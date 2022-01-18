Node library for querying the Clearbit business intelligence APIs. Currently supports:
This repository is currently not actively maintained. If you're looking to integrate with Clearbit's API we recommend looking at the HTTP requests available in our documentation at clearbit.com/docs
$ npm install clearbit
var clearbit = require('clearbit')('api_key');
// or
var Client = require('clearbit').Client;
var clearbit = new Client({key: 'api_key'});
Person.find(options) ->
Promise
email String: The email address to look up (required)
webhook_id String: Custom identifier for the webhook request
subscribe Boolean: Set to
true to subscribe to the changes
stream Boolean: Set to
true to use the streaming API instead of webhooks
timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.
var Person = clearbit.Person;
Person.find({email: 'email@domain.com'})
.then(function (person) {
console.log('Name: ', person.name.fullName);
})
.catch(Person.QueuedError, function (err) {
console.log(err); // Person is queued
})
.catch(Person.NotFoundError, function (err) {
console.log(err); // Person could not be found
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log('Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request');
});
Company.find(options) ->
Promise
domain String: The company domain to look up (required)
webhook_id String: Custom identifier for the webhook request
stream Boolean: Set to
true to use the streaming API instead of webhooks
timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.
var Company = clearbit.Company;
Company.find({domain: 'www.uber.com'})
.then(function (company) {
console.log('Name: ', company.name);
})
.catch(Company.QueuedError, function (err) {
console.log(err); // Company is queued
})
.catch(Company.NotFoundError, function (err) {
console.log(err); // Company could not be found
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log('Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request');
});
NameToDomain.find(options) ->
Promise
name String: The company name to look up (required)
timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.
var NameToDomain = clearbit.NameToDomain;
NameToDomain.find({name: 'Uber'})
.then(function (result) {
console.log('Domain: ', result.domain);
})
.catch(NameToDomain.NotFoundError, function (err) {
console.log(err); // Domain could not be found
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log('Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request');
});
Prospector.search(options) ->
Promise
domain String: The domain to search for. (required)
role String: Employment role to filter by.
roles Array[String]: Employment roles to filter by.
seniority String: Employment seniority to filter by.
seniorities Array[String]: Employment seniorities to filter by.
title String: Job title to filter by.
titles Array[String]: Job titles to filter by.
city String: City to filter by.
cities Array[String]: Cities to filter by.
state String: State to filter by.
states Array[String]: States to filter by.
country String: Country to filter by.
countries Array[String]: Countries to filter by.
name String: Name of an individual to filter by.
page Integer: The page of results to fetch.
page_size Integer: The number of results per page.
suppression String: Set to
eu to exclude records with country data in the EU. Set to
eu_strict to exclude records with country data in the EU or with null country data.
var Prospector = clearbit.Prospector;
Prospector.search({domain: 'clearbit.com'})
.then(function (result) {
console.log('Results: ', result.results);
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.log('Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request');
});
Lookups return Bluebird promises. Any status code >=400 will trigger an error, including lookups than do not return a result. You can easily filter out unknown records from true errors using Bluebird's error class matching:
Person.find({email: 'notfound@example.com'})
.catch(Person.NotFoundError, function () {
// handle an unknown record
})
.catch(function () {
// handle other errors
});
If you really want to use node-style callbacks, use Bluebird's nodeify method:
Person.find({email: 'email@domain.com'}).nodeify(function (err, person) {
if (err) {
// handle
}
else {
// person
}
});