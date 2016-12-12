openbase logo
cleverbot.io

by CleverbotIO
1.0.4 (see all)

Cleverbot client for node.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm status build status Slack Status

Installation

To install this package, simply enter the following in your console

npm install --save cleverbot.io

Note: It is a good practice to include --save to add this to your dependencies in your package.json

Setup

Before using this module, please get your API keys at http://cleverbot.io/keys

To initialize cleverbot, require the module, then create a new instance of cleverbot

var cleverbot = require("cleverbot.io"),
bot = new cleverbot("YOUR_API_USER", "YOUR_API_KEY");

Creating Sessions

cleverbot.io allows you to save cleverbot sessions to access later If you've already created a session previously, simply add the following code to reference it

bot.setNick("sessionname")

To create or access a cleverbot session, start with the following

bot.create(function (err, session) {
  // session is your session name, it will either be as you set it previously, or cleverbot.io will generate one for you
  
  // Woo, you initialized cleverbot.io.  Insert further code here
});

Querying Cleverbot

Now querying cleverbot is simple, you pass the text to the .ask() method

bot.ask("Just a small town girl", function (err, response) {
  console.log(response); // Will likely be: "Living in a lonely world"
});

Well, that's it for now! Happy hacking!

Cleverbot.io is free and open source, and will remain so.

