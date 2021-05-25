openbase logo
clean-stack

by Sindre Sorhus
4.1.0 (see all)

Clean up error stack traces

npm
GitHub
CDN

19.4M

GitHub Stars

283

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

clean-stack

Clean up error stack traces

Removes the mostly unhelpful internal Node.js entries.

Also works in Electron.

Install

$ npm install clean-stack

Usage

import cleanStack from 'clean-stack';

const error = new Error('Missing unicorn');

console.log(error.stack);
/*
Error: Missing unicorn
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)
    at Module._compile (module.js:409:26)
    at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:416:10)
    at Module.load (module.js:343:32)
    at Function.Module._load (module.js:300:12)
    at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:441:10)
    at startup (node.js:139:18)
*/

console.log(cleanStack(error.stack));
/*
Error: Missing unicorn
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15)
*/

API

cleanStack(stack, options?)

Returns the cleaned stack or undefined if the given stack is undefined.

stack

Type: string | undefined

The stack property of an Error.

options

Type: object

pretty

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Prettify the file paths in the stack:

/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15~/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15

basePath

Type: string?

Remove the given base path from stack trace file paths, effectively turning absolute paths into relative ones.

Example with '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/' as basePath:

/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15unicorn.js:2:15

