openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cp

clean-publish

by Danil Shashkov
3.4.4 (see all)

Removing configuration files and fields in package.json before publishing to npm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

217

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Clean Publish

Clean Publish is a tool for removing configuration files, fields and script for development from package.json before publishing to npm.

Table of Contents

  1. How it works
  2. Usage
  3. Config
  4. Exclude files and package.json fields
  5. Examples

How it works

clean-publish command copies project files (excluding configuration files) to a temporary folder, removes the extra and development script from package.json, and calls npm publish on the temporary folder.

Simple example:

  • Before clean:
node_modules
src
.eslintrc
.prettierrc
package.json

{
  "name": "author",
  "scripts": {
    "lint": "eslint"
  },
  "dependencies": {},
  "devDependencies": {}
}
  • After clean:

node_modules, .eslintrc, .prettierrc, lint script and devDependecies field was removed (empty objects will also be deleted).

src
package.json

{
  "name": "author",
}

More examples

Usage

  1. install clean-publish:
$ npm install --save-dev clean-publish

# or

$ yarn add clean-publish --dev
  1. Add clean-publish script to package.json:
{
  "scripts": {
    "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1",
+   "publish": "clean-publish"
  }
}
  1. Usage with arguments:
  • clean-docs - keep only main section of README.md.
  • clean-comments - clean inline comments from JS files.
  • files - list of files that you want to delete before publishing (supports regex and glob patterns)
  • fields - list of fields in the package.json file that you want to delete before publishing
  • without-publish - clean project without npm publish (tmp directory will not be deleted automatically)
  • package-manager - name of package manager to use (npm by default)
  • access - whether the npm registry publishes this package as a public package, or restricted
  • before-script - run script on the to-release dir before npm publish
  • temp-dir - create temporary directory with given name.
$ npx clean-publish --files file1.js file2.js --fields scripts name

Also you are able to pass additional options to package manager:

$ npx clean-publish --package-manager pnpm -- --no-git-checks

clear-package-json

clear-package-json is additional tool to work only with package.json file.

$ npx clear-package-json package.json -o package/package.json --fields scripts name
# or
$ npx clear-package-json package.json > package/package.json
# or
$ cat package.json | npx clear-package-json
# `fields` also will be getted from config file

Usage with Lerna

# Clean each package using `package` temporary directory without publish it
lerna exec -- clean-publish --without-publish --temp-dir package
# Publish all packages from `package` subdirectory
lerna publish --contents package

Usage with pnpm

Just add this in your package.json:

{
  "publishConfig": {
    "directory": "package"
  },
  "scripts": {
    "prepublishOnly": "rm -rf ./package && clean-publish",
    "postpublish": "rm -rf ./package"
  },
  "clean-publish": {
    "withoutPublish": true,
    "tempDir": "package"
  }
}

Then you can use regular pnpm publish command for publishing.

Usage with pnpm workspaces

Just create .clean-publish in workspace root:

{
  "withoutPublish": true,
  "tempDir": "package"
}

and add this into each subpackage's package.json:

{
  "publishConfig": {
    "directory": "package"
  },
  "scripts": {
    "prepublishOnly": "rm -rf ./package && clean-publish",
    "postpublish": "rm -rf ./package"
  }
}

Then you can use regular pnpm publish -r command for publishing.

Config

Clean Publish also supports 3 ways to define config.

  1. clean-publish section to package.json:
"clean-publish": {
  "files": ["file1.js", "file2.js"],
  "packageManager": "yarn"
}
  1. or separated .clean-publish config file:
{
  "files": ["file1.js", "file2.js"],
  "packageManager": "yarn"
}
  1. or more flexible .clean-publish.js config file:
module.exports = {
  "files": ["file1.js", "file2.js"],
  "packageManager": "yarn"
}

Publish config

All package managers have different support of publishConfig filed in package.json. clean-publish handles this field like pnpm does but also cleans and removes it from package.json if possible.

