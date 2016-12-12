To install this package, simply enter the following in your console
npm install --save cleverbot.io
Note: It is a good practice to include --save to add this to your dependencies in your package.json
Before using this module, please get your API keys at http://cleverbot.io/keys
To initialize cleverbot, require the module, then create a new instance of cleverbot
var cleverbot = require("cleverbot.io"),
bot = new cleverbot("YOUR_API_USER", "YOUR_API_KEY");
cleverbot.io allows you to save cleverbot sessions to access later If you've already created a session previously, simply add the following code to reference it
bot.setNick("sessionname")
To create or access a cleverbot session, start with the following
bot.create(function (err, session) {
// session is your session name, it will either be as you set it previously, or cleverbot.io will generate one for you
// Woo, you initialized cleverbot.io. Insert further code here
});
Now querying cleverbot is simple, you pass the text to the .ask() method
bot.ask("Just a small town girl", function (err, response) {
console.log(response); // Will likely be: "Living in a lonely world"
});
Well, that's it for now! Happy hacking!
Cleverbot.io is free and open source, and will remain so.