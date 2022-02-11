clean-css is a fast and efficient CSS optimizer for Node.js platform and any modern browser.

According to tests it is one of the best available.

Table of Contents

Node.js version support

clean-css requires Node.js 10.0+ (tested on Linux, OS X, and Windows)

Install

npm install --save-dev clean-css

Use

var CleanCSS = require ( 'clean-css' ); var input = 'a{font-weight:bold;}' ; var options = { }; var output = new CleanCSS(options).minify(input);

What's new in version 5.0

clean-css 5.0 will introduce some breaking changes:

Node.js 6.x and 8.x are officially no longer supported;

transform callback in level-1 optimizations is removed in favor of new plugins interface;

callback in level-1 optimizations is removed in favor of new plugins interface; changes default Internet Explorer compatibility from 10+ to >11, to revert the old default use { compatibility: 'ie10' } flag;

flag; changes default rebase option from true to false so URLs are not rebased by default. Please note that if you set rebaseTo option it still counts as setting rebase: true to preserve some of the backward compatibility.

And on the new features side of things:

format options now accepts numerical values for all breaks, which will allow you to have more control over output formatting, e.g. format: {breaks: {afterComment: 2}} means clean-css will add two line breaks after each comment

means clean-css will add two line breaks after each comment a new batch option (defaults to false ) is added, when set to true it will process all inputs, given either as an array or a hash, without concatenating them.

What's new in version 4.2

clean-css 4.2 introduces the following changes / features:

Adds process method for compatibility with optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin;

method for compatibility with optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin; new transition property optimizer;

property optimizer; preserves any CSS content between /* clean-css ignore:start */ and /* clean-css ignore:end */ comments;

and comments; allows filtering based on selector in transform callback, see example;

callback, see example; adds configurable line breaks via format: { breakWith: 'lf' } option.

What's new in version 4.1

clean-css 4.1 introduces the following changes / features:

inline: false as an alias to inline: ['none'] ;

as an alias to ; multiplePseudoMerging compatibility flag controlling merging of rules with multiple pseudo classes / elements;

compatibility flag controlling merging of rules with multiple pseudo classes / elements; removeEmpty flag in level 1 optimizations controlling removal of rules and nested blocks;

flag in level 1 optimizations controlling removal of rules and nested blocks; removeEmpty flag in level 2 optimizations controlling removal of rules and nested blocks;

flag in level 2 optimizations controlling removal of rules and nested blocks; compatibility: { selectors: { mergeLimit: <number> } } flag in compatibility settings controlling maximum number of selectors in a single rule;

flag in compatibility settings controlling maximum number of selectors in a single rule; minify method improved signature accepting a list of hashes for a predictable traversal;

method improved signature accepting a list of hashes for a predictable traversal; selectorsSortingMethod level 1 optimization allows false or 'none' for disabling selector sorting;

level 1 optimization allows or for disabling selector sorting; fetch option controlling a function for handling remote requests;

option controlling a function for handling remote requests; new font shorthand and font-* longhand optimizers;

shorthand and longhand optimizers; removal of optimizeFont flag in level 1 optimizations due to new font shorthand optimizer;

flag in level 1 optimizations due to new shorthand optimizer; skipProperties flag in level 2 optimizations controlling which properties won't be optimized;

flag in level 2 optimizations controlling which properties won't be optimized; new animation shorthand and animation-* longhand optimizers;

shorthand and longhand optimizers; removeUnusedAtRules level 2 optimization controlling removal of unused @counter-style , @font-face , @keyframes , and @namespace at rules;

level 2 optimization controlling removal of unused , , , and at rules; the web interface gets an improved settings panel with "reset to defaults", instant option changes, and settings being persisted across sessions.

Important: 4.0 breaking changes

clean-css 4.0 introduces some breaking changes:

API and CLI interfaces are split, so API stays in this repository while CLI moves to clean-css-cli;

root , relativeTo , and target options are replaced by a single rebaseTo option - this means that rebasing URLs and import inlining is much simpler but may not be (YMMV) as powerful as in 3.x;

, , and options are replaced by a single option - this means that rebasing URLs and import inlining is much simpler but may not be (YMMV) as powerful as in 3.x; debug option is gone as stats are always provided in output object under stats property;

option is gone as stats are always provided in output object under property; roundingPrecision is disabled by default;

is disabled by default; roundingPrecision applies to all units now, not only px as in 3.x;

applies to units now, not only as in 3.x; processImport and processImportFrom are merged into inline option which defaults to local . Remote @import rules are NOT inlined by default anymore;

and are merged into option which defaults to . Remote rules are inlined by default anymore; splits inliner: { request: ..., timeout: ... } option into inlineRequest and inlineTimeout options;

option into and options; remote resources without a protocol, e.g. //fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Domine:700 , are not inlined anymore;

, are not inlined anymore; changes default Internet Explorer compatibility from 9+ to 10+, to revert the old default use { compatibility: 'ie9' } flag;

flag; renames keepSpecialComments to specialComments ;

to ; moves roundingPrecision and specialComments to level 1 optimizations options, see examples;

and to level 1 optimizations options, see examples; moves mediaMerging , restructuring , semanticMerging , and shorthandCompacting to level 2 optimizations options, see examples below;

, , , and to level 2 optimizations options, see examples below; renames shorthandCompacting option to mergeIntoShorthands ;

option to ; level 1 optimizations are the new default, up to 3.x it was level 2;

keepBreaks option is replaced with { format: 'keep-breaks' } to ease transition;

option is replaced with to ease transition; sourceMap option has to be a boolean from now on - to specify an input source map pass it a 2nd argument to minify method or via a hash instead;

option has to be a boolean from now on - to specify an input source map pass it a 2nd argument to method or via a hash instead; aggressiveMerging option is removed as aggressive merging is replaced by smarter override merging.

Constructor options

clean-css constructor accepts a hash as a parameter with the following options available:

compatibility - controls compatibility mode used; defaults to ie10+ ; see compatibility modes for examples;

- controls compatibility mode used; defaults to ; see compatibility modes for examples; fetch - controls a function for handling remote requests; see fetch option for examples (since 4.1.0);

- controls a function for handling remote requests; see fetch option for examples (since 4.1.0); format - controls output CSS formatting; defaults to false ; see formatting options for examples;

- controls output CSS formatting; defaults to ; see formatting options for examples; inline - controls @import inlining rules; defaults to 'local' ; see inlining options for examples;

- controls inlining rules; defaults to ; see inlining options for examples; inlineRequest - controls extra options for inlining remote @import rules, can be any of HTTP(S) request options;

- controls extra options for inlining remote rules, can be any of HTTP(S) request options; inlineTimeout - controls number of milliseconds after which inlining a remote @import fails; defaults to 5000;

- controls number of milliseconds after which inlining a remote fails; defaults to 5000; level - controls optimization level used; defaults to 1 ; see optimization levels for examples;

- controls optimization level used; defaults to ; see optimization levels for examples; rebase - controls URL rebasing; defaults to false ;

- controls URL rebasing; defaults to ; rebaseTo - controls a directory to which all URLs are rebased, most likely the directory under which the output file will live; defaults to the current directory;

- controls a directory to which all URLs are rebased, most likely the directory under which the output file will live; defaults to the current directory; returnPromise - controls whether minify method returns a Promise object or not; defaults to false ; see promise interface for examples;

- controls whether method returns a Promise object or not; defaults to ; see promise interface for examples; sourceMap - controls whether an output source map is built; defaults to false ;

- controls whether an output source map is built; defaults to ; sourceMapInlineSources - controls embedding sources inside a source map's sourcesContent field; defaults to false.

Compatibility modes

There is a certain number of compatibility mode shortcuts, namely:

new CleanCSS({ compatibility: '*' }) (default) - Internet Explorer 10+ compatibility mode

(default) - Internet Explorer 10+ compatibility mode new CleanCSS({ compatibility: 'ie9' }) - Internet Explorer 9+ compatibility mode

- Internet Explorer 9+ compatibility mode new CleanCSS({ compatibility: 'ie8' }) - Internet Explorer 8+ compatibility mode

- Internet Explorer 8+ compatibility mode new CleanCSS({ compatibility: 'ie7' }) - Internet Explorer 7+ compatibility mode

Each of these modes is an alias to a fine grained configuration, with the following options available:

new CleanCSS({ compatibility : { colors : { hexAlpha : false , opacity : true }, properties : { backgroundClipMerging : true , backgroundOriginMerging : true , backgroundSizeMerging : true , colors : true , ieBangHack : false , ieFilters : false , iePrefixHack : false , ieSuffixHack : false , merging : true , shorterLengthUnits : false , spaceAfterClosingBrace : true , urlQuotes : true , zeroUnits : true }, selectors : { adjacentSpace : false , ie7Hack : true , mergeablePseudoClasses : [ ':active' , ...], mergeablePseudoElements : [ '::after' , ...], mergeLimit : 8191 , multiplePseudoMerging : true }, units : { ch : true , in : true , pc : true , pt : true , rem : true , vh : true , vm : true , vmax : true , vmin : true } } })

