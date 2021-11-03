Clear a module from the require cache

Useful for testing purposes when you need to freshly require a module.

Install

$ npm install --save clear- require

Usage

let i = 0 ; module .exports = () => ++i;

const clearRequire = require ( 'clear-require' ); require ( './foo' )(); require ( './foo' )(); clearRequire( './foo' ); require ( './foo' )();

API

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use with require() .

Clear all modules from the require cache.

Clear all matching modules from the require cache.

regex

Type: RegExp

Regex to match against the module ID's.

Related

require-uncached - Require a module bypassing the cache

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus