tasks

This will install clever-background-tasks within the backend/modules folder.

Removing a module

When removing a module, CleverStack will:

Check to see which directory that you're in. If it detects both a backend and a frontend directory then it'll try to remove the module from both seeds. Remain quiet / do nothing if the module does not exist within the module folders (unless there's absolutely nothing to remove).

$: clever remove clever-background-tasks

Running tests

Aliases tests

To ensure that everything is working correctly, you can run tests with:

$: clever test unit

CleverStack will run grunt test within each seed.

Running the server

Aliases: serve

$: clever server

Quick Tutorial for Building a New Module

There are three commands to be aware of when building a module:

generate (or g) scaffold (or s) new

generate

Generate will create a template of a specific component (controller, services, model, tasks, or tests) within module's name that's residing in your current working directory.

$: tree -d -L 1

. 0 directories

$: clever g model my-new-model

$: tree . -d -L 1

. └── my-new-model 1 directory

$: cd my-new-model && tree . -L 1

. └── models 1 directory, 0 files

$: tree ./models

./models └── MyNewModelModel.js 2 directories, 2 files

scaffold

Scaffolding is similar to generate except it'll generate every component's template for you.

Note: These files will be generated within your current working directory.

$: tree -d -L 1

. 0 directories

$: clever s my-new-module

$: tree . -d -L 1

. └── my- new - module

$: tree ./my-new-module -L 3

./my-new-module ├── config │ └── default .json ├── controllers │ └── MyNewModuleController .js ├── models │ └── MyNewModuleModel .js ├── schema │ └── seedData .json ├── services │ └── MyNewModuleService .js ├── tasks │ └── MyNewModuleTask .js └── tests ├── integration │ └── MyNewModuleTest .js └── unit └── MyNewModuleTest .js 11 directories, 9 files

new

The new command is similar to scaffold except it'll create the module within the application's module folder.

$: tree ./modules -d -L 1

./modules └── my- new - module 1 directory

$: tree ./modules/my-new-module -L 3

./modules/my-new-module ├── config │ └── default .json ├── controllers │ └── MyNewModuleController .js ├── models │ └── MyNewModuleModel .js ├── schema │ └── seedData .json ├── services │ └── MyNewModuleService .js ├── tasks │ └── MyNewModuleTask .js └── tests ├── integration │ └── MyNewModuleTest .js └── unit └── MyNewModuleTest .js 11 directories, 9 files

repl

In order to interact with your environment's models directly, simply type in:

$: clever repl

Commands

help

$: clever help

Usage: clever < command > [options] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Commands: build - Builds production-ready code for the frontend seed downgrade - Downgrades a CleverStack implementation help - Displays this help message init < project > [backend|frontend] - Initialized a new project install < modules > - Installs a module within CleverStack generate < option > < name > - Generates a controller, service, model, etc. individually list - Lists all of the available CleverStack modules new < name > - Scaffolds into a specific directory called < name > remove < modules > - Removes a module within CleverStack repl - Starts the CleverStack REPL routes - Displays your project's routes scaffold < name > - Generates a controller, service, model, etc. search [query] - Searches for a cleverstack module setup - Installs NPM & Bower packages for each module and adds modules to bundleDependencies server - Starts the CleverStack server test - Runs tests within your CleverStack environment upgrade - Upgrades a CleverStack implementation

downgrade

Downgrades to the next version (or specified version) of the seed/module (depending on what directory that you're currently in).

Note: This command must run under project's root directory (where frontend and backend are).

$: clever downgrade -h

Usage : clever-downgrade [options] Options : -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Examples : clever downgrade clever-orm clever downgrade clever-orm @0 . 0.1 clever-datatables @0 . 0.1 clever downgrade backend clever downgrade frontend

generate (g)

$: clever generate -h

Usage: clever-generate [options] [command] Commands: service < name > Generates a service as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/services services < names > Generates services specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/services controller < name > Generates a controller as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/controllers controllers < names > Generates controllers specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/controllers model < name > Generates a model as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/models models < names > Generates models specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/models task < name > Generates a task as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/tasks tasks < names > Generates tasks specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/tasks view < name > Generates a view as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/views views < names > Generates views specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/views factory < name > Generates a factory as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/factories factories < names > Generates factories specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/factories service < name > Generates a service as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/services services < names > Generates services specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/services directive < name > Generates a directive as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/directives directives < names > Generates directives specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/directives test [options] < name > Generates a test t as < name > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/tests tests [options] < names > Generates test specified with < name ... > within /Users/richardgustin/Documents/Projects/CleverStack/tests Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Example: clever generate model users clever generate controller users clever g controller users clever g controllers users auth email

