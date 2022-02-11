clean-css is a fast and efficient CSS optimizer for Node.js platform and any modern browser.
According to tests it is one of the best available.
clean-css requires Node.js 10.0+ (tested on Linux, OS X, and Windows)
npm install --save-dev clean-css
var CleanCSS = require('clean-css');
var input = 'a{font-weight:bold;}';
var options = { /* options */ };
var output = new CleanCSS(options).minify(input);
clean-css 5.0 will introduce some breaking changes:
transform callback in level-1 optimizations is removed in favor of new plugins interface;
{ compatibility: 'ie10' } flag;
rebase option from
true to
false so URLs are not rebased by default. Please note that if you set
rebaseTo option it still counts as setting
rebase: true to preserve some of the backward compatibility.
And on the new features side of things:
format: {breaks: {afterComment: 2}} means clean-css will add two line breaks after each comment
batch option (defaults to
false) is added, when set to
true it will process all inputs, given either as an array or a hash, without concatenating them.
clean-css 4.2 introduces the following changes / features:
process method for compatibility with optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin;
transition property optimizer;
/* clean-css ignore:start */ and
/* clean-css ignore:end */ comments;
transform callback, see example;
format: { breakWith: 'lf' } option.
clean-css 4.1 introduces the following changes / features:
inline: false as an alias to
inline: ['none'];
multiplePseudoMerging compatibility flag controlling merging of rules with multiple pseudo classes / elements;
removeEmpty flag in level 1 optimizations controlling removal of rules and nested blocks;
removeEmpty flag in level 2 optimizations controlling removal of rules and nested blocks;
compatibility: { selectors: { mergeLimit: <number> } } flag in compatibility settings controlling maximum number of selectors in a single rule;
minify method improved signature accepting a list of hashes for a predictable traversal;
selectorsSortingMethod level 1 optimization allows
false or
'none' for disabling selector sorting;
fetch option controlling a function for handling remote requests;
font shorthand and
font-* longhand optimizers;
optimizeFont flag in level 1 optimizations due to new
font shorthand optimizer;
skipProperties flag in level 2 optimizations controlling which properties won't be optimized;
animation shorthand and
animation-* longhand optimizers;
removeUnusedAtRules level 2 optimization controlling removal of unused
@counter-style,
@font-face,
@keyframes, and
@namespace at rules;
clean-css 4.0 introduces some breaking changes:
root,
relativeTo, and
target options are replaced by a single
rebaseTo option - this means that rebasing URLs and import inlining is much simpler but may not be (YMMV) as powerful as in 3.x;
debug option is gone as stats are always provided in output object under
stats property;
roundingPrecision is disabled by default;
roundingPrecision applies to all units now, not only
px as in 3.x;
processImport and
processImportFrom are merged into
inline option which defaults to
local. Remote
@import rules are NOT inlined by default anymore;
inliner: { request: ..., timeout: ... } option into
inlineRequest and
inlineTimeout options;
//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Domine:700, are not inlined anymore;
{ compatibility: 'ie9' } flag;
keepSpecialComments to
specialComments;
roundingPrecision and
specialComments to level 1 optimizations options, see examples;
mediaMerging,
restructuring,
semanticMerging, and
shorthandCompacting to level 2 optimizations options, see examples below;
shorthandCompacting option to
mergeIntoShorthands;
keepBreaks option is replaced with
{ format: 'keep-breaks' } to ease transition;
sourceMap option has to be a boolean from now on - to specify an input source map pass it a 2nd argument to
minify method or via a hash instead;
aggressiveMerging option is removed as aggressive merging is replaced by smarter override merging.
clean-css constructor accepts a hash as a parameter with the following options available:
compatibility - controls compatibility mode used; defaults to
ie10+; see compatibility modes for examples;
fetch - controls a function for handling remote requests; see fetch option for examples (since 4.1.0);
format - controls output CSS formatting; defaults to
false; see formatting options for examples;
inline - controls
@import inlining rules; defaults to
'local'; see inlining options for examples;
inlineRequest - controls extra options for inlining remote
@import rules, can be any of HTTP(S) request options;
inlineTimeout - controls number of milliseconds after which inlining a remote
@import fails; defaults to 5000;
level - controls optimization level used; defaults to
1; see optimization levels for examples;
rebase - controls URL rebasing; defaults to
false;
rebaseTo - controls a directory to which all URLs are rebased, most likely the directory under which the output file will live; defaults to the current directory;
returnPromise - controls whether
minify method returns a Promise object or not; defaults to
false; see promise interface for examples;
sourceMap - controls whether an output source map is built; defaults to
false;
sourceMapInlineSources - controls embedding sources inside a source map's
sourcesContent field; defaults to false.
There is a certain number of compatibility mode shortcuts, namely:
new CleanCSS({ compatibility: '*' }) (default) - Internet Explorer 10+ compatibility mode
new CleanCSS({ compatibility: 'ie9' }) - Internet Explorer 9+ compatibility mode
new CleanCSS({ compatibility: 'ie8' }) - Internet Explorer 8+ compatibility mode
new CleanCSS({ compatibility: 'ie7' }) - Internet Explorer 7+ compatibility mode
Each of these modes is an alias to a fine grained configuration, with the following options available:
new CleanCSS({
compatibility: {
colors: {
hexAlpha: false, // controls 4- and 8-character hex color support
opacity: true // controls `rgba()` / `hsla()` color support
},
properties: {
backgroundClipMerging: true, // controls background-clip merging into shorthand
backgroundOriginMerging: true, // controls background-origin merging into shorthand
backgroundSizeMerging: true, // controls background-size merging into shorthand
colors: true, // controls color optimizations
ieBangHack: false, // controls keeping IE bang hack
ieFilters: false, // controls keeping IE `filter` / `-ms-filter`
iePrefixHack: false, // controls keeping IE prefix hack
ieSuffixHack: false, // controls keeping IE suffix hack
merging: true, // controls property merging based on understandability
shorterLengthUnits: false, // controls shortening pixel units into `pc`, `pt`, or `in` units
spaceAfterClosingBrace: true, // controls keeping space after closing brace - `url() no-repeat` into `url()no-repeat`
urlQuotes: true, // controls keeping quoting inside `url()`
zeroUnits: true // controls removal of units `0` value
},
selectors: {
adjacentSpace: false, // controls extra space before `nav` element
ie7Hack: true, // controls removal of IE7 selector hacks, e.g. `*+html...`
mergeablePseudoClasses: [':active', ...], // controls a whitelist of mergeable pseudo classes
mergeablePseudoElements: ['::after', ...], // controls a whitelist of mergeable pseudo elements
mergeLimit: 8191, // controls maximum number of selectors in a single rule (since 4.1.0)
multiplePseudoMerging: true // controls merging of rules with multiple pseudo classes / elements (since 4.1.0)
},
units: {
ch: true, // controls treating `ch` as a supported unit
in: true, // controls treating `in` as a supported unit
pc: true, // controls treating `pc` as a supported unit
pt: true, // controls treating `pt` as a supported unit
rem: true, // controls treating `rem` as a supported unit
vh: true, // controls treating `vh` as a supported unit
vm: true, // controls treating `vm` as a supported unit
vmax: true, // controls treating `vmax` as a supported unit
vmin: true // controls treating `vmin` as a supported unit
}
}
})
You can also use a string when setting a compatibility mode, e.g.
new CleanCSS({
compatibility: 'ie9,-properties.merging' // sets compatibility to IE9 mode with disabled property merging
})
The
fetch option accepts a function which handles remote resource fetching, e.g.
var request = require('request');
var source = '@import url(http://example.com/path/to/stylesheet.css);';
new CleanCSS({
fetch: function (uri, inlineRequest, inlineTimeout, callback) {
request(uri, function (error, response, body) {
if (error) {
callback(error, null);
} else if (response && response.statusCode != 200) {
callback(response.statusCode, null);
} else {
callback(null, body);
}
});
}
}).minify(source);
This option provides a convenient way of overriding the default fetching logic if it doesn't support a particular feature, say CONNECT proxies.
Unless given, the default loadRemoteResource logic is used.
By default output CSS is formatted without any whitespace unless a
format option is given.
First of all there are two shorthands:
new CleanCSS({
format: 'beautify' // formats output in a really nice way
})
and
new CleanCSS({
format: 'keep-breaks' // formats output the default way but adds line breaks for improved readability
})
however
format option also accept a fine-grained set of options:
new CleanCSS({
format: {
breaks: { // controls where to insert breaks
afterAtRule: false, // controls if a line break comes after an at-rule; e.g. `@charset`; defaults to `false`
afterBlockBegins: false, // controls if a line break comes after a block begins; e.g. `@media`; defaults to `false`
afterBlockEnds: false, // controls if a line break comes after a block ends, defaults to `false`
afterComment: false, // controls if a line break comes after a comment; defaults to `false`
afterProperty: false, // controls if a line break comes after a property; defaults to `false`
afterRuleBegins: false, // controls if a line break comes after a rule begins; defaults to `false`
afterRuleEnds: false, // controls if a line break comes after a rule ends; defaults to `false`
beforeBlockEnds: false, // controls if a line break comes before a block ends; defaults to `false`
betweenSelectors: false // controls if a line break comes between selectors; defaults to `false`
},
breakWith: '\n', // controls the new line character, can be `'\r\n'` or `'\n'` (aliased as `'windows'` and `'unix'` or `'crlf'` and `'lf'`); defaults to system one, so former on Windows and latter on Unix
indentBy: 0, // controls number of characters to indent with; defaults to `0`
indentWith: 'space', // controls a character to indent with, can be `'space'` or `'tab'`; defaults to `'space'`
spaces: { // controls where to insert spaces
aroundSelectorRelation: false, // controls if spaces come around selector relations; e.g. `div > a`; defaults to `false`
beforeBlockBegins: false, // controls if a space comes before a block begins; e.g. `.block {`; defaults to `false`
beforeValue: false // controls if a space comes before a value; e.g. `width: 1rem`; defaults to `false`
},
wrapAt: false, // controls maximum line length; defaults to `false`
semicolonAfterLastProperty: false // controls removing trailing semicolons in rule; defaults to `false` - means remove
}
})
Also since clean-css 5.0 you can use numerical values for all line breaks, which will repeat a line break that many times, e.g:
new CleanCSS({
format: {
breaks: {
afterAtRule: 2,
afterBlockBegins: 1, // 1 is synonymous with `true`
afterBlockEnds: 2,
afterComment: 1,
afterProperty: 1,
afterRuleBegins: 1,
afterRuleEnds: 1,
beforeBlockEnds: 1,
betweenSelectors: 0 // 0 is synonymous with `false`
}
}
})
which will add nicer spacing between at rules and blocks.
inline option whitelists which
@import rules will be processed, e.g.
new CleanCSS({
inline: ['local'] // default; enables local inlining only
})
new CleanCSS({
inline: ['none'] // disables all inlining
})
// introduced in clean-css 4.1.0
new CleanCSS({
inline: false // disables all inlining (alias to `['none']`)
})
new CleanCSS({
inline: ['all'] // enables all inlining, same as ['local', 'remote']
})
new CleanCSS({
inline: ['local', 'mydomain.example.com'] // enables local inlining plus given remote source
})
new CleanCSS({
inline: ['local', 'remote', '!fonts.googleapis.com'] // enables all inlining but from given remote source
})
The
level option can be either
0,
1 (default), or
2, e.g.
new CleanCSS({
level: 2
})
or a fine-grained configuration given via a hash.
Please note that level 1 optimization options are generally safe while level 2 optimizations should be safe for most users.
Level 0 optimizations simply means "no optimizations". Use it when you'd like to inline imports and / or rebase URLs but skip everything else.
Level 1 optimizations (default) operate on single properties only, e.g. can remove units when not required, turn rgb colors to a shorter hex representation, remove comments, etc
Here is a full list of available options:
new CleanCSS({
level: {
1: {
cleanupCharsets: true, // controls `@charset` moving to the front of a stylesheet; defaults to `true`
normalizeUrls: true, // controls URL normalization; defaults to `true`
optimizeBackground: true, // controls `background` property optimizations; defaults to `true`
optimizeBorderRadius: true, // controls `border-radius` property optimizations; defaults to `true`
optimizeFilter: true, // controls `filter` property optimizations; defaults to `true`
optimizeFont: true, // controls `font` property optimizations; defaults to `true`
optimizeFontWeight: true, // controls `font-weight` property optimizations; defaults to `true`
optimizeOutline: true, // controls `outline` property optimizations; defaults to `true`
removeEmpty: true, // controls removing empty rules and nested blocks; defaults to `true`
removeNegativePaddings: true, // controls removing negative paddings; defaults to `true`
removeQuotes: true, // controls removing quotes when unnecessary; defaults to `true`
removeWhitespace: true, // controls removing unused whitespace; defaults to `true`
replaceMultipleZeros: true, // contols removing redundant zeros; defaults to `true`
replaceTimeUnits: true, // controls replacing time units with shorter values; defaults to `true`
replaceZeroUnits: true, // controls replacing zero values with units; defaults to `true`
roundingPrecision: false, // rounds pixel values to `N` decimal places; `false` disables rounding; defaults to `false`
selectorsSortingMethod: 'standard', // denotes selector sorting method; can be `'natural'` or `'standard'`, `'none'`, or false (the last two since 4.1.0); defaults to `'standard'`
specialComments: 'all', // denotes a number of /*! ... */ comments preserved; defaults to `all`
tidyAtRules: true, // controls at-rules (e.g. `@charset`, `@import`) optimizing; defaults to `true`
tidyBlockScopes: true, // controls block scopes (e.g. `@media`) optimizing; defaults to `true`
tidySelectors: true, // controls selectors optimizing; defaults to `true`
}
}
});
There is an
all shortcut for toggling all options at the same time, e.g.
new CleanCSS({
level: {
1: {
all: false, // set all values to `false`
tidySelectors: true // turns on optimizing selectors
}
}
});
Level 2 optimizations operate at rules or multiple properties level, e.g. can remove duplicate rules, remove properties redefined further down a stylesheet, or restructure rules by moving them around.
Please note that if level 2 optimizations are turned on then, unless explicitely disabled, level 1 optimizations are applied as well.
Here is a full list of available options:
new CleanCSS({
level: {
2: {
mergeAdjacentRules: true, // controls adjacent rules merging; defaults to true
mergeIntoShorthands: true, // controls merging properties into shorthands; defaults to true
mergeMedia: true, // controls `@media` merging; defaults to true
mergeNonAdjacentRules: true, // controls non-adjacent rule merging; defaults to true
mergeSemantically: false, // controls semantic merging; defaults to false
overrideProperties: true, // controls property overriding based on understandability; defaults to true
removeEmpty: true, // controls removing empty rules and nested blocks; defaults to `true`
reduceNonAdjacentRules: true, // controls non-adjacent rule reducing; defaults to true
removeDuplicateFontRules: true, // controls duplicate `@font-face` removing; defaults to true
removeDuplicateMediaBlocks: true, // controls duplicate `@media` removing; defaults to true
removeDuplicateRules: true, // controls duplicate rules removing; defaults to true
removeUnusedAtRules: false, // controls unused at rule removing; defaults to false (available since 4.1.0)
restructureRules: false, // controls rule restructuring; defaults to false
skipProperties: [] // controls which properties won't be optimized, defaults to `[]` which means all will be optimized (since 4.1.0)
}
}
});
There is an
all shortcut for toggling all options at the same time, e.g.
