A node.js client for talking to cleverbot.

Basic usage:

In order to add your key to your bot, you can use the configure method. API keys can be obtained from the Cleverbot API Sign Up Page.

var Cleverbot = require ( 'cleverbot-node' ); cleverbot = new Cleverbot; cleverbot.configure({ botapi : "IAMKEY" }); cleverbot.write(cleverMessage, function ( response ) { console .log(response.output); });

Changes from 0.2.x

API Key is now required

Cleverbot.prepare call is no longer needed. It is now a noop for backwards compatibility

call is no longer needed. It is now a noop for backwards compatibility The output of the bot is now in the output attribute of the response object. It is copied to message for backwards compatibility

Known issues

Cleverbot API sometimes returns an empty response attribute

See 'examples' for more usage.