  • Before clean:
{
  "main": "./src/index.ts",
  "publishConfig": {
    "main": "./dist/index.cjs",
    "module": "./dist/index.js",
    "directory": "package"
  }
}
  • After clean:
{
  "main": "./dist/index.cjs",
  "module": "./dist/index.js",
  "publishConfig": {
    "directory": "package"
  }
}

Exclude files and package.json fields

Ignore files

Ignore fields

Ignore npm scripts

Examples

Jest

- .circleci
- .github
- .vscode
docs
e2e
examples
fixtures
flow-typed
packages
scripts
types
website
- .babelrc
- .editorconfig
- .eslintignore
- .eslintrc.js
- .flowconfig
.gitignore
.npmignore
- .travis.yml
- .watchmanconfig
- .yarnrc
CHANGELOG.md
CONTRIBUTING.md
LICENSE
README.md
TestUtils.js
- appveyor.yml
crowdin.yaml
eslintImportResolver.js
jest
- jsconfig.json
- karma.conf.js
lerna.json
package.json
testSetupFile.js
- yarn.lock

package.json
{
  "private": true,
-  "devDependencies": {
-    "ansi-regex": "^3.0.0",
-    "ansi-styles": "^3.2.0",
-    "babel-core": "^6.23.1",
-    "babel-eslint": "^8.2.3",
-    "babel-plugin-external-helpers": "^6.22.0",
-    "babel-plugin-syntax-trailing-function-commas": "^6.13.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-async-to-generator": "^6.16.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-destructuring": "^6.23.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs": "^6.26.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-parameters": "^6.23.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-shorthand-properties": "^6.24.1",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-es2015-spread": "^6.22.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-flow-strip-types": "^6.18.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-inline-imports-commonjs": "^1.2.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-runtime": "^6.23.0",
-    "babel-plugin-transform-strict-mode": "^6.24.1",
-    "babel-preset-env": "^1.4.0",
-    "babel-preset-react": "^6.24.1",
-    "babel-preset-react-native": "^4.0.0",
-    "babel-register": "^6.26.0",
-    "browserify": "^16.1.0",
-    "chalk": "^2.0.1",
-    "codecov": "^3.0.0",
-    "debug": "^3.0.1",
-    "eslint": "^4.19.1",
-    "eslint-config-prettier": "^2.9.0",
-    "eslint-plugin-babel": "^5.1.0",
-    "eslint-plugin-flowtype": "^2.35.0",
-    "eslint-plugin-import": "^2.6.0",
-    "eslint-plugin-jest": "^21.0.0",
-    "eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y": "^6.0.2",
-    "eslint-plugin-markdown": "^1.0.0-beta.6",
-    "eslint-plugin-prettier": "^2.3.1",
-    "eslint-plugin-react": "^7.1.0",
-    "eslint-plugin-relay": "~0.0.19",
-    "execa": "^0.10.0",
-    "flow-bin": "^0.75.0",
-    "glob": "^7.1.1",
-    "graceful-fs": "^4.1.11",
-    "istanbul-api": "^1.3.1",
-    "istanbul-lib-coverage": "^1.0.0",
-    "jasmine-reporters": "^2.2.0",
-    "jest-junit": "^5.1.0",
-    "jest-simple-dot-reporter": "^1.0.2",
-    "jquery": "^3.2.1",
-    "karma": "^2.0.0",
-    "karma-browserify": "^5.1.1",
-    "karma-chrome-launcher": "^2.1.1",
-    "karma-mocha": "^1.3.0",
-    "left-pad": "^1.1.1",
-    "lerna": "2.11.0",
-    "micromatch": "^2.3.11",
-    "mkdirp": "^0.5.1",
-    "mocha": "^5.0.1",
-    "mock-fs": "^4.4.1",
-    "prettier": "^1.13.3",
-    "prettylint": "^1.0.0",
-    "progress": "^2.0.0",
-    "readable-stream": "^2.3.6",
-    "regenerator-runtime": "^0.11.0",
-    "resolve": "^1.4.0",
-    "rimraf": "^2.6.2",
-    "rollup": "^0.56.2",
-    "rollup-plugin-babel": "^3.0.2",
-    "rollup-plugin-commonjs": "^8.2.1",
-    "rollup-plugin-flow": "^1.1.1",
-    "rollup-plugin-json": "^2.1.1",
-    "rollup-plugin-node-builtins": "^2.1.1",
-    "rollup-plugin-node-globals": "^1.1.0",
-    "rollup-plugin-node-resolve": "^3.0.0",
-    "slash": "^1.0.0",
-    "string-length": "^2.0.0",
-    "strip-ansi": "^4.0.0",
-    "typescript": "^2.2.2",
-    "watchify": "^3.9.0"
-  },
  "scripts": {
