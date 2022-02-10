openbase logo
Readme

clean-jsdoc-theme

A beautiful, responsive, customizable theme for JSDoc

Stars Fork Version Issues Open Contributors Build Status license

Clean-jsdoc-theme is a beautifully crafted theme/template for JSDoc 3. This theme/template looks and feels like a premium theme/template as it's mobile responsive and also highly customizable. For more options look below at the options section.

For any suggestions, questions or bugs, feel free to create an issue in this repo.

Demo

  1. Live demo (dark): https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/dark/index.html
  2. Live demo (light): https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/light/index.html

Examples

  1. https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme-example - This repo will give an overview of how to setup clean-jsdoc-theme.

Screenshot

Screen-1 Screen-2 Screen-3 Screen-4 Screen-5 Screen-6

Libraries Used

  1. Fuse.js - Fuse.js is a powerful, lightweight fuzzy-search library, with zero dependencies.
  2. Overlay Scrollbars - A javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling of native scrollbars.

Motivation

When I was new to JavaScript documentation and JSDoc, it was hard for me to find a theme for JSDoc which was highly customizable or regularly maintained. Features that these lacked included responsiveness, a working search bar, and customization. To tackle these problems I created this project, an easy to use, responsive theme for JSDoc. I am actively working on this project and I try to make changes to the project frequently to make sure it's up to date.

Installation

Note you must have npm installed on your machine.

On your command line type

npm install clean-jsdoc-theme

In your projects package.json file add a generate script

"script": {
  "generate-docs": "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure jsdoc.json --verbose"
}

In your jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts": {
  "template": "node_modules/clean-jsdoc-theme"
}

Now to generate docs run

npm run generate-docs

For more information look at https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme-example

Example JSDoc Config

{
    "source": {
        "include": ["lib", "package.json", "README.md"],
        "includePattern": ".js$",
        "excludePattern": "(node_modules/|docs)"
    },

    "plugins": ["plugins/markdown"],

    "opts": {
        "encoding": "utf8",
        "readme": "./README.md",
        "destination": "docs/",
        "recurse": true,
        "verbose": true,
        "template": "./node_modules/clean-jsdoc-theme",
        "theme_opts": {
            "theme": "dark"
        }
    }
}

Options

To use custom options (such as light and dark modes), pass an object called theme_opts in your config file under opts.

theme : "light" | "dark"

To set the overall theme of the documentation file(s). Currently there is only two variant "light" and "dark" but in future I will try to add more. Default value is "light"

favicon: string

This option sets the favicon of the document. It accepts strings defining the path of the icon.

 "favion": "path/to/img"

You can use static_dir to copy all you static files to output dir and use that path in place of path/to/img. For more details look static_dir section.

title: string | HTML

This option sets the title of the document in the navbar. Both strings and HTML are accepted; use HTML to overwrite the default HTML, and a string to set a plaintext title. One example of this is below:

 "title": "<img src='path/to/img' class='my-custom-class'/>"

You can use static_dir to copy all you static files to output dir and use that path in place of path/to/img. For more details look static_dir section.

This options allows rendering of extra link(s) in navbar to the side of the documentation. It accepts an array of objects, such as in the following example example:

"menu" : [
  {
    "title": "Website",
    "link": "https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/dark/",
    "target": "_blank",
    "class": "some-class",
    "id": "some-id"
  }
]

Required properties

nametype
titlestring
linkstring

Optional Properties

nametype
targetstring
classstring
idstring

sections: Array<SECTION_TYPE>

This can be used to order the navbar sections. This can also be used to hide/remove any section.

// SECTION_TYPE
[
    'Classes',
    'Modules',
    'Externals',
    'Events',
    'Namespaces',
    'Mixins',
    'Tutorials',
    'Interfaces',
    'Global',
    'Menu',
];

"sections": ["Classes", "Modules", "Global", "Menu"] // Only 4 members will be in the navbar.

meta: Array<{}>

A list of meta tag attributes to add to the head of each page.

"meta" : [
  {
    "name": "author",
    "content": "Ankit Kumar"
  },
  {
    "name": "description",
    "content": "Best Clean and minimal JSDoc 3 Template/Theme"
  }
]

Properties

Any valid combination of HTML metadata attributes.

search: {}

To render search. Default value:

"search": {
  "shouldSort": true,
  "threshold": 0.4,
  "location": 0,
  "distance": 100,
  "maxPatternLength": 32,
  "minMatchCharLength": 1,
}

If you don't want to render search box then do the following:

"search" false

Properties

Any valid fuse.js properties

overlay_scrollbar: {}

Includes the OverlayScrollbars plugin. Simply passing an empty object will activate this feature.

"overlay_scrollbar": {
  "option": {}
}

Properties

Any valid overlay scrollbar properties

resizeable: {}

This will make certain element in DOM resizeable. Currently we only support navbar to be resizeable. By default navbar is not resizeable. To make navbar resizeable you have to do the following:

"resizeable": {
  "navbar": {
    "min": "300",
    "max": "600"
  }
}

Don't include any unit. Also, units of max and min is inferred in px.

Note: Navbar is not resizeable on mobile/small screens. If you don't want to give min and max value and want to use the default values then pass empty object.

"resizeable": {
  "navbar": {}
}

If you didn't pass any thing in navbar then navbar is not resizeable.

codepen: {}

This will add a link to the codepen with prefilled data.

Note: Currently this feature is only enabled for examples section.

"codepen": {
  "enable_for": ["examples"],
  "options": {
    "js_external": "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js",
    "js_pre_processor": "babel"
  }
}

options can be any valid codepen options. For more visit: Codepen Prefill options if you want default behaviour then don't pass anything in options.

create_style: string

To create custom style rules. Example:

"create_style": "nav{background: yellow} footer {background: green}"

Here the nav and footer style rule is to attached to the HTML's style tag.

add_scripts: string

To create custom scripts. Example:

"add_scripts": "function foo(){console.log('foo')} function bar() {console.log('bar')}"

Here the script is to attached to the HTML's script tag.

add_style_path: Array<{}>

Use this option to add third party css library.

Note: You have to pass an array of object, and object keys are actually the attributes which you want in you link tag.

Example:

"add_style_path": [
  {
    "href": "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
    "integrity": "sha384-giJF6kkoqNQ00vy+HMDP7azOuL0xtbfIcaT9wjKHr8RbDVddVHyTfAAsrekwKmP1",
    "crossorigin": "anonymous"
  }
],

Properties

Any valid style tag attributes

add_script_path: Array<{}>

Use this option to add third party js library.

Note: You have to pass an array of object, and object keys are actually the attributes which you want in you script tag.

Example:

"add_script_path": [
  {
    "href": "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.js",
    "integrity": "sha256-QWo7LDvxbWT2tbbQ97B53yJnYU3WhH/C8ycbRAkjPDc=",
    "crossorigin": "anonymous"
  }
],

Properties

Any valid script tag attributes

footer: string | HTML

Thing which you want to render as the footer. You can either pass a string or HTML. Use HTML to overwrite the default HTML.

"footer": "This is footer"

static_dir: Array<string>

To include static files. Example:

"static_dir": ["./static"],

This will copy the static folder to the output dir.

Note: If the directory doesn't exists then you may get an error. Also directory is relative to your jsdoc config file.

This will not flatten then directory it keep the directory structure as it is.

include_css: Array<string>

To include css files. Example:

"include_css": ["./static/index.css", "./src/docs/index.css"]

Note: You are not required to manually copy file to output dir

It will include the css files to the output dir and also attach a link tag to the html pointing to the included css file.

include_js: Array<string>

To include js files. Example:

"include_js": ["./static/index.js", "./src/docs/index.js"]

Note: You are not required to manually copy file to output dir

It will include the js files to the output dir and also attach a script tag to the html pointing to the included js file.

exclude_inherited: <boolean>

To exclude inherited symbols. Example:

"exclude_inherited": true

This will remove all symbols (members, methods ...) that come from inherited parents.

Example theme_opts

"opts":{
  "theme_opts":{
    "theme": "dark",
    "title": "clean-jsdoc-theme",
    "menu": [
      {
        "title": "Website",
        "link": "https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/index.html",
        "target": "_blank",
        "class": "some-class",
        "id": "some-id"
      },
      {
        "title": "Github",
        "link": "https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme/",
        "target": "_blank",
        "class": "some-class",
        "id": "some-id"
      }
    ],

    "meta": [
        {
          "name": "author",
          "content": "Ankit Kumar"
        },
        {
          "name": "description",
          "content": "Best Clean and minimal JSDoc 3 Template/Theme"
        }
      ],
    "search": {},
    "create_style": "nav{background: yellow}",
    "add_style_path": [
      {
        "href": "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
        "integrity": "sha384-giJF6kkoqNQ00vy+HMDP7azOuL0xtbfIcaT9wjKHr8RbDVddVHyTfAAsrekwKmP1",
        "crossorigin": "anonymous"
      }
    ],
    "add_scripts": "function foo(){console.log('foo')}",
    "add_script_path": [
      {
        "src": "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.js",
        "integrity": "sha256-QWo7LDvxbWT2tbbQ97B53yJnYU3WhH/C8ycbRAkjPDc=",
        "crossorigin": "anonymous"
      }
    ],

    "footer": "This is footer",
    "static_dir": ["./static"],
    "include_css": ["./static/index.css", "./src/docs/index.css"],
    "include_js": ["./static/main.js", "./third-party/test/index.js"],

    "exclude_inherited": true,

    "overlay_scrollbar": {
        "options": {
        }
    },
    "resizeable": {
      "navbar": {
        "min": "300",
        "max": "600"
      }
    },
    "codepen": {
      "enable_for": ["examples"],
      "options": {
        "js_external": "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js",
        "js_pre_processor": "babel"
      }
    }
  }
}

Cheat sheet

namedefaultuse caseexpected value(s)
theme"light"To set the theme variant"light" or "dark"
titlenullTo set the titleHTML or string
menunullTo render extra link in navbarArray of Object(s)
metanullMeta tag attributesArray of Object(s)
search{}To render search or notFuse.js options
resizeable{}To make certain element resizeableObject
codepen{}To open code in codepenObject
create_stylenullTo create custom style rulesstring
add_style_pathnullTo add external css libraries/filesArray of Object(s)
add_scriptsnullTo create custom scriptstring
add_script_pathnullTo add external js libraries/filesArray of Object(s)
footernullTo render footerHTML or string
static_dirnullTo include static dirArray of string
include_cssnullTo include css filesArray of string
include_jsnullTo include js filesstring
exclude_inheritedfalseTo exclude inherited symbolsboolean
overlay_scrollbarnullTo use overlay scrollbarOverlay Scrollbar options
sections["Menu", "Modules", "Classes", "Externals", "Events", "Namespaces", "Mixins", "Tutorials", "Interfaces", "Global"]To order navbar/sidebar sections or to hide/remove navbar/sidebar sectionsArray<SECTION_TYPE>

Changelog

Changelog is moved to https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Developing

Before starting please go through our contributing guide.

git clone https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme.git
cd clean-jsdoc-theme
npm install
npm install jsdoc --no-save
npm run test

npm run test will generate files in output folder.

Contributors

Contact

If you like my work, then give me a star. This will act as a driving force to add new feature more frequently.
Mail me at: hello@ankdev.me

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

