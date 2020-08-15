openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cac

clear-any-console

by Ahmad Awais ⚡️
1.16.2 (see all)

📟 Cross platform console clear for your next Node.js CLI

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.3K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

clear-any-console

DOWNLOADS Learn VSCode Follow @MrAhmadAwais on Twitter

Cross platform console clear for your next Node.js CLI.


📟

Install

npm install clear-any-console

⚙️

Usage

const clearConsole = require('clear-any-console');

// Clears the console.
clearConsole();

📝

Changelog

❯ Read the changelog here →


KEY: 📦 NEW, 👌 IMPROVE, 🐛 FIX, 📖 DOC, 🚀 RELEASE, and ✅ TEST

I use Emoji-log, you should try it and simplify your git commits.

📃

License & Conduct


🙌

Connect

GitHub @AhmadAwais (follow) To stay up to date on free & open-source software

Twitter @MrAhmadAwais (follow) To get #OneDevMinute daily hot tips & trolls

YouTube AhmadAwais (subscribe) To tech talks & #OneDevMinute videos

Blog: AhmadAwais.com (read) In-depth & long form technical articles

LinkedIn @MrAhmadAwais (connect) On the LinkedIn profile y'all


👌

Me (Ahmad Awais) and my incredible wife (Maedah Batool) are two engineers who fell in love with open source and then with each other. You can read more about me here. If you or your company use any of my projects or like what I’m doing then consider backing me. I'm in this for the long run. An open-source developer advocate.


Or you can back me by checking out my super fun video course. As developers, we spend over 200 Hrs/month with our code editors — it's only fair to learn your next editor deeply. This course will save you 15-20 hours every month. Become a VSCode Power User


VSCODE


VSCode Ahmad on Twitter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial