Cross platform console clear for your next Node.js CLI.

Install

npm install clear-any-console

Usage

const clearConsole = require ( 'clear-any-console' ); clearConsole();

Changelog

❯ Read the changelog here →

KEY: 📦 NEW , 👌 IMPROVE , 🐛 FIX , 📖 DOC , 🚀 RELEASE , and ✅ TEST

I use Emoji-log, you should try it and simplify your git commits.

License & Conduct

Connect

(follow) To stay up to date on free & open-source software (follow) To get #OneDevMinute daily hot tips & trolls (subscribe) To tech talks & #OneDevMinute videos (read) In-depth & long form technical articles (connect) On the LinkedIn profile y'all

Me (Ahmad Awais) and my incredible wife (Maedah Batool) are two engineers who fell in love with open source and then with each other. You can read more about me here. If you or your company use any of my projects or like what I’m doing then consider backing me. I'm in this for the long run. An open-source developer advocate.

Or you can back me by checking out my super fun video course. As developers, we spend over 200 Hrs/month with our code editors — it's only fair to learn your next editor deeply. This course will save you 15-20 hours every month. Become a VSCode Power User →



VSCODE