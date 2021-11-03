Clear a module from the cache

Useful for testing purposes when you need to freshly import a module.

Install

$ npm install clear- module

Usage

let i = 0 ; module .exports = () => ++i;

const clearModule = require ( 'clear-module' ); require ( './foo' )(); require ( './foo' )(); clearModule( './foo' ); require ( './foo' )();

API

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use with require() .

Clear all modules from the cache.

Clear all matching modules from the cache.

regex

Type: RegExp

Regex to match against the module IDs.

Clear a single module from the cache non-recursively. No parent or children modules will be affected.

This is mostly only useful if you use singletons, where you would want to clear a specific module without causing any side effects.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use with require() .

