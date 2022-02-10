A beautiful, responsive, customizable theme for JSDoc
Clean-jsdoc-theme is a beautifully crafted theme/template for JSDoc 3. This theme/template looks and feels like a premium theme/template as it's mobile responsive and also highly customizable. For more options look below at the options section.
For any suggestions, questions or bugs, feel free to create an issue in this repo.
When I was new to JavaScript documentation and JSDoc, it was hard for me to find a theme for JSDoc which was highly customizable or regularly maintained. Features that these lacked included responsiveness, a working search bar, and customization. To tackle these problems I created this project, an easy to use, responsive theme for JSDoc. I am actively working on this project and I try to make changes to the project frequently to make sure it's up to date.
Note you must have
npminstalled on your machine.
On your command line type
npm install clean-jsdoc-theme
In your projects
package.json file add a generate script
"script": {
"generate-docs": "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure jsdoc.json --verbose"
}
In your
jsdoc.json file, add a template option.
"opts": {
"template": "node_modules/clean-jsdoc-theme"
}
Now to generate docs run
npm run generate-docs
For more information look at https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme-example
{
"source": {
"include": ["lib", "package.json", "README.md"],
"includePattern": ".js$",
"excludePattern": "(node_modules/|docs)"
},
"plugins": ["plugins/markdown"],
"opts": {
"encoding": "utf8",
"readme": "./README.md",
"destination": "docs/",
"recurse": true,
"verbose": true,
"template": "./node_modules/clean-jsdoc-theme",
"theme_opts": {
"theme": "dark"
}
}
}
To use custom options (such as light and dark modes), pass an object called
theme_opts in your config file under
opts.
theme : "light" | "dark"
To set the overall theme of the documentation file(s). Currently there is only two variant
"light" and
"dark" but in future I will try to add more.
Default value is "light"
favicon: string
This option sets the favicon of the document. It accepts strings defining the path of the icon.
"favion": "path/to/img"
You can use
static_dir to copy all you static files to output dir and use that path in place of
path/to/img. For more details look
static_dir section.
title: string | HTML
This option sets the title of the document in the navbar. Both strings and HTML are accepted; use HTML to overwrite the default HTML, and a string to set a plaintext title. One example of this is below:
"title": "<img src='path/to/img' class='my-custom-class'/>"
You can use
static_dir to copy all you static files to output dir and use that path in place of
path/to/img. For more details look
static_dir section.
menu: Array<{}>
This options allows rendering of extra link(s) in navbar to the side of the documentation. It accepts an array of objects, such as in the following example example:
"menu" : [
{
"title": "Website",
"link": "https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/dark/",
"target": "_blank",
"class": "some-class",
"id": "some-id"
}
]
|name
|type
title
string
link
string
|name
|type
target
string
class
string
id
string
sections: Array<SECTION_TYPE>
This can be used to order the navbar sections. This can also be used to hide/remove any section.
// SECTION_TYPE
[
'Classes',
'Modules',
'Externals',
'Events',
'Namespaces',
'Mixins',
'Tutorials',
'Interfaces',
'Global',
'Menu',
];
"sections": ["Classes", "Modules", "Global", "Menu"] // Only 4 members will be in the navbar.
meta: Array<{}>
A list of
meta tag attributes to add to the
head of each page.
"meta" : [
{
"name": "author",
"content": "Ankit Kumar"
},
{
"name": "description",
"content": "Best Clean and minimal JSDoc 3 Template/Theme"
}
]
Any valid combination of HTML metadata attributes.
search: {}
To render search. Default value:
"search": {
"shouldSort": true,
"threshold": 0.4,
"location": 0,
"distance": 100,
"maxPatternLength": 32,
"minMatchCharLength": 1,
}
If you don't want to render search box then do the following:
"search" false
Any valid fuse.js properties
overlay_scrollbar: {}
Includes the OverlayScrollbars plugin. Simply passing an empty object will activate this feature.
"overlay_scrollbar": {
"option": {}
}
Any valid overlay scrollbar properties
resizeable: {}
This will make certain element in DOM resizeable. Currently we only support navbar to be resizeable. By default navbar is not resizeable. To make navbar resizeable you have to do the following:
"resizeable": {
"navbar": {
"min": "300",
"max": "600"
}
}
Don't include any unit. Also, units of max and min is inferred in
px.
Note: Navbar is not resizeable on mobile/small screens. If you don't want to give min and max value and want to use the default values then pass empty object.
"resizeable": {
"navbar": {}
}
If you didn't pass any thing in navbar then navbar is not resizeable.
codepen: {}
This will add a link to the codepen with prefilled data.
Note: Currently this feature is only enabled for examples section.
"codepen": {
"enable_for": ["examples"],
"options": {
"js_external": "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js",
"js_pre_processor": "babel"
}
}
options can be any valid codepen options. For more visit: Codepen Prefill options
if you want default behaviour then don't pass anything in options.
create_style: string
To create custom style rules. Example:
"create_style": "nav{background: yellow} footer {background: green}"
Here the nav and footer style rule is to attached to the HTML's
style tag.
add_scripts: string
To create custom scripts. Example:
"add_scripts": "function foo(){console.log('foo')} function bar() {console.log('bar')}"
Here the script is to attached to the HTML's
script tag.
add_style_path: Array<{}>
Use this option to add third party css library.
Note: You have to pass an array of object, and object keys are actually the attributes which you want in you link tag.
Example:
"add_style_path": [
{
"href": "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
"integrity": "sha384-giJF6kkoqNQ00vy+HMDP7azOuL0xtbfIcaT9wjKHr8RbDVddVHyTfAAsrekwKmP1",
"crossorigin": "anonymous"
}
],
Any valid style tag attributes
add_script_path: Array<{}>
Use this option to add third party js library.
Note: You have to pass an array of object, and object keys are actually the attributes which you want in you script tag.
Example:
"add_script_path": [
{
"href": "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.js",
"integrity": "sha256-QWo7LDvxbWT2tbbQ97B53yJnYU3WhH/C8ycbRAkjPDc=",
"crossorigin": "anonymous"
}
],
Any valid script tag attributes
footer: string | HTML
Thing which you want to render as the footer. You can either pass a string or HTML. Use HTML to overwrite the default HTML.
"footer": "This is footer"
static_dir: Array<string>
To include static files. Example:
"static_dir": ["./static"],
This will copy the static folder to the output dir.
Note: If the directory doesn't exists then you may get an error. Also directory is relative to your jsdoc config file.
This will not flatten then directory it keep the directory structure as it is.
include_css: Array<string>
To include css files. Example:
"include_css": ["./static/index.css", "./src/docs/index.css"]
Note: You are not required to manually copy file to output dir
It will include the css files to the output dir and also attach a link tag to the html pointing to the included css file.
include_js: Array<string>
To include js files. Example:
"include_js": ["./static/index.js", "./src/docs/index.js"]
Note: You are not required to manually copy file to output dir
It will include the js files to the output dir and also attach a script tag to the html pointing to the included js file.
exclude_inherited: <boolean>
To exclude inherited symbols. Example:
"exclude_inherited": true
This will remove all symbols (members, methods ...) that come from inherited parents.
theme_opts
"opts":{
"theme_opts":{
"theme": "dark",
"title": "clean-jsdoc-theme",
"menu": [
{
"title": "Website",
"link": "https://ankdev.me/clean-jsdoc-theme/index.html",
"target": "_blank",
"class": "some-class",
"id": "some-id"
},
{
"title": "Github",
"link": "https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme/",
"target": "_blank",
"class": "some-class",
"id": "some-id"
}
],
"meta": [
{
"name": "author",
"content": "Ankit Kumar"
},
{
"name": "description",
"content": "Best Clean and minimal JSDoc 3 Template/Theme"
}
],
"search": {},
"create_style": "nav{background: yellow}",
"add_style_path": [
{
"href": "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
"integrity": "sha384-giJF6kkoqNQ00vy+HMDP7azOuL0xtbfIcaT9wjKHr8RbDVddVHyTfAAsrekwKmP1",
"crossorigin": "anonymous"
}
],
"add_scripts": "function foo(){console.log('foo')}",
"add_script_path": [
{
"src": "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.js",
"integrity": "sha256-QWo7LDvxbWT2tbbQ97B53yJnYU3WhH/C8ycbRAkjPDc=",
"crossorigin": "anonymous"
}
],
"footer": "This is footer",
"static_dir": ["./static"],
"include_css": ["./static/index.css", "./src/docs/index.css"],
"include_js": ["./static/main.js", "./third-party/test/index.js"],
"exclude_inherited": true,
"overlay_scrollbar": {
"options": {
}
},
"resizeable": {
"navbar": {
"min": "300",
"max": "600"
}
},
"codepen": {
"enable_for": ["examples"],
"options": {
"js_external": "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.6.0.min.js",
"js_pre_processor": "babel"
}
}
}
}
|name
|default
|use case
|expected value(s)
theme
"light"
|To set the theme variant
"light" or "dark"
title
null
|To set the title
HTML or
string
menu
null
|To render extra link in navbar
|Array of Object(s)
meta
null
|Meta tag attributes
|Array of Object(s)
search
{}
|To render search or not
|Fuse.js options
resizeable
{}
|To make certain element resizeable
Object
codepen
{}
|To open code in codepen
Object
create_style
null
|To create custom style rules
string
add_style_path
null
|To add external css libraries/files
|Array of Object(s)
add_scripts
null
|To create custom script
string
add_script_path
null
|To add external js libraries/files
|Array of Object(s)
footer
null
|To render footer
HTML or
string
static_dir
null
|To include static dir
|Array of string
include_css
null
|To include css files
|Array of string
include_js
null
|To include js files
string
exclude_inherited
false
|To exclude inherited symbols
boolean
overlay_scrollbar
null
|To use overlay scrollbar
|Overlay Scrollbar options
sections
["Menu", "Modules", "Classes", "Externals", "Events", "Namespaces", "Mixins", "Tutorials", "Interfaces", "Global"]
|To order navbar/sidebar sections or to hide/remove navbar/sidebar sections
Array<SECTION_TYPE>
Changelog is moved to https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
Before starting please go through our contributing guide.
git clone https://github.com/ankitskvmdam/clean-jsdoc-theme.git
cd clean-jsdoc-theme
npm install
npm install jsdoc --no-save
npm run test
npm run test will generate files in output folder.
If you like my work, then give me a star. This will act as a driving force to add new feature more frequently.
Mail me at: hello@ankdev.me
Licensed under the MIT license.