Installation

To install this package, simply enter the following in your console

npm install --save cleverbot .io

Note: It is a good practice to include --save to add this to your dependencies in your package.json

Setup

Before using this module, please get your API keys at http://cleverbot.io/keys

To initialize cleverbot, require the module, then create a new instance of cleverbot

var cleverbot = require("cleverbot.io"), bot = new cleverbot("YOUR_API_USER", "YOUR_API_KEY");

Creating Sessions

cleverbot.io allows you to save cleverbot sessions to access later If you've already created a session previously, simply add the following code to reference it

bot.setNick("sessionname")

To create or access a cleverbot session, start with the following

bot.create(function (err, session) { // session is your session name, it will either be as you set it previously, or cleverbot.io will generate one for you // Woo, you initialized cleverbot.io. Insert further code here });

Querying Cleverbot

Now querying cleverbot is simple, you pass the text to the .ask() method

bot.ask("Just a small town girl", function (err, response) { console.log(response); // Will likely be: "Living in a lonely world" });

Well, that's it for now! Happy hacking!

Cleverbot.io is free and open source, and will remain so.