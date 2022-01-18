openbase logo
clearbit

by clearbit
1.3.5

Node library for querying the Clearbit business intelligence APIs

Readme

clearbit-node Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage

Node library for querying the Clearbit business intelligence APIs. Currently supports:

Maintenance Status

This repository is currently not actively maintained. If you're looking to integrate with Clearbit's API we recommend looking at the HTTP requests available in our documentation at clearbit.com/docs

Setup

$ npm install clearbit

var clearbit = require('clearbit')('api_key');
// or
var Client   = require('clearbit').Client;
var clearbit = new Client({key: 'api_key'});

Performing Lookups

Person

Person.find(options) -> Promise

  • email String: The email address to look up (required)
  • webhook_id String: Custom identifier for the webhook request
  • subscribe Boolean: Set to true to subscribe to the changes
  • stream Boolean: Set to true to use the streaming API instead of webhooks
  • timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.
var Person = clearbit.Person;
Person.find({email: 'email@domain.com'})
  .then(function (person) {
    console.log('Name: ', person.name.fullName);
  })
  .catch(Person.QueuedError, function (err) {
    console.log(err); // Person is queued
  })
  .catch(Person.NotFoundError, function (err) {
    console.log(err); // Person could not be found
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    console.log('Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request');
  });

Company

Company.find(options) -> Promise

  • domain String: The company domain to look up (required)
  • webhook_id String: Custom identifier for the webhook request
  • stream Boolean: Set to true to use the streaming API instead of webhooks
  • timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.
var Company = clearbit.Company;
Company.find({domain: 'www.uber.com'})
  .then(function (company) {
    console.log('Name: ', company.name);
  })
  .catch(Company.QueuedError, function (err) {
    console.log(err); // Company is queued
  })
  .catch(Company.NotFoundError, function (err) {
    console.log(err); // Company could not be found
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    console.log('Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request');
  });

NameToDomain

NameToDomain.find(options) -> Promise

  • name String: The company name to look up (required)
  • timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.
var NameToDomain = clearbit.NameToDomain;
NameToDomain.find({name: 'Uber'})
  .then(function (result) {
    console.log('Domain: ', result.domain);
  })
  .catch(NameToDomain.NotFoundError, function (err) {
    console.log(err); // Domain could not be found
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    console.log('Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request');
  });

Prospector

Prospector.search(options) -> Promise

  • domain String: The domain to search for. (required)
  • role String: Employment role to filter by.
  • roles Array[String]: Employment roles to filter by.
  • seniority String: Employment seniority to filter by.
  • seniorities Array[String]: Employment seniorities to filter by.
  • title String: Job title to filter by.
  • titles Array[String]: Job titles to filter by.
  • city String: City to filter by.
  • cities Array[String]: Cities to filter by.
  • state String: State to filter by.
  • states Array[String]: States to filter by.
  • country String: Country to filter by.
  • countries Array[String]: Countries to filter by.
  • name String: Name of an individual to filter by.
  • page Integer: The page of results to fetch.
  • page_size Integer: The number of results per page.
  • suppression String: Set to eu to exclude records with country data in the EU. Set to eu_strict to exclude records with country data in the EU or with null country data.
var Prospector = clearbit.Prospector;
Prospector.search({domain: 'clearbit.com'})
  .then(function (result) {
    console.log('Results: ', result.results);
  })
  .catch(function (err) {
    console.log('Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request');
  });

Error Handling

Lookups return Bluebird promises. Any status code >=400 will trigger an error, including lookups than do not return a result. You can easily filter out unknown records from true errors using Bluebird's error class matching:

Person.find({email: 'notfound@example.com'})
  .catch(Person.NotFoundError, function () {
    // handle an unknown record
  })
  .catch(function () {
    // handle other errors
  });

Callbacks

If you really want to use node-style callbacks, use Bluebird's nodeify method:

Person.find({email: 'email@domain.com'}).nodeify(function (err, person) {
  if (err) {
    // handle
  }
  else {
    // person
  }
});

