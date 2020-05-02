Adds clean-css support to brunch.
The plugin will minify your CSS files.
Install the plugin via npm with
npm install -S clean-css-brunch.
See all possible options in the CleanCSS API.
To specify clean-css options, use
config.plugins.cleancss object, for example:
module.exports = {
plugins: {
cleancss: {
specialComments: 0,
removeEmpty: true
}
}
};
Joined files can be ignored and be passed-through, using 'ignored' option:
module.exports = {
plugins: {
cleancss: {
ignored: /non_minimize\.css/
}
}
};
The MIT License (MIT)