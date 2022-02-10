A beautiful, responsive, customizable theme for JSDoc





Clean-jsdoc-theme is a beautifully crafted theme/template for JSDoc 3. This theme/template looks and feels like a premium theme/template as it's mobile responsive and also highly customizable. For more options look below at the options section.

For any suggestions, questions or bugs, feel free to create an issue in this repo.

Demo

Live demo (dark): https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/dark/index.html

Live demo (light): https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/light/index.html

Examples

https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme-example - This repo will give an overview of how to setup clean-jsdoc-theme.

Screenshot

Libraries Used

Fuse.js - Fuse.js is a powerful, lightweight fuzzy-search library, with zero dependencies. Overlay Scrollbars - A javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling of native scrollbars.

Motivation

When I was new to JavaScript documentation and JSDoc, it was hard for me to find a theme for JSDoc which was highly customizable or regularly maintained. Features that these lacked included responsiveness, a working search bar, and customization. To tackle these problems I created this project, an easy to use, responsive theme for JSDoc. I am actively working on this project and I try to make changes to the project frequently to make sure it's up to date.

Installation

Note you must have npm installed on your machine.

On your command line type

npm install clean-jsdoc-theme

In your projects package.json file add a generate script

"script" : { "generate-docs" : "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure jsdoc.json --verbose" }

In your jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts" : { "template" : "node_modules/clean-jsdoc-theme" }

Now to generate docs run

npm run generate-docs

For more information look at https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme-example

Example JSDoc Config

{ "source" : { "include" : [ "lib" , "package.json" , "README.md" ], "includePattern" : ".js$" , "excludePattern" : "(node_modules/|docs)" }, "plugins" : [ "plugins/markdown" ], "opts" : { "encoding" : "utf8" , "readme" : "./README.md" , "destination" : "docs/" , "recurse" : true , "verbose" : true , "template" : "./node_modules/clean-jsdoc-theme" , "theme_opts" : { "theme" : "dark" } } }

Options

To use custom options (such as light and dark modes), pass an object called theme_opts in your config file under opts .

theme : "light" | "dark"

To set the overall theme of the documentation file(s). Currently there is only two variant "light" and "dark" but in future I will try to add more. Default value is "light"

favicon: string

This option sets the favicon of the document. It accepts strings defining the path of the icon.

"favion" : "path/to/img"

You can use static_dir to copy all you static files to output dir and use that path in place of path/to/img . For more details look static_dir section.

title: string | HTML

This option sets the title of the document in the navbar. Both strings and HTML are accepted; use HTML to overwrite the default HTML, and a string to set a plaintext title. One example of this is below:

"title" : "<img src='path/to/img' class='my-custom-class'/>"

You can use static_dir to copy all you static files to output dir and use that path in place of path/to/img . For more details look static_dir section.

This options allows rendering of extra link(s) in navbar to the side of the documentation. It accepts an array of objects, such as in the following example example:

"menu" : [ { "title" : "Website" , "link" : "https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/dark/" , "target" : "_blank" , "class" : "some-class" , "id" : "some-id" } ]

Required properties

name type title string link string

Optional Properties

name type target string class string id string

This can be used to order the navbar sections. This can also be used to hide/remove any section.

[ 'Classes' , 'Modules' , 'Externals' , 'Events' , 'Namespaces' , 'Mixins' , 'Tutorials' , 'Interfaces' , 'Global' , 'Menu' , ];

"sections": ["Classes", "Modules", "Global", "Menu"] // Only 4 members will be in the navbar.

A list of meta tag attributes to add to the head of each page.

"meta" : [ { "name" : "author" , "content" : "Ankit Kumar" }, { "name" : "description" , "content" : "Best Clean and minimal JSDoc 3 Template/Theme" } ]

Properties

Any valid combination of HTML metadata attributes.

To render search. Default value:

"search" : { "shouldSort" : true , "threshold" : 0.4 , "location" : 0 , "distance" : 100 , "maxPatternLength" : 32 , "minMatchCharLength" : 1 , }

If you don't want to render search box then do the following:

"search" false

Properties

Any valid fuse.js properties

Includes the OverlayScrollbars plugin. Simply passing an empty object will activate this feature.

"overlay_scrollbar" : { "option" : {} }

Properties

Any valid overlay scrollbar properties

This will make certain element in DOM resizeable. Currently we only support navbar to be resizeable. By default navbar is not resizeable. To make navbar resizeable you have to do the following:

"resizeable" : { "navbar" : { "min" : "300" , "max" : "600" } }

Don't include any unit. Also, units of max and min is inferred in px .

Note: Navbar is not resizeable on mobile/small screens. If you don't want to give min and max value and want to use the default values then pass empty object.

"resizeable" : { "navbar" : {} }

If you didn't pass any thing in navbar then navbar is not resizeable.

This will add a link to the codepen with prefilled data.

Note: Currently this feature is only enabled for examples section.

"codepen" : { "enable_for" : [ "examples" ], "options" : { "js_external" : "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" , "js_pre_processor" : "babel" } }

options can be any valid codepen options. For more visit: Codepen Prefill options if you want default behaviour then don't pass anything in options.

create_style: string

To create custom style rules. Example:

"create_style" : "nav{background: yellow} footer {background: green}"

Here the nav and footer style rule is to attached to the HTML's style tag.

add_scripts: string

To create custom scripts. Example:

"add_scripts" : "function foo(){console.log('foo')} function bar() {console.log('bar')}"

Here the script is to attached to the HTML's script tag.

Use this option to add third party css library.

Note: You have to pass an array of object, and object keys are actually the attributes which you want in you link tag.

Example:

"add_style_path" : [ { "href" : "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" , "integrity" : "sha384-giJF6kkoqNQ00vy+HMDP7azOuL0xtbfIcaT9wjKHr8RbDVddVHyTfAAsrekwKmP1" , "crossorigin" : "anonymous" } ],

Properties

Any valid style tag attributes

Use this option to add third party js library.

Note: You have to pass an array of object, and object keys are actually the attributes which you want in you script tag.

Example:

"add_script_path" : [ { "href" : "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.js" , "integrity" : "sha256-QWo7LDvxbWT2tbbQ97B53yJnYU3WhH/C8ycbRAkjPDc=" , "crossorigin" : "anonymous" } ],

Properties

Any valid script tag attributes

Thing which you want to render as the footer. You can either pass a string or HTML. Use HTML to overwrite the default HTML.

"footer" : "This is footer"

To include static files. Example:

"static_dir" : [ "./static" ],

This will copy the static folder to the output dir.

Note: If the directory doesn't exists then you may get an error. Also directory is relative to your jsdoc config file.

This will not flatten then directory it keep the directory structure as it is.

To include css files. Example:

"include_css" : [ "./static/index.css" , "./src/docs/index.css" ]

Note: You are not required to manually copy file to output dir

It will include the css files to the output dir and also attach a link tag to the html pointing to the included css file.

To include js files. Example:

"include_js" : [ "./static/index.js" , "./src/docs/index.js" ]

Note: You are not required to manually copy file to output dir

It will include the js files to the output dir and also attach a script tag to the html pointing to the included js file.

To exclude inherited symbols. Example:

"exclude_inherited" : true

This will remove all symbols (members, methods ...) that come from inherited parents.

Example theme_opts

"opts" :{ "theme_opts" :{ "theme" : "dark" , "title" : "clean-jsdoc-theme" , "menu" : [ { "title" : "Website" , "link" : "https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/index.html" , "target" : "_blank" , "class" : "some-class" , "id" : "some-id" }, { "title" : "Github" , "link" : "https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme/" , "target" : "_blank" , "class" : "some-class" , "id" : "some-id" } ], "meta" : [ { "name" : "author" , "content" : "Ankit Kumar" }, { "name" : "description" , "content" : "Best Clean and minimal JSDoc 3 Template/Theme" } ], "search" : {}, "create_style" : "nav{background: yellow}" , "add_style_path" : [ { "href" : "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" , "integrity" : "sha384-giJF6kkoqNQ00vy+HMDP7azOuL0xtbfIcaT9wjKHr8RbDVddVHyTfAAsrekwKmP1" , "crossorigin" : "anonymous" } ], "add_scripts" : "function foo(){console.log('foo')}" , "add_script_path" : [ { "src" : "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.js" , "integrity" : "sha256-QWo7LDvxbWT2tbbQ97B53yJnYU3WhH/C8ycbRAkjPDc=" , "crossorigin" : "anonymous" } ], "footer" : "This is footer" , "static_dir" : [ "./static" ], "include_css" : [ "./static/index.css" , "./src/docs/index.css" ], "include_js" : [ "./static/main.js" , "./third-party/test/index.js" ], "exclude_inherited" : true , "overlay_scrollbar" : { "options" : { } }, "resizeable" : { "navbar" : { "min" : "300" , "max" : "600" } }, "codepen" : { "enable_for" : [ "examples" ], "options" : { "js_external" : "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js" , "js_pre_processor" : "babel" } } } }

Cheat sheet

name default use case expected value(s) theme "light" To set the theme variant "light" or "dark" title null To set the title HTML or string menu null To render extra link in navbar Array of Object(s) meta null Meta tag attributes Array of Object(s) search {} To render search or not Fuse.js options resizeable {} To make certain element resizeable Object codepen {} To open code in codepen Object create_style null To create custom style rules string add_style_path null To add external css libraries/files Array of Object(s) add_scripts null To create custom script string add_script_path null To add external js libraries/files Array of Object(s) footer null To render footer HTML or string static_dir null To include static dir Array of string include_css null To include css files Array of string include_js null To include js files string exclude_inherited false To exclude inherited symbols boolean overlay_scrollbar null To use overlay scrollbar Overlay Scrollbar options sections ["Menu", "Modules", "Classes", "Externals", "Events", "Namespaces", "Mixins", "Tutorials", "Interfaces", "Global"] To order navbar/sidebar sections or to hide/remove navbar/sidebar sections Array<SECTION_TYPE>

Changelog

Changelog is moved to https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Developing

Before starting please go through our contributing guide.

git clone https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme.git cd clean-jsdoc-theme npm install npm install jsdoc --no-save npm run test

npm run test will generate files in output folder.

Contributors

If you like my work, then give me a star. This will act as a driving force to add new feature more frequently.

Mail me at: hello@ankdev.me



License

Licensed under the MIT license.