Clever Design System

Check out documentation and live examples for Dewey, as well as our getting starting guide.

Development

Adding a new component

The following command will create a new component shell in src/MyNewComponent/ along with a starter test file and demo boilerplate:

./bin/new_component.sh MyNewComponent

You can also create additional sub-components in any existing directory by running:

./bin/new_sub_component.sh MyNewSubComponent ./src/MyNewComponent

You can then modify the component and demo code as needed. Your new component can be viewed at http://localhost:5010/#/components/my-new-component while the demo server is running.

Component List

After creating a new component, make sure to add it to the Component List in ComponentsView.jsx . To do so:

Add an entry in ComponentsView.componentsToDisplay using this template: { componentLink : "<COMPONENT LINK>" , componentImg: "<COMPONENT LINK>.png" , componentName: "<COMPONENT NAME>" , componentImgAlt: "A <COMPONENT NAME> component" , },

using this template: Add a screenshot of the component in docs/assets/img with the format <COMPONENT LINK>.png

Adding new SVGs

We use SVGs as JSX components for Icon s, following this process:

Optimize the svg at svgomg Make it React compatible with double quotes option at svg2jsx Prefix DOM Ids and classnames with component name if necessary Add it to the code: Create a new file in src/Icon/icons/<<NewIcon>>.jsx

Add to src/Icon/icons/index.jsx and src/Icon/Icon.jsx

Running the demo server locally

Start up the demo server by running

make dev-server

Testing locally on a repo that uses these components

For Clever engs, refer to this doc on how to test your changes in the context of other apps.