Clean Publish is a tool for removing configuration files, fields and script for development from
package.json before publishing to
npm.
clean-publish command copies project files (excluding configuration files) to a temporary folder, removes the extra and development script from
package.json, and calls
npm publish on the temporary folder.
Simple example:
node_modules
src
.eslintrc
.prettierrc
package.json
{
"name": "author",
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint"
},
"dependencies": {},
"devDependencies": {}
}
node_modules,
.eslintrc,
.prettierrc,
lint script and
devDependecies field was removed (empty objects will also be deleted).
src
package.json
{
"name": "author",
}
clean-publish:
$ npm install --save-dev clean-publish
# or
$ yarn add clean-publish --dev
clean-publish script to
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1",
+ "publish": "clean-publish"
}
}
clean-docs - keep only main section of
README.md.
clean-comments - clean inline comments from JS files.
files - list of files that you want to delete before publishing (supports regex and glob patterns)
fields - list of fields in the
package.json file that you want to delete before publishing
without-publish - clean project without
npm publish (tmp directory will not be deleted automatically)
package-manager - name of package manager to use (
npm by default)
access - whether the npm registry publishes this package as a public package, or restricted
before-script - run script on the to-release dir before
npm publish
temp-dir - create temporary directory with given name.
$ npx clean-publish --files file1.js file2.js --fields scripts name
Also you are able to pass additional options to package manager:
$ npx clean-publish --package-manager pnpm -- --no-git-checks
clear-package-json is additional tool to work only with
package.json file.
$ npx clear-package-json package.json -o package/package.json --fields scripts name
# or
$ npx clear-package-json package.json > package/package.json
# or
$ cat package.json | npx clear-package-json
# `fields` also will be getted from config file
# Clean each package using `package` temporary directory without publish it
lerna exec -- clean-publish --without-publish --temp-dir package
# Publish all packages from `package` subdirectory
lerna publish --contents package
Just add this in your package.json:
{
"publishConfig": {
"directory": "package"
},
"scripts": {
"prepublishOnly": "rm -rf ./package && clean-publish",
"postpublish": "rm -rf ./package"
},
"clean-publish": {
"withoutPublish": true,
"tempDir": "package"
}
}
Then you can use regular
pnpm publish command for publishing.
Just create
.clean-publish in workspace root:
{
"withoutPublish": true,
"tempDir": "package"
}
and add this into each subpackage's package.json:
{
"publishConfig": {
"directory": "package"
},
"scripts": {
"prepublishOnly": "rm -rf ./package && clean-publish",
"postpublish": "rm -rf ./package"
}
}
Then you can use regular
pnpm publish -r command for publishing.
Clean Publish also supports 3 ways to define config.
clean-publish section to
package.json:
"clean-publish": {
"files": ["file1.js", "file2.js"],
"packageManager": "yarn"
}
.clean-publish config file:
{
"files": ["file1.js", "file2.js"],
"packageManager": "yarn"
}
.clean-publish.js config file:
module.exports = {
"files": ["file1.js", "file2.js"],
"packageManager": "yarn"
}
All package managers have different support of
publishConfig filed in package.json.
clean-publish handles this field like pnpm does but also cleans and removes it from package.json if possible.
{
"main": "./src/index.ts",
"publishConfig": {
"main": "./dist/index.cjs",
"module": "./dist/index.js",
"directory": "package"
}
}
{
"main": "./dist/index.cjs",
"module": "./dist/index.js",
"publishConfig": {
"directory": "package"
}
}
- .circleci
- .github
- .vscode
docs
e2e
examples
fixtures
flow-typed
packages
scripts
types
website
- .babelrc
- .editorconfig
- .eslintignore
- .eslintrc.js
- .flowconfig
.gitignore
.npmignore
- .travis.yml
- .watchmanconfig
- .yarnrc
CHANGELOG.md
CONTRIBUTING.md
LICENSE
README.md
TestUtils.js
- appveyor.yml
crowdin.yaml
eslintImportResolver.js
jest
- jsconfig.json
- karma.conf.js
lerna.json
package.json
testSetupFile.js
- yarn.lock
package.json
{
"private": true,
- "devDependencies": {
- "ansi-regex": "^3.0.0",
- "ansi-styles": "^3.2.0",
- "babel-core": "^6.23.1",
- "babel-eslint": "^8.2.3",
- "babel-plugin-external-helpers": "^6.22.0",
- "babel-plugin-syntax-trailing-function-commas": "^6.13.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-async-to-generator": "^6.16.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-destructuring": "^6.23.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs": "^6.26.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-parameters": "^6.23.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-shorthand-properties": "^6.24.1",
- "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-spread": "^6.22.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-flow-strip-types": "^6.18.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-inline-imports-commonjs": "^1.2.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-runtime": "^6.23.0",
- "babel-plugin-transform-strict-mode": "^6.24.1",
- "babel-preset-env": "^1.4.0",
- "babel-preset-react": "^6.24.1",
- "babel-preset-react-native": "^4.0.0",
- "babel-register": "^6.26.0",
- "browserify": "^16.1.0",
- "chalk": "^2.0.1",
- "codecov": "^3.0.0",
- "debug": "^3.0.1",
- "eslint": "^4.19.1",
- "eslint-config-prettier": "^2.9.0",
- "eslint-plugin-babel": "^5.1.0",
- "eslint-plugin-flowtype": "^2.35.0",
- "eslint-plugin-import": "^2.6.0",
- "eslint-plugin-jest": "^21.0.0",
- "eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y": "^6.0.2",
- "eslint-plugin-markdown": "^1.0.0-beta.6",
- "eslint-plugin-prettier": "^2.3.1",
- "eslint-plugin-react": "^7.1.0",
- "eslint-plugin-relay": "~0.0.19",
- "execa": "^0.10.0",
- "flow-bin": "^0.75.0",
- "glob": "^7.1.1",
- "graceful-fs": "^4.1.11",
- "istanbul-api": "^1.3.1",
- "istanbul-lib-coverage": "^1.0.0",
- "jasmine-reporters": "^2.2.0",
- "jest-junit": "^5.1.0",
- "jest-simple-dot-reporter": "^1.0.2",
- "jquery": "^3.2.1",
- "karma": "^2.0.0",
- "karma-browserify": "^5.1.1",
- "karma-chrome-launcher": "^2.1.1",
- "karma-mocha": "^1.3.0",
- "left-pad": "^1.1.1",
- "lerna": "2.11.0",
- "micromatch": "^2.3.11",
- "mkdirp": "^0.5.1",
- "mocha": "^5.0.1",
- "mock-fs": "^4.4.1",
- "prettier": "^1.13.3",
- "prettylint": "^1.0.0",
- "progress": "^2.0.0",
- "readable-stream": "^2.3.6",
- "regenerator-runtime": "^0.11.0",
- "resolve": "^1.4.0",
- "rimraf": "^2.6.2",
- "rollup": "^0.56.2",
- "rollup-plugin-babel": "^3.0.2",
- "rollup-plugin-commonjs": "^8.2.1",
- "rollup-plugin-flow": "^1.1.1",
- "rollup-plugin-json": "^2.1.1",
- "rollup-plugin-node-builtins": "^2.1.1",
- "rollup-plugin-node-globals": "^1.1.0",
- "rollup-plugin-node-resolve": "^3.0.0",
- "slash": "^1.0.0",
- "string-length": "^2.0.0",
- "strip-ansi": "^4.0.0",
- "typescript": "^2.2.2",
- "watchify": "^3.9.0"
