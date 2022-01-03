Via npm:
npm install clever
Clever = require('clever');
var clever = Clever({token: 'YOUR_BEARER_TOKEN'});
If you'd like to play around with our test data, please use the token:
DEMO_TOKEN.
See our developer guide for more information.
The
clever package exposes objects corresponding to resources:
Each exposes a query API that closely resembles that of Mongoose. The available methods are
find,
findOne, and
findById:
clever.District.find({}, function(error, districts) {
assert(Array.isArray(districts));
assert(districts[0] instanceof clever.District);
assert.equal(district.get('name'), 'Demo District');
});
clever.School.findOne({ name: "Clever Academy" }, function(error, school) {
assert(school instanceof clever.School);
assert.equal(school.get('name'), 'Clever Academy');
});
clever.School.findById('4fee004cca2e43cf27000001', function(error, school) {
assert(school instanceof clever.School);
assert.equal(school.get('name'), 'Clever Academy');
});
When no callback is passed, the methods return a query object that allows you to build up a query over time:
clever.School
.find()
.where('name').equals('Clever Academy')
.exec(callback);
Query objects also support a stream interface for auto-pagination:
// pull sections 10 at a time
var count = 0;
var stream = clever.Section.find().limit(10).stream();
stream.on('data', function(section) {
count += 1;
assert(section instanceof clever.Section);
});
stream.on('end', function() {
console.log(count, 'sections loaded');
});
Questions, feature requests, or feedback of any kind is always welcome! We're available at tech-support@clever.com.