Cleargraph

Cleargraph is a graph library offering:

An abstraction over graphs that supports generic data types

Traversal over successors and predecessors

Use of user-defined filters on nodes and edges information and traversal

Strictly-typed implementation

Installation

npm install cleargraph yarn add cleargraph

Getting started

The nodes and edges in the graph are represented by key-value pairs where the keys are strings, and the generics N and E represent the node value and edge value respectively.

When instantiating the graph, specify the values of N and E . In addition, in order to allow graph serialization, N and E should implement stringify() . If it's not implemented, the graph will call its own default serialization method that might not work for complex objects.

Here is an example of N (Node Data) and E (Edge Data) classes:

class Orb { name: string ; radius: number ; constructor ( name: string , radius: number ){ this .name = name; this .radius = radius; } stringify(){ return JSON .stringify({name: this .name, radius: this .radius}); } } class OrbRelation{ relationType: string ; proximity: number ; constructor ( relationType: string , proximity: number ){ this .relationType = relationType; this .proximity = proximity; } stringify(){ return JSON .stringify({relationType: this .relationType, proximity: this .proximity}); } }

Using these classes to implement a graph:

let g = new Graph<Orb, OrbRelation>(); g.setNode( 'earth' , new Orb( 'earth' , 6371 )); g.setNode( 'moon' , new Orb( 'moon' , 1737 )); g.setNode( 'sun' , new Orb( 'sun' , 696340 )); g.setEdge( 'moon' , 'earth' , new OrbRelation( 'orbits' , 384400 )); g.setEdge( 'earth' , 'sun' , new OrbRelation( 'orbits' , 147240000 ));

Some uses of the graph:

g.node( 'moon' );

g.edge( 'earth' , 'sun' );

g.succssors( 'moon' );

g.successorsArray( 'moon' );

g.toposort();

