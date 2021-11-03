Clear a module from the
requirecache
Useful for testing purposes when you need to freshly
require a module.
$ npm install --save clear-require
// foo.js
let i = 0;
module.exports = () => ++i;
const clearRequire = require('clear-require');
require('./foo')();
//=> 1
require('./foo')();
//=> 2
clearRequire('./foo');
require('./foo')();
//=> 1
Type:
string
What you would use with
require().
Clear all modules from the
require cache.
Clear all matching modules from the
require cache.
Type:
RegExp
Regex to match against the module ID's.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus