Adds clean-css support to brunch.

The plugin will minify your CSS files.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install -S clean-css-brunch .

Options

See all possible options in the CleanCSS API.

To specify clean-css options, use config.plugins.cleancss object, for example:

module .exports = { plugins : { cleancss : { specialComments : 0 , removeEmpty : true } } };

Joined files can be ignored and be passed-through, using 'ignored' option:

module .exports = { plugins : { cleancss : { ignored : /non_minimize\.css/ } } };

License

The MIT License (MIT)