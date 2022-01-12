Command Line Interface for Clever Cloud.
The clever-tools CLI can be installed through many different channels depending on your system setup.
If you already have node/npm on your system, you can run:
npm install -g clever-tools
If you want to install our latest beta release, you can run:
npm install -g clever-tools@beta
Bintray is ending on May 1st 2021, we will migrate hosting as soon as possible. Please refer to the dedicated issue to track the migration.
If you are using a GNU/Linux distribution that uses
.deb packages like Debian or Ubuntu, you can run:
apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv-keys "379CE192D401AB61"
echo "deb https://dl.bintray.com/clevercloud/deb stable main" | tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list
apt-get update
apt-get install clever-tools
NOTES:
.deb packages are hosted on Bintray (their GPG key is required to trust their signed packages).
sources.list:
echo "deb https://dl.bintray.com/clevercloud/deb unstable beta" | tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list
If you are using a GNU/Linux distribution that uses
.rpm packages like CentOS or Fedora, you can run:
curl https://bintray.com/clevercloud/rpm/rpm > /etc/yum.repos.d/bintray-clevercloud-rpm.repo
echo "exclude=*beta*" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/bintray-clevercloud-rpm.repo
yum install clever-tools
NOTES:
.rpm packages are hosted on Bintray.
If you are using Arch Linux, the packages can be installed from AUR with this repo: clever-tools-bin. If you don't know how to use this, you can run:
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/clever-tools-bin.git clever-tools
cd clever-tools
makepkg -si
NOTES:
If you are using Exherbo, you can run:
cave resolve repository/CleverCloud -zx1
cave resolve clever-tools-bin -zx
If you are using another GNU/Linux distribution, you can download a
.tar.gz archive and extract the binary in your
PATH:
curl -O https://clever-tools.clever-cloud.com/releases/latest/clever-tools-latest_linux.tar.gz
tar xvzf clever-tools-latest_linux.tar.gz
cp clever-tools-latest_linux/clever ~/.local/bin/
NOTES:
latest (path and filename) with the version number you need.
If you are using MacOS and you have homebrew installed, you can run:
brew install CleverCloud/homebrew-tap/clever-tools
NOTES:
CleverCloud/homebrew-tap-beta/clever-tools instead.
.tar.gz archive
If you are using MacOS but you don't have homebrew installed, you can download a
.tar.gz archive and extract the binary in your
PATH:
curl -O https://clever-tools.clever-cloud.com/releases/latest/clever-tools-latest_macos.tar.gz
tar xvzf clever-tools-latest_macos.tar.gz
cp clever-tools-latest_macos/clever ~/.local/bin/
NOTES:
latest (path and filename) with the version number you need.
If you are using Windows and you have chocolatey installed, you can run:
choco sources add -n=clevercloud -s='https://api.bintray.com/nuget/clevercloud/nupkg'
choco install clever-tools
NOTES:
choco install --pre clever-tools instead.
.zip archive
If you are using Windows but you don't have chocolatey installed, you can download a
.zip archive and extract the binary in your
PATH.
NOTES:
latest (path and filename) with the version number you need.
If you are using docker, you can use the image provided here.
docker pull clevercloud/clever-tools
docker run --rm clever-tools <command>
In your
Dockerfile you can copy the clever-tools CLI from the image itself with a simple one liner:
COPY --from=clevercloud/clever-tools /bin/clever /usr/local/bin/clever
If you are using Nix, you will find a Nix derivation on Fretlink's Github repository: https://github.com/fretlink/clever-tools-nix
The clever-tools CLI comes with a comprehensive auto-completion system.
Some installation methods like
.deb packages,
.rpm packages or brew will try to enable it automatically.
If it does not work, try this for bash:
clever --bash-autocomplete-script $(which clever) | sudo tee /usr/share/bash-completion/completions/clever
or this for zsh:
clever --zsh-autocomplete-script $(which clever) | sudo tee /usr/share/zsh/site-functions
To use
clever-tools, you have to login.
clever login
It will open the Web console in your browser and reuse your existing session if you're already logged in.
clever login tries to open a browser through
xdg-open on GNU/Linux systems (and in bash for windows).
Make sure you have
xdg-utils available as well as a default browser set (or you can copy and paste the URL displayed in the console.
clever create <name> --type <type> \
[--region <region>] \
[--org <organisation>] \
[--alias <alias>]
Where
type is one of:
docker: for Docker-based applications
go: for Go applications
gradle: for applications launched with gradle
haskell: for haskell applications
jar: for applications deployed as standalone jar files
maven: for applications launched with maven
node: for node.js applications
php: for PHP applications
play1: for Play1 applications
play2: for Play2 applications
python: for python27 applications
ruby: for ruby applications
rust: for rust applications
sbt: for applications launched with SBT
static-apache: for static (HTML only) websites
war: for applications deployed as war files
Where region is one of:
par (for Paris)
mtl (for Montreal)
--org allows you to chose the organisation in which your app is
created.
--alias allows you to deploy the same application in multiple environments on Clever Cloud (eg: production, testing, …)
clever link [--org <ORG-NAME>] <APP-NAME> [--alias <alias>]
Where
APP-NAME is the name of your application, and
ORG-NAME is the name
of the organisation it's in. You can specify a complete application id instead
of its name (in that case,
--org can be omitted).
clever deploy [--alias <alias>]
--alias allows you to deploy your application several times on Clever Cloud
(eg: production, testing, …)
clever status [--alias <alias>]
clever scale [--alias <alias>] [--min-flavor <minflavor>] [--max-flavor <maxflavor>] [--min-instances <mininstances>] [--max-instances <maxinstances>]
# create drain
clever drain create [--alias <alias>] <DRAIN-TYPE> <DRAIN-URL> [--username <username>] [--password <password>]
# list drains
clever drain [--alias <alias>]
# remove drain
clever drain remove [--alias <alias>] <DRAIN-ID>
Where
DRAIN-TYPE is one of:
TCPSyslog: for TCP syslog endpoint;
UDPSyslog: for UDP syslog endpoint;
HTTP: for TCP syslog endpoint (note that this endpoint has optional username/passwordparameters as HTTP Basic Authentication);
ElasticSearch: for ElasticSearch endpoint (note that this endpoint requires username/password parameters as HTTP Basic Authentication);
DatadogHTTP: for Datadog endpoint (note that this endpoint needs your Datadog API Key).
NewRelicHTTP: for NewRelic endpoint (note that this endpoint needs your NewRelic API Key).
ElasticSearch drains use the Elastic bulk API. To match this endpoint, specify
/_bulk at the end of your ElasticSearch endpoint.
Datadog has two zones, EU and COM. An account on one zone is not available on the other, make sure to target the good EU or COM intake endpoint.
To create a Datadog drain, you just need to use:
clever drain create DatadogHTTP "https://http-intake.logs.datadoghq.com/v1/input/<API_KEY>?ddsource=clevercloud&service=<SERVICE>&host=<HOST>"
Please note that the
host query parameter is not mandatory: in the Datadog pipeline configuration, you can map
@source_host which is the host provided by Clever Cloud in logs as
host property.
NewRelic has two zones, EU and US. An account on one zone is not available on the other, make sure to target the good EU or US intake endpoint.
To create a NewRelic drain, you just need to use:
clever drain create NewRelicHTTP "https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1" --api-key <API_KEY>
You can display help about each command with
clever help.
clever help
clever help deploy
cd node_project
clever login
clever create "Node.js application" -t node -r mtl
clever deploy
Send us an email! or submit an issue.
This project uses Travis CI to launch unit tests and validate pull requests before they're merged: https://travis-ci.org/CleverCloud/clever-tools
This project uses Jenkins to build binaries, package them and release them automatically on the various repositories. If you want to know more or if you need to release a new version, please read RELEASE.md carefully.