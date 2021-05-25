clean-stack--tmp-fork-by-jblew-browser-support

Clean up error stack traces

Removes the mostly unhelpful internal Node.js entries.

Also works in Electron.

Install

npm install clean-stack

Usage

const cleanStack = require ( 'clean-stack' ); const error = new Error ( 'Missing unicorn' ); console .log(error.stack); console .log(cleanStack(error.stack));

API

stack

Type: string

The stack property of an Error .

options

Type: Object

pretty

Type: boolean

Default: false

Prettify the file paths in the stack:

/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15 → ~/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15

Related

extrack-stack - Extract the actual stack of an error

stack-utils - Captures and cleans stack traces

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus