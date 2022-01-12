Command Line Interface for Clever Cloud.

Installation

The clever-tools CLI can be installed through many different channels depending on your system setup.

Via npm

If you already have node/npm on your system, you can run:

npm install -g clever-tools

If you want to install our latest beta release, you can run:

npm install -g clever-tools@beta

On GNU/Linux

Warning

Bintray is ending on May 1st 2021, we will migrate hosting as soon as possible. Please refer to the dedicated issue to track the migration.

If you are using a GNU/Linux distribution that uses .deb packages like Debian or Ubuntu, you can run:

apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv-keys "379CE192D401AB61" echo "deb https://dl.bintray.com/clevercloud/deb stable main" | tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list apt-get update apt-get install clever-tools

NOTES:

The .deb packages are hosted on Bintray (their GPG key is required to trust their signed packages).

packages are hosted on Bintray (their GPG key is required to trust their signed packages). If you want access to the beta channel, you can use this in your sources.list :

echo "deb https://dl.bintray.com/clevercloud/deb unstable beta" | tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list

Warning

If you are using a GNU/Linux distribution that uses .rpm packages like CentOS or Fedora, you can run:

curl https://bintray.com/clevercloud/rpm/rpm > /etc/yum.repos.d/bintray-clevercloud-rpm.repo echo "exclude=*beta*" >> /etc/yum.repos.d/bintray-clevercloud-rpm.repo yum install clever-tools

NOTES:

The .rpm packages are hosted on Bintray.

packages are hosted on Bintray. If you want access to the beta channel, you can omit the second line which contains an exclude option.

Arch Linux

If you are using Arch Linux, the packages can be installed from AUR with this repo: clever-tools-bin. If you don't know how to use this, you can run:

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/clever-tools-bin.git clever-tools cd clever-tools makepkg -si

NOTES:

If you want access to the beta channel, you can use this repo clever-tools-bin-beta.

Exherbo

If you are using Exherbo, you can run:

cave resolve repository/CleverCloud -zx1 cave resolve clever-tools-bin -zx

Other distributions (.tar.gz)

If you are using another GNU/Linux distribution, you can download a .tar.gz archive and extract the binary in your PATH :

curl -O https://clever-tools.clever-cloud.com/releases/latest/clever-tools-latest_linux.tar.gz tar xvzf clever-tools-latest_linux.tar.gz cp clever-tools-latest_linux/clever ~/. local /bin/

NOTES:

The packages are available on Clever Cloud's Cellar bucket: clever-tools-latest_linux.tar.gz.

You can also retrieve any release (including beta) on this Cellar bucket by replacing latest (path and filename) with the version number you need.

On MacOS

Using homebrew

If you are using MacOS and you have homebrew installed, you can run:

brew install CleverCloud/homebrew-tap/clever-tools

NOTES:

If you want access to the beta channel, you can use CleverCloud/homebrew-tap-beta/clever-tools instead.

Using the .tar.gz archive

If you are using MacOS but you don't have homebrew installed, you can download a .tar.gz archive and extract the binary in your PATH :

curl -O https://clever-tools.clever-cloud.com/releases/latest/clever-tools-latest_macos.tar.gz tar xvzf clever-tools-latest_macos.tar.gz cp clever-tools-latest_macos/clever ~/. local /bin/

NOTES:

The packages are available on Clever Cloud's Cellar bucket: clever-tools-latest_macos.tar.gz.

You can also retrieve any release (including beta) on this Cellar bucket by replacing latest (path and filename) with the version number you need.

On Windows

Using chocolatey

Warning

If you are using Windows and you have chocolatey installed, you can run:

choco sources add -n=clevercloud -s= 'https://api.bintray.com/nuget/clevercloud/nupkg' choco install clever-tools

NOTES:

If you want access to the beta channel, you can use choco install --pre clever-tools instead.

Using the .zip archive

If you are using Windows but you don't have chocolatey installed, you can download a .zip archive and extract the binary in your PATH .

NOTES:

The packages are available on Clever Cloud's Cellar bucket: clever-tools-latest_win.tar.gz.

You can also retrieve any release (including beta) on this Cellar bucket by replacing latest (path and filename) with the version number you need.

Via Docker

If you are using docker, you can use the image provided here.

docker pull clevercloud/clever-tools docker run --rm clever-tools < command >

Dockerfile

In your Dockerfile you can copy the clever-tools CLI from the image itself with a simple one liner:

COPY --from=clevercloud/clever-tools /bin/clever /usr/ local /bin/clever

Via Nix

If you are using Nix, you will find a Nix derivation on Fretlink's Github repository: https://github.com/fretlink/clever-tools-nix

Enabling autocompletion

The clever-tools CLI comes with a comprehensive auto-completion system. Some installation methods like .deb packages, .rpm packages or brew will try to enable it automatically. If it does not work, try this for bash:

clever --bash-autocomplete-script $( which clever) | sudo tee /usr/share/bash-completion/completions/clever

or this for zsh:

clever --zsh-autocomplete-script $( which clever) | sudo tee /usr/share/zsh/site-functions

How to use

Login

To use clever-tools , you have to login.

clever login

It will open the Web console in your browser and reuse your existing session if you're already logged in.

clever login tries to open a browser through xdg-open on GNU/Linux systems (and in bash for windows). Make sure you have xdg-utils available as well as a default browser set (or you can copy and paste the URL displayed in the console.

Create an application

clever create <name> -- type < type > \ [--region <region>] \ [--org <organisation>] \ [-- alias < alias >]

Where type is one of:

docker : for Docker-based applications

: for Docker-based applications go : for Go applications

: for Go applications gradle : for applications launched with gradle

: for applications launched with gradle haskell : for haskell applications

: for haskell applications jar : for applications deployed as standalone jar files

: for applications deployed as standalone jar files maven : for applications launched with maven

: for applications launched with maven node : for node.js applications

: for node.js applications php : for PHP applications

: for PHP applications play1 : for Play1 applications

: for Play1 applications play2 : for Play2 applications

: for Play2 applications python : for python27 applications

: for python27 applications ruby : for ruby applications

: for ruby applications rust : for rust applications

: for rust applications sbt : for applications launched with SBT

: for applications launched with SBT static-apache : for static (HTML only) websites

: for static (HTML only) websites war : for applications deployed as war files

Where region is one of:

par (for Paris)

(for Paris) mtl (for Montreal)

--org allows you to chose the organisation in which your app is created.

--alias allows you to deploy the same application in multiple environments on Clever Cloud (eg: production, testing, …)

Link an existing application

clever link [--org <ORG-NAME>] <APP-NAME> [-- alias < alias >]

Where APP-NAME is the name of your application, and ORG-NAME is the name of the organisation it's in. You can specify a complete application id instead of its name (in that case, --org can be omitted).

Deploy an application

clever deploy [-- alias < alias >]

--alias allows you to deploy your application several times on Clever Cloud (eg: production, testing, …)

Application status

clever status [-- alias < alias >]

Change application scalability

clever scale [-- alias < alias >] [--min-flavor <minflavor>] [--max-flavor <maxflavor>] [--min-instances <mininstances>] [--max-instances <maxinstances>]

Logs Drains

clever drain create [-- alias < alias >] <DRAIN-TYPE> <DRAIN-URL> [--username <username>] [--password <password>]

clever drain [-- alias < alias >]

clever drain remove [-- alias < alias >] <DRAIN-ID>

Where DRAIN-TYPE is one of:

TCPSyslog : for TCP syslog endpoint;

: for TCP syslog endpoint; UDPSyslog : for UDP syslog endpoint;

: for UDP syslog endpoint; HTTP : for TCP syslog endpoint (note that this endpoint has optional username/passwordparameters as HTTP Basic Authentication);

: for TCP syslog endpoint (note that this endpoint has optional username/passwordparameters as HTTP Basic Authentication); ElasticSearch : for ElasticSearch endpoint (note that this endpoint requires username/password parameters as HTTP Basic Authentication);

: for ElasticSearch endpoint (note that this endpoint requires username/password parameters as HTTP Basic Authentication); DatadogHTTP : for Datadog endpoint (note that this endpoint needs your Datadog API Key).

: for Datadog endpoint (note that this endpoint needs your Datadog API Key). NewRelicHTTP : for NewRelic endpoint (note that this endpoint needs your NewRelic API Key).

ElasticSearch logs drains

ElasticSearch drains use the Elastic bulk API. To match this endpoint, specify /_bulk at the end of your ElasticSearch endpoint.

Datadog logs drains

Datadog has two zones, EU and COM. An account on one zone is not available on the other, make sure to target the good EU or COM intake endpoint.

To create a Datadog drain, you just need to use:

clever drain create DatadogHTTP "https://http-intake.logs.datadoghq.com/v1/input/<API_KEY>?ddsource=clevercloud&service=<SERVICE>&host=<HOST>"

Please note that the host query parameter is not mandatory: in the Datadog pipeline configuration, you can map @source_host which is the host provided by Clever Cloud in logs as host property.

NewRelic logs drains

NewRelic has two zones, EU and US. An account on one zone is not available on the other, make sure to target the good EU or US intake endpoint.

To create a NewRelic drain, you just need to use:

clever drain create NewRelicHTTP "https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1" --api-key <API_KEY>

Display help

You can display help about each command with clever help .

clever help clever help deploy

Examples

cd node_project clever login clever create "Node.js application" -t node -r mtl clever deploy

How to send feedback?

Send us an email! or submit an issue.

Automated testing

This project uses Travis CI to launch unit tests and validate pull requests before they're merged: https://travis-ci.org/CleverCloud/clever-tools

Automated releases

This project uses Jenkins to build binaries, package them and release them automatically on the various repositories. If you want to know more or if you need to release a new version, please read RELEASE.md carefully.