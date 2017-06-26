A node.js client for talking to cleverbot.
Basic usage:
In order to add your key to your bot, you can use the
configure method. API keys can be obtained from the Cleverbot API Sign Up Page.
var Cleverbot = require('cleverbot-node');
cleverbot = new Cleverbot;
cleverbot.configure({botapi: "IAMKEY"});
cleverbot.write(cleverMessage, function (response) {
console.log(response.output);
});
Cleverbot.prepare call is no longer needed. It is now a noop for backwards compatibility
output attribute of the response object. It is copied to
message for backwards compatibility
See 'examples' for more usage.