Node library for querying the Clearbit business intelligence APIs. Currently supports:

Maintenance Status

This repository is currently not actively maintained. If you're looking to integrate with Clearbit's API we recommend looking at the HTTP requests available in our documentation at clearbit.com/docs

Setup

$ npm install clearbit

var clearbit = require ( 'clearbit' )( 'api_key' ); var Client = require ( 'clearbit' ).Client; var clearbit = new Client({ key : 'api_key' });

Performing Lookups

Person

Person.find(options) -> Promise

email String: The email address to look up (required)

String: The email address to look up webhook_id String: Custom identifier for the webhook request

String: Custom identifier for the webhook request subscribe Boolean: Set to true to subscribe to the changes

Boolean: Set to to subscribe to the changes stream Boolean: Set to true to use the streaming API instead of webhooks

Boolean: Set to to use the streaming API instead of webhooks timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.

var Person = clearbit.Person; Person.find({ email : 'email@domain.com' }) .then( function ( person ) { console .log( 'Name: ' , person.name.fullName); }) .catch(Person.QueuedError, function ( err ) { console .log(err); }) .catch(Person.NotFoundError, function ( err ) { console .log(err); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request' ); });

Company

Company.find(options) -> Promise

domain String: The company domain to look up (required)

String: The company domain to look up webhook_id String: Custom identifier for the webhook request

String: Custom identifier for the webhook request stream Boolean: Set to true to use the streaming API instead of webhooks

Boolean: Set to to use the streaming API instead of webhooks timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.

var Company = clearbit.Company; Company.find({ domain : 'www.uber.com' }) .then( function ( company ) { console .log( 'Name: ' , company.name); }) .catch(Company.QueuedError, function ( err ) { console .log(err); }) .catch(Company.NotFoundError, function ( err ) { console .log(err); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request' ); });

NameToDomain

NameToDomain.find(options) -> Promise

name String: The company name to look up (required)

String: The company name to look up timeout Integer: The timeout in milliseconds after which a socket closed error will be thrown.

var NameToDomain = clearbit.NameToDomain; NameToDomain.find({ name : 'Uber' }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Domain: ' , result.domain); }) .catch(NameToDomain.NotFoundError, function ( err ) { console .log(err); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request' ); });

Prospector

Prospector.search(options) -> Promise

domain String: The domain to search for. (required)

String: The domain to search for. role String: Employment role to filter by.

String: Employment role to filter by. roles Array[String]: Employment roles to filter by.

Array[String]: Employment roles to filter by. seniority String: Employment seniority to filter by.

String: Employment seniority to filter by. seniorities Array[String]: Employment seniorities to filter by.

Array[String]: Employment seniorities to filter by. title String: Job title to filter by.

String: Job title to filter by. titles Array[String]: Job titles to filter by.

Array[String]: Job titles to filter by. city String: City to filter by.

String: City to filter by. cities Array[String]: Cities to filter by.

Array[String]: Cities to filter by. state String: State to filter by.

String: State to filter by. states Array[String]: States to filter by.

Array[String]: States to filter by. country String: Country to filter by.

String: Country to filter by. countries Array[String]: Countries to filter by.

Array[String]: Countries to filter by. name String: Name of an individual to filter by.

String: Name of an individual to filter by. page Integer: The page of results to fetch.

Integer: The page of results to fetch. page_size Integer: The number of results per page.

Integer: The number of results per page. suppression String: Set to eu to exclude records with country data in the EU. Set to eu_strict to exclude records with country data in the EU or with null country data.

var Prospector = clearbit.Prospector; Prospector.search({ domain : 'clearbit.com' }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Results: ' , result.results); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'Bad/invalid request, unauthorized, Clearbit error, or failed request' ); });

Error Handling

Lookups return Bluebird promises. Any status code >=400 will trigger an error, including lookups than do not return a result. You can easily filter out unknown records from true errors using Bluebird's error class matching:

Person.find({ email : 'notfound@example.com' }) .catch(Person.NotFoundError, function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( ) { });

Callbacks

If you really want to use node-style callbacks, use Bluebird's nodeify method: