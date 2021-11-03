openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cr

clear-require

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Clear a module from the cache

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Renamed to `clear-module`.

Readme

clear-require Build Status

Clear a module from the require cache

Useful for testing purposes when you need to freshly require a module.

Install

$ npm install --save clear-require

Usage

// foo.js
let i = 0;
module.exports = () => ++i;

const clearRequire = require('clear-require');

require('./foo')();
//=> 1

require('./foo')();
//=> 2

clearRequire('./foo');

require('./foo')();
//=> 1

API

clearRequire(moduleId)

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use with require().

clearRequire.all()

Clear all modules from the require cache.

clearRequire.match(regex)

Clear all matching modules from the require cache.

regex

Type: RegExp

Regex to match against the module ID's.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial