Check out documentation and live examples for Dewey, as well as our getting starting guide.
The following command will create a new component shell in
src/MyNewComponent/ along with a starter test file and demo boilerplate:
./bin/new_component.sh MyNewComponent
You can also create additional sub-components in any existing directory by running:
./bin/new_sub_component.sh MyNewSubComponent ./src/MyNewComponent
You can then modify the component and demo code as needed.
Your new component can be viewed at
http://localhost:5010/#/components/my-new-component while the demo server is running.
After creating a new component, make sure to add it to the Component List in
ComponentsView.jsx. To do so:
ComponentsView.componentsToDisplay using this template:
{
componentLink: "<COMPONENT LINK>",
componentImg: "<COMPONENT LINK>.png",
componentName: "<COMPONENT NAME>",
componentImgAlt: "A <COMPONENT NAME> component",
},
docs/assets/img with the format
<COMPONENT LINK>.png
We use SVGs as JSX components for
Icons, following this process:
src/Icon/icons/<<NewIcon>>.jsx
src/Icon/icons/index.jsx and
src/Icon/Icon.jsx
Start up the demo server by running
make dev-server
For Clever engs, refer to this doc on how to test your changes in the context of other apps.
In short, if you want to test changes you've made to this repo in the context of another repo that uses
clever-components, run the
components repo's
make build command and use the freshly generated
dist directory in replacement of the
clever-components/dist directory on your other project's repository.