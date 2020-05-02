openbase logo
clean-css-brunch

by brunch
3.0.0 (see all)

A CSS minifier for brunch stylesheets

Readme

clean-css-brunch

Adds clean-css support to brunch.

The plugin will minify your CSS files.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install -S clean-css-brunch.

Options

See all possible options in the CleanCSS API.

To specify clean-css options, use config.plugins.cleancss object, for example:

module.exports = {
  plugins: {
    cleancss: {
      specialComments: 0,
      removeEmpty: true
    }
  }
};

Joined files can be ignored and be passed-through, using 'ignored' option:

module.exports = {
  plugins: {
    cleancss: {
      ignored: /non_minimize\.css/
    }
  }
};

License

The MIT License (MIT)

