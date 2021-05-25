Clean up error stack traces

Removes the mostly unhelpful internal Node.js entries.

Also works in Electron.

Install

npm install clean-stack

Usage

import cleanStack from 'clean-stack' ; const error = new Error ( 'Missing unicorn' ); console .log(error.stack); console .log(cleanStack(error.stack));

API

Returns the cleaned stack or undefined if the given stack is undefined .

stack

Type: string | undefined

The stack property of an Error .

options

Type: object

pretty

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Prettify the file paths in the stack:

/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15 → ~/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15

basePath

Type: string?

Remove the given base path from stack trace file paths, effectively turning absolute paths into relative ones.

Example with '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/' as basePath :

/Users/sindresorhus/dev/clean-stack/unicorn.js:2:15 → unicorn.js:2:15