new CleanCSS({
level: {
2: {
all: false, // sets all values to `false`
removeDuplicateRules: true // turns on removing duplicate rules
}
}
});
In clean-css version 5 and above you can define plugins which run alongside level 1 and level 2 optimizations, e.g.
var myPlugin = {
level1: {
property: function removeRepeatedBackgroundRepeat(_rule, property, _options) {
// So `background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat` becomes `background-repeat:no-repeat`
if (property.name == 'background-repeat' && property.value.length == 2 && property.value[0][1] == property.value[1][1]) {
property.value.pop();
property.dirty = true;
}
}
}
}
new CleanCSS({plugins: [myPlugin]})
test\module-test.js for
plugins or check out
lib/optimizer/level-1/property-optimizers and
lib/optimizer/level-1/value-optimizers for more examples.
Important: To rewrite your old
transform as a plugin, check out this commit.
Once configured clean-css provides a
minify method to optimize a given CSS, e.g.
var output = new CleanCSS(options).minify(source);
The output of the
minify method is a hash with following fields:
console.log(output.styles); // optimized output CSS as a string
console.log(output.sourceMap); // output source map if requested with `sourceMap` option
console.log(output.errors); // a list of errors raised
console.log(output.warnings); // a list of warnings raised
console.log(output.stats.originalSize); // original content size after import inlining
console.log(output.stats.minifiedSize); // optimized content size
console.log(output.stats.timeSpent); // time spent on optimizations in milliseconds
console.log(output.stats.efficiency); // `(originalSize - minifiedSize) / originalSize`, e.g. 0.25 if size is reduced from 100 bytes to 75 bytes
Example: Minifying a CSS string:
const CleanCSS = require("clean-css");
const output = new CleanCSS().minify(`
a {
color: blue;
}
div {
margin: 5px
}
`);
console.log(output);
// Log:
{
styles: 'a{color:#00f}div{margin:5px}',
stats: {
efficiency: 0.6704545454545454,
minifiedSize: 29,
originalSize: 88,
timeSpent: 6
},
errors: [],
inlinedStylesheets: [],
warnings: []
}
The
minify method also accepts an input source map, e.g.
var output = new CleanCSS(options).minify(source, inputSourceMap);
or a callback invoked when optimizations are finished, e.g.
new CleanCSS(options).minify(source, function (error, output) {
// `output` is the same as in the synchronous call above
});
If you prefer clean-css to return a Promise object then you need to explicitely ask for it, e.g.
new CleanCSS({ returnPromise: true })
.minify(source)
.then(function (output) { console.log(output.styles); })
.catch(function (error) { // deal with errors });
Clean-css has an associated command line utility that can be installed separately using
npm install clean-css-cli. For more detailed information, please visit https://github.com/clean-css/clean-css-cli.
It can be done either by passing an array of paths, or, when sources are already available, a hash or an array of hashes:
new CleanCSS().minify(['path/to/file/one', 'path/to/file/two']);
new CleanCSS().minify({
'path/to/file/one': {
styles: 'contents of file one'
},
'path/to/file/two': {
styles: 'contents of file two'
}
});
new CleanCSS().minify([
{'path/to/file/one': {styles: 'contents of file one'}},
{'path/to/file/two': {styles: 'contents of file two'}}
]);
Passing an array of hashes allows you to explicitly specify the order in which the input files are concatenated. Whereas when you use a single hash the order is determined by the traversal order of object properties - available since 4.1.0.
Important note - any
@import rules already present in the hash will be resolved in memory.
Since clean-css 5.0 you can, when passing an array of paths, hash, or array of hashes (see above), ask clean-css not to join styles into one output, but instead return stylesheets optimized one by one, e.g.
var output = new CleanCSS({ batch: true }).minify(['path/to/file/one', 'path/to/file/two']);
var outputOfFile1 = output['path/to/file/one'].styles // all other fields, like errors, warnings, or stats are there too
var outputOfFile2 = output['path/to/file/two'].styles
@imports correctly?
In order to inline remote
@import statements you need to provide a callback to minify method as fetching remote assets is an asynchronous operation, e.g.:
var source = '@import url(http://example.com/path/to/remote/styles);';
new CleanCSS({ inline: ['remote'] }).minify(source, function (error, output) {
// output.styles
});
If you don't provide a callback, then remote
@imports will be left as is.
Please see plugins.
The level 1
roundingPrecision optimization option accept a string with per-unit rounding precision settings, e.g.
new CleanCSS({
level: {
1: {
roundingPrecision: 'all=3,px=5'
}
}
}).minify(source)
which sets all units rounding precision to 3 digits except
px unit precision of 5 digits.
rpx units?
Since
rpx is a non standard unit (see #1074), it will be dropped by default as an invalid value.
However you can treat
rpx units as regular ones:
new CleanCSS({
compatibility: {
customUnits: {
rpx: true
}
}
}).minify(source)
Note: available since 4.2.0.
Wrap the CSS fragment in special comments which instruct clean-css to preserve it, e.g.
.block-1 {
color: red
}
/* clean-css ignore:start */
.block-special {
color: transparent
}
/* clean-css ignore:end */
.block-2 {
margin: 0
}
Optimizing this CSS will result in the following output:
.block-1{color:red}
.block-special {
color: transparent
}
.block-2{margin:0}
Use the
/*! notation instead of the standard one
/*:
/*!
Important comments included in optimized output.
*/
clean-css will handle it automatically for you in the following cases:
rebaseTo is used with any of above two.
To generate a source map, use
sourceMap: true option, e.g.:
new CleanCSS({ sourceMap: true, rebaseTo: pathToOutputDirectory })
.minify(source, function (error, output) {
// access output.sourceMap for SourceMapGenerator object
// see https://github.com/mozilla/source-map/#sourcemapgenerator for more details
});
You can also pass an input source map directly as a 2nd argument to
minify method:
new CleanCSS({ sourceMap: true, rebaseTo: pathToOutputDirectory })
.minify(source, inputSourceMap, function (error, output) {
// access output.sourceMap to access SourceMapGenerator object
// see https://github.com/mozilla/source-map/#sourcemapgenerator for more details
});
or even multiple input source maps at once:
new CleanCSS({ sourceMap: true, rebaseTo: pathToOutputDirectory }).minify({
'path/to/source/1': {
styles: '...styles...',
sourceMap: '...source-map...'
},
'path/to/source/2': {
styles: '...styles...',
sourceMap: '...source-map...'
}
}, function (error, output) {
// access output.sourceMap as above
});
Using the hash configuration specifying both optimization levels, e.g.
new CleanCSS({
level: {
1: {
all: true,
normalizeUrls: false
},
2: {
restructureRules: true
}
}
})
will apply level 1 optimizations, except url normalization, and default level 2 optimizations with rule restructuring.
All level 2 optimizations are dispatched here, and this is what they do:
recursivelyOptimizeBlocks - does all the following operations on a nested block, like
@media or
@keyframe;
recursivelyOptimizeProperties - optimizes properties in rulesets and flat at-rules, like @font-face, by splitting them into components (e.g.
margin into
margin-(bottom|left|right|top)), optimizing, and restoring them back. You may want to use
mergeIntoShorthands option to control whether you want to turn multiple components into shorthands;
removeDuplicates - gets rid of duplicate rulesets with exactly the same set of properties, e.g. when including a Sass / Less partial twice for no good reason;
mergeAdjacent - merges adjacent rulesets with the same selector or rules;
reduceNonAdjacent - identifies which properties are overridden in same-selector non-adjacent rulesets, and removes them;
mergeNonAdjacentBySelector - identifies same-selector non-adjacent rulesets which can be moved (!) to be merged, requires all intermediate rulesets to not redefine the moved properties, or if redefined to have the same value;
mergeNonAdjacentByBody - same as the one above but for same-selector non-adjacent rulesets;
restructure - tries to reorganize different-selector different-rules rulesets so they take less space, e.g.
.one{padding:0}.two{margin:0}.one{margin-bottom:3px} into
.two{margin:0}.one{padding:0;margin-bottom:3px};
removeDuplicateFontAtRules - removes duplicated
@font-face rules;
removeDuplicateMediaQueries - removes duplicated
@media nested blocks;
mergeMediaQueries - merges non-adjacent
@media at-rules by the same rules as
mergeNonAdjacentBy* above;
If clean-css encounters invalid CSS, it will try to remove the invalid part and continue optimizing the rest of the code. It will make you aware of the problem by generating an error or warning. Although clean-css can work with invalid CSS, it is always recommended that you fix warnings and errors in your CSS.
Example: Minify invalid CSS, resulting in two warnings:
const CleanCSS = require("clean-css");
const output = new CleanCSS().minify(`
a {
-notarealproperty-: 5px;
color:
}
div {
margin: 5px
}
`);
console.log(output);
// Log:
{
styles: 'div{margin:5px}',
stats: {
efficiency: 0.8695652173913043,
minifiedSize: 15,
originalSize: 115,
timeSpent: 1
},
errors: [],
inlinedStylesheets: [],
warnings: [
"Invalid property name '-notarealproperty-' at 4:8. Ignoring.",
"Empty property 'color' at 5:8. Ignoring."
]
}
Example: Minify invalid CSS, resulting in one error:
const CleanCSS = require("clean-css");
const output = new CleanCSS().minify(`
@import "idontexist.css";
a {
color: blue;
}
div {
margin: 5px
}
`);
console.log(output);
// Log:
{
styles: 'a{color:#00f}div{margin:5px}',
stats: {
efficiency: 0.7627118644067796,
minifiedSize: 28,
originalSize: 118,
timeSpent: 2
},
errors: [
'Ignoring local @import of "idontexist.css" as resource is missing.'
],
inlinedStylesheets: [],
warnings: []
}
An example of how you can include clean-css in gulp
const { src, dest, series } = require('gulp');
const CleanCSS = require('clean-css');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');
function css() {
const options = {
compatibility: '*', // (default) - Internet Explorer 10+ compatibility mode
inline: ['all'], // enables all inlining, same as ['local', 'remote']
level: 2 // Optimization levels. The level option can be either 0, 1 (default), or 2, e.g.
// Please note that level 1 optimization options are generally safe while level 2 optimizations should be safe for most users.
};
return src('app/**/*.css')
.pipe(concat('style.min.css'))
.on('data', function(file) {
const buferFile = new CleanCSS(options).minify(file.contents)
return file.contents = Buffer.from(buferFile.styles)
})
.pipe(dest('build'))
}
exports.css = series(css)
There is a number of 3rd party plugins to popular build tools:
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
First clone the sources:
git clone git@github.com:clean-css/clean-css.git
then install dependencies:
cd clean-css
npm install
then use any of the following commands to verify your copy:
npm run bench # for clean-css benchmarks (see [test/bench.js](https://github.com/clean-css/clean-css/blob/master/test/bench.js) for details)
npm run browserify # to create the browser-ready clean-css version
npm run check # to lint JS sources with [JSHint](https://github.com/jshint/jshint/)
npm test # to run all tests
Sorted alphabetically by GitHub handle:
clean-css is released under the MIT License.