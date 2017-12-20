Cleaver

30-second Slideshows for Hackers. http://jdan.github.io/cleaver/

Intro

Cleaver turns this:

title: Basic Example author: name: Jordan Scales twitter: jdan url: http://jordanscales.com output: basic.html controls: true -- -- Content can be written in **Markdown!** New lines no longer need two angle brackets. This will be in a separate paragraph -- * Item 1 * Item B * Item gamma No need for multiple templates!

Into this:

Quick Start

Get it on NPM:

npm install -g cleaver

And run it like so:

cleaver path/to/something.md

You can also watch for changes on a file and automatically recompile with:

cleaver watch path/to/something-changing.md

Use the --debug flag to display debug information:

$ cleaver --debug examples/basic.md cleaver loaded input document +0ms helper read /Users/jordan/Projects/cleaver/templates/layout.mustache +0ms helper read /Users/jordan/Projects/cleaver/templates/author.mustache +0ms helper read /Users/jordan/Projects/cleaver/templates/default.mustache +0ms cleaver loaded templates +3ms cleaver parsed metadata +4ms helper read /Users/jordan/Projects/cleaver/resources/default.css +13ms helper read /Users/jordan/Projects/cleaver/resources/github.css +0ms helper read /Users/jordan/Projects/cleaver/resources/script.js +0ms cleaver loaded static assets +9ms cleaver rendered slides +1ms cleaver rendered presentation +1ms

More Info

Cleaver is a one-stop shop for generating HTML presentations in record time. Using some spiced up markdown, you can produce good-looking, interactive presentations with a just a few lines of text.

Slides are written in Markdown, and are separated by two dashes ( -- ).

Options

title : Basic Example author : name : Jordan Scales twitter : jdan url : http : style : basic-style.css output : basic.html

Cleaver supports several basic options that allow you to further customize the look and feel of your presentation, including author info, stylesheets, and custom templates.

See the documentation on options for more information.

Be sure to check out the wiki as well.

Themes

Check out the themes page on our wiki.

title : Theme Example output : theme.html theme : jdan/cleaver-retro

Cleaver has substantial theme support to give you more fine-grained control over your presentation, similar to options. Instead of manually specifying a stylesheet, template, layout, and others, you can specify a single theme containing each of these assets. More specifically, a theme may contain:

style.css - styles for your presentation

template.mustache - a template used to render the slides in your presentation

layout.mustache - a template used to render the entire document of your presentation

script.js - javascript to be included in your slideshow

A theme does not need to contain all of these files, only the ones present will be loaded into your slideshow.

Examples

matmuchrapna/cleaver-ribbon – Shower implemented in cleaver.

Specifying Themes

Themes may be specified by one of the following options:

An absolute or relative path to a directory

A URL to a directory

A github repository in the form of username/reponame

Overriding Themes

By default, style.css and script.js will be appended to the default stylesheets and javascripts included in cleaver presentations. If you wish to completely override these defaults, you must include another file in your theme - settings.json - corresponding to the following:

{ "override" : true }

Template files will automatically override the default templates.

More Info

For more information on themes, check out our documentation.

Markup

Cleaver slides are rendered using the following template:

{{# slides }} < div class = "slide {{# hidden }} hidden {{/ hidden }} {{classList}} " id = "slide- {{id}} "> < section class = "slide-content" > {{{content}}} </ section > </ div > {{/ slides }}

And produce the following markup:

+-------------------------------+ | #slide-N | | +-------------------+ | | | .slide-content | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +-------------------+ | | | | | | (navigation) | +-------------------------------+

#slide-N (for example, #slide-3) allows you to identify a particular full-bleed slide by its position in the slideshow. It extends to the bounds of the page.

.slide-content is a smaller window which holds the actual content of the slide.

Class List

A class list can be placed after each "slice" (denoted -- ) to help you style individual slides without worrying about their index.

This slide will have a class "bg" associated with it This one, too, but it will also have the class "blink"

Slide Types

Title slide

Cleaver 101

h1 and h2 elements (prefaced with # and ## respectively), will automatically include padding to render a title slide.

Other slides

* Item 1 * Item B * Item gamma No need for multiple templates!

Since slides are written in Markdown, you can include things like lists, images, and arbitrary HTML.

h3 tags (prefaced ### ) are automatically given a bottom border to represent a slide title.

Navigation

Cleaver supports keyboard navigation for switching between slides. Alternatively, click the control buttons located below the presentation.

To navigate the slideshow:

forward : K, L, UP, RIGHT, PgDn, and Space

: K, L, UP, RIGHT, PgDn, and Space reverse: H, J, LEFT, DOWN, PgUp, and Backspace

The toggle fullscreen mode, press the ENTER key.

Contributing

Fork it

Clone it

Install dependencies ( npm install )

) Checkout a release branch ( git checkout -b feature/cool-wordart )

) Make changes, commit, and push ( npm test and make sure it passes)

and make sure it passes) Open a pull request!

