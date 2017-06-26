openbase logo
cleverbot-node

by Anthony Fojas
0.3.11 (see all)

Cleverbot client in node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cleverbot-node

A node.js client for talking to cleverbot.

Basic usage:

In order to add your key to your bot, you can use the configure method. API keys can be obtained from the Cleverbot API Sign Up Page.

    var Cleverbot = require('cleverbot-node');
    cleverbot = new Cleverbot;
    cleverbot.configure({botapi: "IAMKEY"});
    cleverbot.write(cleverMessage, function (response) {
       console.log(response.output);
    });

Changes from 0.2.x

  • API Key is now required
  • Cleverbot.prepare call is no longer needed. It is now a noop for backwards compatibility
  • The output of the bot is now in the output attribute of the response object. It is copied to message for backwards compatibility

Known issues

  • Cleverbot API sometimes returns an empty response attribute

See 'examples' for more usage.

