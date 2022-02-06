Clean Publish

Clean Publish is a tool for removing configuration files, fields and script for development from package.json before publishing to npm .

Table of Contents

How it works

clean-publish command copies project files (excluding configuration files) to a temporary folder, removes the extra and development script from package.json , and calls npm publish on the temporary folder.

Simple example:

Before clean:

node_modules src .eslintrc .prettierrc package .json

{ "name" : "author" , "scripts" : { "lint" : "eslint" }, "dependencies" : {}, "devDependencies" : {} }

After clean:

node_modules , .eslintrc , .prettierrc , lint script and devDependecies field was removed (empty objects will also be deleted).

src package .json

{ "name" : "author" , }

More examples

Usage

install clean-publish :

$ npm install --save-dev clean-publish $ yarn add clean-publish --dev

Add clean-publish script to package.json :

{ "scripts": { "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1", + "publish": "clean-publish" } }

Usage with arguments:

clean-docs - keep only main section of README.md .

- keep only main section of . clean-comments - clean inline comments from JS files.

- clean inline comments from JS files. files - list of files that you want to delete before publishing (supports regex and glob patterns)

- list of files that you want to delete before publishing (supports regex and glob patterns) fields - list of fields in the package.json file that you want to delete before publishing

- list of fields in the file that you want to delete before publishing without-publish - clean project without npm publish (tmp directory will not be deleted automatically)

- clean project without (tmp directory will not be deleted automatically) package-manager - name of package manager to use ( npm by default)

- name of package manager to use ( by default) access - whether the npm registry publishes this package as a public package, or restricted

- whether the npm registry publishes this package as a public package, or restricted before-script - run script on the to-release dir before npm publish

- run script on the to-release dir before temp-dir - create temporary directory with given name.

$ npx clean-publish --files file1.js file2.js --fields scripts name

Also you are able to pass additional options to package manager:

$ npx clean-publish --package-manager pnpm -- --no-git-checks

clear-package-json is additional tool to work only with package.json file.

$ npx clear-package-json package.json -o package/package.json --fields scripts name $ npx clear-package-json package.json > package/package.json $ cat package.json | npx clear-package-json

Usage with Lerna

lerna exec -- clean-publish --without-publish --temp-dir package lerna publish --contents package

Usage with pnpm

Just add this in your package.json:

{ "publishConfig" : { "directory" : "package" }, "scripts" : { "prepublishOnly" : "rm -rf ./package && clean-publish" , "postpublish" : "rm -rf ./package" }, "clean-publish" : { "withoutPublish" : true , "tempDir" : "package" } }

Then you can use regular pnpm publish command for publishing.

Just create .clean-publish in workspace root:

{ "withoutPublish" : true , "tempDir" : "package" }

and add this into each subpackage's package.json:

{ "publishConfig" : { "directory" : "package" }, "scripts" : { "prepublishOnly" : "rm -rf ./package && clean-publish" , "postpublish" : "rm -rf ./package" } }

Then you can use regular pnpm publish -r command for publishing.

Config

Clean Publish also supports 3 ways to define config.

clean-publish section to package.json :

"clean-publish" : { "files" : [ "file1.js" , "file2.js" ], "packageManager" : "yarn" }

or separated .clean-publish config file:

{ "files" : [ "file1.js" , "file2.js" ], "packageManager" : "yarn" }

or more flexible .clean-publish.js config file:

module .exports = { "files" : [ "file1.js" , "file2.js" ], "packageManager" : "yarn" }

Publish config

All package managers have different support of publishConfig filed in package.json. clean-publish handles this field like pnpm does but also cleans and removes it from package.json if possible.

Before clean:

{ "main" : "./src/index.ts" , "publishConfig" : { "main" : "./dist/index.cjs" , "module" : "./dist/index.js" , "directory" : "package" } }

After clean:

{ "main" : "./dist/index.cjs" , "module" : "./dist/index.js" , "publishConfig" : { "directory" : "package" } }

Exclude files and package.json fields

Ignore files

Ignore fields

Ignore npm scripts

Examples

Jest