-    "build-clean": "rm -rf ./packages/*/build ./packages/*/build-es5",
-    "build": "node ./scripts/build.js",
-    "clean-all": "rm -rf ./node_modules && rm -rf ./packages/*/node_modules && rm -rf ./e2e/*/*/node_modules && yarn build-clean",
-    "jest": "node ./packages/jest-cli/bin/jest.js",
-    "jest-coverage": "yarn jest --coverage",
-    "lint": "eslint . --cache --ext js,md",
-    "lint-es5-build": "eslint --no-eslintrc --no-ignore --env=browser packages/*/build-es5",
-    "lint:md": "yarn --silent lint:md:ci --fix",
-    "lint:md:ci": "prettylint '**/*.md' --ignore-path .gitignore",
    "postinstall": "opencollective postinstall && yarn build",
    "publish": "yarn build-clean && yarn build && lerna publish --silent",
-    "test-ci-es5-build-in-browser": "karma start --single-run",
-    "test-ci": "yarn jest-coverage -i --reporters jest-simple-dot-reporter jest-junit && yarn test-leak && node scripts/mapCoverage.js && codecov",
-    "test-ci-partial": "yarn jest -i --reporters jest-simple-dot-reporter jest-junit",
-    "test-pretty-format-perf": "node packages/pretty-format/perf/test.js",
-    "test-leak": "yarn jest -i --detectLeaks jest-mock jest-diff jest-repl",
    "test": "yarn typecheck && yarn lint && yarn jest",
-    "typecheck": "flow check --include-warnings",
-    "watch": "yarn build && node ./scripts/watch.js"
  },
  "workspaces": [
    "packages/*",
    "website",
    "examples/*"
  ],
-  "jest": {
-    "modulePathIgnorePatterns": [
-      "examples/.*",
-      "packages/.*/build",
-      "packages/.*/build-es5",
-      "packages/jest-runtime/src/__tests__/test_root.*",
-      "website/.*",
-      "e2e/runtime-internal-module-registry/__mocks__"
-    ],
-    "collectCoverageFrom": [
-      "**/packages/jest-*/**/*.js",
-      "**/packages/eslint-*/**/*.js",
-      "**/packages/pretty-format/**/*.js",
-      "!**/bin/**",
-      "!**/cli/**",
-      "!**/perf/**",
-      "!**/__mocks__/**",
-      "!**/__tests__/**",
-      "!e2e/**"
-    ],
-    "coverageReporters": [
-      "json"
-    ],
-    "projects": [
-      "<rootDir>",
-      "<rootDir>/examples/*/"
-    ],
-    "transform": {
-      "^.+\\.js$": "<rootDir>/packages/babel-jest"
-    },
-    "setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "<rootDir>/testSetupFile.js",
-    "snapshotSerializers": [
-      "<rootDir>/packages/pretty-format/build/plugins/convert_ansi.js"
-    ],
-    "testEnvironment": "./packages/jest-environment-node",
-    "testPathIgnorePatterns": [
-      "/node_modules/",
-      "/examples/",
-      "/e2e/.*/__tests__",
-      "\\.snap$",
-      "/packages/.*/build",
-      "/packages/.*/build-es5",
-      "/packages/.*/src/__tests__/expect_util.js",
-      "/packages/jest-cli/src/__tests__/test_root",
-      "/packages/jest-cli/src/__tests__/__fixtures__/",
-      "/packages/jest-cli/src/lib/__tests__/fixtures/",
-      "/packages/jest-haste-map/src/__tests__/haste_impl.js",
-      "/packages/jest-resolve-dependencies/src/__tests__/__fixtures__/",
-      "/packages/jest-runtime/src/__tests__/defaultResolver.js",
-      "/packages/jest-runtime/src/__tests__/module_dir/",
-      "/packages/jest-runtime/src/__tests__/NODE_PATH_dir",
-      "/packages/jest-snapshot/src/__tests__/plugins",
-      "/packages/jest-validate/src/__tests__/fixtures/",
-      "/packages/jest-worker/src/__performance_tests__",
-      "/packages/pretty-format/perf/test.js",
-      "/e2e/__tests__/iterator-to-null-test.js"
-    ]
-  },
-  "prettier": {
-    "bracketSpacing": false,
-    "proseWrap": "never",
-    "singleQuote": true,
-    "trailingComma": "all"
-  },
  "dependencies": {
    "opencollective": "^1.0.3"
  },
  "collective": {
    "type": "opencollective",
    "url": "https://opencollective.com/jest",
    "logo": "https://opencollective.com/jest/logo.txt"
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial