clean-stack--tmp-fork-by-jblew-browser-support

Clean up error stack traces
Removes the mostly unhelpful internal Node.js entries.
Also works in Electron.
$ npm install clean-stack
const cleanStack = require('clean-stack');
const error = new Error('Missing unicorn');
console.log(error.stack);
/*
Error: Missing unicorn
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)
at Module._compile (module.js:409:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:416:10)
at Module.load (module.js:343:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:300:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:441:10)
at startup (node.js:139:18)
*/
console.log(cleanStack(error.stack));
/*
Error: Missing unicorn
at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)
*/
Type:
string
The
stack property of an
Error.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Prettify the file paths in the stack:
/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15 →
~/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15
