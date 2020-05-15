Quickly update a value in a deeply nested object and clone each node touched for simple change tracking === .

Check out dset if you just want to do an in place mutation on a deeply nested value.

Install

npm i clean-set

Includes builds for commonjs, umd, and esm and is less than 200b 182b gzip (thanks to @lukeed)

Usage

let current = { a : { b : [], c : true }, d : [], e : { f : { g : 'hello' }, h : { i : 0 }, }, }; let next = cleanSet(current, 'e.h.i' , 1 ); console .log(next.e.h.i !== current.e.h.i); console .log(next.e.h !== current.e.h); console .log(next.e !== current.e); console .log(next !== current); console .log(next.e.f === current.e.f); console .log(next.a === current.a); console .log(next.a.b === current.a.b); console .log(next.d === current.d);

Here's what an object spread equivalent would look like.

let next = { ...current, e : { ...current.e, h : { ...current.e.h, i : 1 }, }, };

Benchmarks

Check out the es bench link to run the benchmarks yourself.

Note: YMMV canary and firefox dev have some impressive improvements for object assign and object spread respectively.

Chrome 67