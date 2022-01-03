Clever Javascript Library

Installation

Via npm:

npm install clever

Usage

Clever = require ( 'clever' ); var clever = Clever({ token : 'YOUR_BEARER_TOKEN' });

If you'd like to play around with our test data, please use the token: DEMO_TOKEN . See our developer guide for more information.

The clever package exposes objects corresponding to resources:

District

School

Section

Student

Teacher

Event

Each exposes a query API that closely resembles that of Mongoose. The available methods are find , findOne , and findById :

clever.District.find({}, function ( error, districts ) { assert( Array .isArray(districts)); assert(districts[ 0 ] instanceof clever.District); assert.equal(district.get( 'name' ), 'Demo District' ); }); clever.School.findOne({ name : "Clever Academy" }, function ( error, school ) { assert(school instanceof clever.School); assert.equal(school.get( 'name' ), 'Clever Academy' ); }); clever.School.findById( '4fee004cca2e43cf27000001' , function ( error, school ) { assert(school instanceof clever.School); assert.equal(school.get( 'name' ), 'Clever Academy' ); });

When no callback is passed, the methods return a query object that allows you to build up a query over time:

clever.School .find() .where( 'name' ).equals( 'Clever Academy' ) .exec(callback);

Query objects also support a stream interface for auto-pagination:

var count = 0 ; var stream = clever.Section.find().limit( 10 ).stream(); stream.on( 'data' , function ( section ) { count += 1 ; assert(section instanceof clever.Section); }); stream.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log(count, 'sections loaded' ); });

Feedback

Questions, feature requests, or feedback of any kind is always welcome! We're available at tech-support@clever.com.