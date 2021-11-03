openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cm

clear-module

by Sindre Sorhus
4.1.2 (see all)

Clear a module from the cache

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

213K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

clear-module

Clear a module from the cache

Useful for testing purposes when you need to freshly import a module.

Install

$ npm install clear-module

Usage

// foo.js
let i = 0;
module.exports = () => ++i;

const clearModule = require('clear-module');

require('./foo')();
//=> 1

require('./foo')();
//=> 2

clearModule('./foo');

require('./foo')();
//=> 1

API

clearModule(moduleId)

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use with require().

clearModule.all()

Clear all modules from the cache.

clearModule.match(regex)

Clear all matching modules from the cache.

regex

Type: RegExp

Regex to match against the module IDs.

clearModule.single(moduleId)

Clear a single module from the cache non-recursively. No parent or children modules will be affected.

This is mostly only useful if you use singletons, where you would want to clear a specific module without causing any side effects.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use with require().

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial