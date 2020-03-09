Cleans your terminal output during development to only show the latest build information.
Via npm:
npm i -D clean-terminal-webpack-plugin
Via webpack config file:
// webpack.config.js
const CleanTerminalPlugin = require('clean-terminal-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [new CleanTerminalPlugin()]
};
The plugin accepts an
options Object:
|Key
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
message
|String
|no
undefined
|Message to be printed
onlyInWatchMode
|Boolean
|no
true
|Only clear the screen if webpack is in watch mode
skipFirstRun
|Boolean
|no
false
|Don't clear the screen on first webpack run
beforeCompile
|Boolean
|no
false
|Clear screen before compiling instead of after (v3 and above)
// webpack.config.js
const CleanTerminalPlugin = require('clean-terminal-webpack-plugin');
const HOST = 'localhost';
const PORT = 8888;
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new CleanTerminalPlugin({
message: `dev server running on http://${HOST}:${PORT}`,
onlyInWatchMode: false
})
]
};
Lint source code with:
npm run lint
Lint and format (prettier) source code with:
npm run lint:format
Please read the Contributing Guidelines first.