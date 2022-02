Simple unofficial package to interact with the same API that the Cleverbot website uses for free.

Please use the official Cleverbot API as the Cleverbot developers can easily break this package at any time.

Usage

const cleverbot = require ( "cleverbot-free" ); cleverbot( "Hello." ).then( response => ); cleverbot( "Bad." , [ "Hi." , "How are you?" ]).then( response => );

Typings included