- },
"scripts": {
- "build-clean": "rm -rf ./packages/*/build ./packages/*/build-es5",
- "build": "node ./scripts/build.js",
- "clean-all": "rm -rf ./node_modules && rm -rf ./packages/*/node_modules && rm -rf ./e2e/*/*/node_modules && yarn build-clean",
- "jest": "node ./packages/jest-cli/bin/jest.js",
- "jest-coverage": "yarn jest --coverage",
- "lint": "eslint . --cache --ext js,md",
- "lint-es5-build": "eslint --no-eslintrc --no-ignore --env=browser packages/*/build-es5",
- "lint:md": "yarn --silent lint:md:ci --fix",
- "lint:md:ci": "prettylint '**/*.md' --ignore-path .gitignore",
"postinstall": "opencollective postinstall && yarn build",
"publish": "yarn build-clean && yarn build && lerna publish --silent",
- "test-ci-es5-build-in-browser": "karma start --single-run",
- "test-ci": "yarn jest-coverage -i --reporters jest-simple-dot-reporter jest-junit && yarn test-leak && node scripts/mapCoverage.js && codecov",
- "test-ci-partial": "yarn jest -i --reporters jest-simple-dot-reporter jest-junit",
- "test-pretty-format-perf": "node packages/pretty-format/perf/test.js",
- "test-leak": "yarn jest -i --detectLeaks jest-mock jest-diff jest-repl",
"test": "yarn typecheck && yarn lint && yarn jest",
- "typecheck": "flow check --include-warnings",
- "watch": "yarn build && node ./scripts/watch.js"
},
"workspaces": [
"packages/*",
"website",
"examples/*"
],
- "jest": {
- "modulePathIgnorePatterns": [
- "examples/.*",
- "packages/.*/build",
- "packages/.*/build-es5",
- "packages/jest-runtime/src/__tests__/test_root.*",
- "website/.*",
- "e2e/runtime-internal-module-registry/__mocks__"
- ],
- "collectCoverageFrom": [
- "**/packages/jest-*/**/*.js",
- "**/packages/eslint-*/**/*.js",
- "**/packages/pretty-format/**/*.js",
- "!**/bin/**",
- "!**/cli/**",
- "!**/perf/**",
- "!**/__mocks__/**",
- "!**/__tests__/**",
- "!e2e/**"
- ],
- "coverageReporters": [
- "json"
- ],
- "projects": [
- "<rootDir>",
- "<rootDir>/examples/*/"
- ],
- "transform": {
- "^.+\\.js$": "<rootDir>/packages/babel-jest"
- },
- "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "<rootDir>/testSetupFile.js",
- "snapshotSerializers": [
- "<rootDir>/packages/pretty-format/build/plugins/convert_ansi.js"
- ],
- "testEnvironment": "./packages/jest-environment-node",
- "testPathIgnorePatterns": [
- "/node_modules/",
- "/examples/",
- "/e2e/.*/__tests__",
- "\\.snap$",
- "/packages/.*/build",
- "/packages/.*/build-es5",
- "/packages/.*/src/__tests__/expect_util.js",
- "/packages/jest-cli/src/__tests__/test_root",
- "/packages/jest-cli/src/__tests__/__fixtures__/",
- "/packages/jest-cli/src/lib/__tests__/fixtures/",
- "/packages/jest-haste-map/src/__tests__/haste_impl.js",
- "/packages/jest-resolve-dependencies/src/__tests__/__fixtures__/",
- "/packages/jest-runtime/src/__tests__/defaultResolver.js",
- "/packages/jest-runtime/src/__tests__/module_dir/",
- "/packages/jest-runtime/src/__tests__/NODE_PATH_dir",
- "/packages/jest-snapshot/src/__tests__/plugins",
- "/packages/jest-validate/src/__tests__/fixtures/",
- "/packages/jest-worker/src/__performance_tests__",
- "/packages/pretty-format/perf/test.js",
- "/e2e/__tests__/iterator-to-null-test.js"
- ]
- },
- "prettier": {
- "bracketSpacing": false,
- "proseWrap": "never",
- "singleQuote": true,
- "trailingComma": "all"
- },
"dependencies": {
"opencollective": "^1.0.3"
},
"collective": {
"type": "opencollective",
"url": "https://opencollective.com/jest",
"logo": "https://opencollective.com/jest/logo.txt"
}
}