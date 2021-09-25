Clean up/prune unnecessary files and reduce the size of your node_modules directory. Useful for CI caches or for reducing the size of your AWS Lambdas/Azure Functions.

Look, it's yet another node_modules cleaning tool! There are lots of these around, but I still found the need to write my own. See the Alternatives section for more details.

This CLI tool combines the features that I could not find in other tools:

🧹 Removes directories and files that are unnecessary and safe to remove in production

🛠 Easily customizable through glob patterns (either through CLI args or a configuration file)

📁 Cleans up empty directories after removing files

⚡️ Super fast, but still written in Node

🔍 Allows analyzing results, like which pattern excluded which file

Installation

clean-modules can be installed globally if you only want to use it as a CLI tool. You can also install it locally if you want to use it in a package command.

npm install -g clean-modules yarn global add clean-modules

Quick start

Simply run the command in the directory where your node_modules are:

clean-modules

You can also pass any options that you need, like custom globs or a path to a specific node_modules directory.

clean-modules --directory "path/to/node_modules" --include "*.d.ts"

Check out the Options section to see all available options.

Commands

The default command, cleans up your node_modules based on a set of most likely safe glob patterns and removes empty directories.

Usage

clean-modules [options]

Options

string | string[]

Accepts a glob string of files/folders to include that are not included by default. Can be added multiple times or passed multiple strings.

See the glob patterns section for info on how the globs are parsed and what globs are included by default.

Example:

clean-modules --include "**/*.d.ts" --include "**/@types/**" clean-modules --include "**/*.d.ts" "**/@types/**"

string | string[]

Accepts a glob string of files/folders to exclude from the list of included files. Excludes files included by both --include option and by default. Can be added multiple times or passed multiple strings.

See the glob patterns section for info on how the globs are parsed and what globs are included by default.

Example:

clean-modules --exclude "**/*.map.js" --exclude "**/*.png" clean-modules --exclude "**/*.map.js" "**/*.png"

string [default: ./node_modules ]

Accepts a path to a directory to run the script on.

Example:

clean-modules --directory "path/to/custom/node_modules"

string [default: ./.cleanmodules ]

Accepts a path to a file from which clean-modules should read any custom globs. See the glob patterns section for information about how the glob file works and what patterns work.

boolean

Excludes all default globs, using only custom globs added through the glob file or by the include or exclude options. Useful if you want complete control over what files to include.

See the .cleanmodules-default to see what patterns are included by default by default.

boolean

Skips removing empty folders after removing files.

boolean

Runs the script and prints the result without actually removing any files. Does not count the number of removed empty directories.

boolean

Only logs a final JSON dump at the end of the script (useful for logs or services).

boolean

Skips the confirmation prompt at the start of the script.

clean-modules analyze 🔎

Compiles a list of all files that would be included by clean-modules and gives a breakdown of:

exact file path

what glob patterns it was included by

how the patterns were formatted and passed along to picomatch

if the file was included by default

Usage

clean-modules analyze [options]

Because of the amount of data it can be useful to pipe it somewhere, like:

clean-modules analyze >> clean-modules-result.json

Options

The analyze command accepts several of the default command's options and applies them in the same way:

Example output

[ { "filePath" : "/Users/me/projects/foo/node_modules/dependency/__tests__/test1.js" , "includedByDefault" : true , "includedByGlobs" : [ { "original" : "__tests__/" , "derived" : "/Users/me/projects/foo/node_modules/dependency/**/__tests__/**" } ] }, ... ]

Glob patterns and configuration file

clean-modules accepts globs from either a configuration file ( .clean-modules next to node_modules by default) or CLI arguments. It uses .gitignore -like glob patterns that are converted to valid picomatch globs, which is what is used to match file paths under the hood.

Differences from regular ignore syntax:

To include a directory the pattern must end with / , /* or /** This is to prevent directories matching common file names from being included by the globs.

, or Casing is ignored.

The same type of patterns are accepted by both the --include / --exclude arguments and the glob configuration file.

Example configuration file

# this is a comment (starts with a #) # to include include directories, end patterns with / or /* or /** dep1/ dep1/* dep2/** # files are matched in any directory by default **/*.test.js # is the same as *.test.js # use a leading / to include a file or directory at a specific place /dep4/this/specific/directory/** /dep4/this/specific/file.js # to exclude a path, prepend it with a ! !/not/this/directory/ !not-me.js # to use leading exclamation marks without excluding, escape them \!(*.d).ts

Default globs

The default globs can be found in the .cleanmodules-default file. It only contains inclusions (as exclusions would override custom inclusions) and consists of a large list of the most common files that are safe to remove.

That said, it's impossible to guarantee that none of the files are needed, and you might need to do custom exclusions depending on what packages you use.

Common extra inclusions

**/*.d.ts : If you don't use TypeScript. TypeScript declaration files take up a lot of space in your node_modules folder, but they are most likely required to build your application. Useful locally even if you don't use TypeScript since they can be parsed by your IDE.

Common extra exclusions

**/*.map.js : If you are running clean-modules locally or need source files in production. clean-modules removes sourcemap files by default since they take up a lot of space and does not break builds when removed. They can be nice to have though, especially while developing.

Alternatives

The most common issues I found with available tools are:

They only allow inclusion/exclusion of file names, not file paths. This prevents you from e.g. excluding subdirectories of a specific folder, like @types/react-native .

. They include too many, or too few, patterns by default. Lots of them also include patterns like *.ts by default, which breaks TypeScript declaration files on build.

by default, which breaks TypeScript declaration files on build. They are too slow (only relevant when running on large projects)

They are abandoned or don't respond to issues.

Comparisons

✅ Inclusion/exclusion through file path globs

✅ Fast

✅ Safe list of files and folders included by default (for production use)

✅ Cleans up empty directories

✅ Included with Yarn by default

✅ Inclusion/exclusion through globs

⛔️ Very slow compared to alternatives

⛔️ Runs on every install, both locally and in CI

⛔️ Small list of files included by default

✅ Cleans up empty directories

✅ Safe list of files and folders included by default

⛔️ Slow, only slightly faster than yarn clean

⛔️ Only allows inclusion/exclusion by file name globs, not file path

⛔️ Complains about empty folders that doesn't exist

⛔️ Abandoned

✅ Fastest option available

⛔️ Written in Go and might require separate binary download

⛔️ Removes some dangerous files by default (like .d.ts files and assets folder)

files and folder) ⛔️ Only allows inclusion/exclusion by file name globs, not file path

⛔️ Globs are very limited since it uses Go's filepath.Match

⛔️ Does not remove empty folders