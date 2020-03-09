Clean Terminal Webpack Plugin

Cleans your terminal output during development to only show the latest build information.

Install

Via npm:

npm i -D clean-terminal-webpack-plugin

Usage

Via webpack config file:

const CleanTerminalPlugin = require ( 'clean-terminal-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new CleanTerminalPlugin()] };

API

The plugin accepts an options Object:

Key Type Required Default Description message String no undefined Message to be printed onlyInWatchMode Boolean no true Only clear the screen if webpack is in watch mode skipFirstRun Boolean no false Don't clear the screen on first webpack run beforeCompile Boolean no false Clear screen before compiling instead of after (v3 and above)

Example

const CleanTerminalPlugin = require ( 'clean-terminal-webpack-plugin' ); const HOST = 'localhost' ; const PORT = 8888 ; module .exports = { plugins : [ new CleanTerminalPlugin({ message : `dev server running on http:// ${HOST} : ${PORT} ` , onlyInWatchMode : false }) ] };

Development

Lint source code with:

npm run lint

Lint and format (prettier) source code with:

npm run lint :format

Contributing

Please read the Contributing Guidelines first.