init

$: clever init -h

Usage : clever- init [options] [command] Commands : <project> creates a new project named <project> Options : -h, --help output usage information -f, --force delete existing projects in your current directory / Users /richardgustin/ Documents / Projects / CleverStack -v, --verbose verbose output useful for debugging - A , --allow-root allow root for bower - S , --skip-protractor skips installing protractor ( Frontend only) - B , --bootstrap will run `grunt bootstrap build` as part of the setup - V , --version output the version number Examples : clever init my-project install the backend and frontend clever init my-project clever-auth with the clever-auth module clever init my-project backend frontend verbose way of running "clever init my-project" clever init my-project frontend only install the frontend clever init my-project backend clever-auth install the clever-auth module after installing the backend and frontend seeds Installing specific versions: clever init my-project backend@<version> clever init my-project clever-auth@<version>

list

Lists all modules available for CleverStack.

$: clever list -h

Usage : clever-list [options] Options : -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Example : clever list

new

$: clever new -h

Usage: clever-new [options] <name> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - -no-service Disables generating a service. - -no-controller Disables generating a controller. - -no-model Disables generating a model. - -no-task Disables generating a task. - -no-test Disables generating a test. Example: clever new my_module clever new myModule

remove

Removes a module from the project.

$: clever remove -h

Usage : clever-remove [options] [modules ...] Options : -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Examples : clever remove clever-background-tasks clever remove auth clever-background-tasks

repl

Creates a REPL instance within your project's environment. Useful for executing ORM/Model commands.

Note: You must set the NODE_ENV environment variable.

$: NODE_ENV=local clever repl

richards-mbp:test-jan -2015 richardgustin$ clever repl ✔ Welcome to CleverStack using seed version 1.2 .0 -rc -2 ✔ Type .commands or .help for a list of commands cleverstack:: local > .commands .commands Lists all of the REPL commands .help Alias for .commands .h Alias for .commands .modules List all of the modules within this project .models Lists all models .services Lists all services . exit Exits the CleverStack REPL .quit Alias for . exit .q Alias for . exit .history Show command history cleverstack:: local > .quit

scaffold (s)

$: clever scaffold -h

Usage: clever-scaffold [options] <name> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - -no-service Disables generating a service. - -no-controller Disables generating a controller. - -no-model Disables generating a model. - -no-task Disables generating a task. - -no-test Disables generating a test. Note: Scaffold will generate templates within $PWD If you wish to generate an entire model use clever new <name> Example: clever scaffold my_component clever scaffold myComponent

search

$: clever search -h

Usage : clever-search [options] Options : -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Examples : clever search users clever search users auth email

setup

$: clever setup -h

Usage: clever-setup [options] Options: - h, --help output usage information - A, --allow-root allow root for bower - S, --skip-protractor skips installing protractor (Frontend only) - B, --bootstrap will run `grunt bootstrap build` as part of the setup - v, --verbose verbose output useful for debugging - V, --version output the version number Description: Installs all NPM and Bower components for each module as well as building bundleDependencies. This command will also install Protractor unless explicitly skipping. Examples: clever setup

server (serve)

$: clever server -h

Usage: clever-server [options] Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -x, --host [host] Set the host for grunt server -p, --port [port] Set the port for grunt server Example: clever server clever --host 10.0 .0 .0 server clever --port 7777 server

test (tests)

$: clever test -h

Usage: clever-test [options] [ command ] Commands: e2e Runs e2e tests unit Runs unit tests coverage Generates unit test coverage reports. Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Examples: clever test coverage clever test e2e clever test unit

upgrade

$: clever upgrade -h

Usage : clever-upgrade [options] Options : -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number Examples : clever upgrade clever-orm clever upgrade clever-orm @0 . 0.3 clever-datatables @0 . 0.2 clever upgrade backend clever upgrade frontend

Help & Resources

CleverStack Website

http://cleverstack.io

CleverStack Documentation

Online Documentation which can provide support for install, configurations and troubleshooting.

https://github.com/CleverStack/cleverstack-cli/wiki

Official CleverStack Backend Seed

node-seed

Official CleverStack Frontend Seed

angular-seed

Communication

Running Tests

To run the test suite, first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:

npm install

Then run the tests:

make test

Contributors

https://github.com/CleverStack/cleverstack-cli/graphs/contributors

License

See our LICENSE