You can also use a string when setting a compatibility mode, e.g.

new CleanCSS({ compatibility : 'ie9,-properties.merging' })

Fetch option

The fetch option accepts a function which handles remote resource fetching, e.g.

var request = require ( 'request' ); var source = '@import url(http://example.com/path/to/stylesheet.css);' ; new CleanCSS({ fetch : function ( uri, inlineRequest, inlineTimeout, callback ) { request(uri, function ( error, response, body ) { if (error) { callback(error, null ); } else if (response && response.statusCode != 200 ) { callback(response.statusCode, null ); } else { callback( null , body); } }); } }).minify(source);

This option provides a convenient way of overriding the default fetching logic if it doesn't support a particular feature, say CONNECT proxies.

Unless given, the default loadRemoteResource logic is used.

Formatting options

By default output CSS is formatted without any whitespace unless a format option is given. First of all there are two shorthands:

new CleanCSS({ format : 'beautify' })

and

new CleanCSS({ format : 'keep-breaks' })

however format option also accept a fine-grained set of options:

new CleanCSS({ format : { breaks : { afterAtRule : false , afterBlockBegins : false , afterBlockEnds : false , afterComment : false , afterProperty : false , afterRuleBegins : false , afterRuleEnds : false , beforeBlockEnds : false , betweenSelectors : false }, breakWith : '

' , indentBy : 0 , indentWith : 'space' , spaces : { aroundSelectorRelation : false , beforeBlockBegins : false , beforeValue : false }, wrapAt : false , semicolonAfterLastProperty : false } })

Also since clean-css 5.0 you can use numerical values for all line breaks, which will repeat a line break that many times, e.g:

new CleanCSS({ format : { breaks : { afterAtRule : 2 , afterBlockBegins : 1 , afterBlockEnds : 2 , afterComment : 1 , afterProperty : 1 , afterRuleBegins : 1 , afterRuleEnds : 1 , beforeBlockEnds : 1 , betweenSelectors : 0 } } })

which will add nicer spacing between at rules and blocks.

Inlining options

inline option whitelists which @import rules will be processed, e.g.

new CleanCSS({ inline : [ 'local' ] })

new CleanCSS({ inline : [ 'none' ] })

new CleanCSS({ inline : false })

new CleanCSS({ inline : [ 'all' ] })

new CleanCSS({ inline : [ 'local' , 'mydomain.example.com' ] })

new CleanCSS({ inline : [ 'local' , 'remote' , '!fonts.googleapis.com' ] })

Optimization levels

The level option can be either 0 , 1 (default), or 2 , e.g.

new CleanCSS({ level : 2 })

or a fine-grained configuration given via a hash.

Please note that level 1 optimization options are generally safe while level 2 optimizations should be safe for most users.

Level 0 optimizations

Level 0 optimizations simply means "no optimizations". Use it when you'd like to inline imports and / or rebase URLs but skip everything else.

Level 1 optimizations

Level 1 optimizations (default) operate on single properties only, e.g. can remove units when not required, turn rgb colors to a shorter hex representation, remove comments, etc

Here is a full list of available options:

new CleanCSS({ level : { 1 : { cleanupCharsets : true , normalizeUrls : true , optimizeBackground : true , optimizeBorderRadius : true , optimizeFilter : true , optimizeFont : true , optimizeFontWeight : true , optimizeOutline : true , removeEmpty : true , removeNegativePaddings : true , removeQuotes : true , removeWhitespace : true , replaceMultipleZeros : true , replaceTimeUnits : true , replaceZeroUnits : true , roundingPrecision : false , selectorsSortingMethod : 'standard' , specialComments : 'all' , tidyAtRules : true , tidyBlockScopes : true , tidySelectors : true , } } });

There is an all shortcut for toggling all options at the same time, e.g.

new CleanCSS({ level : { 1 : { all : false , tidySelectors : true } } });

Level 2 optimizations

Level 2 optimizations operate at rules or multiple properties level, e.g. can remove duplicate rules, remove properties redefined further down a stylesheet, or restructure rules by moving them around.

Please note that if level 2 optimizations are turned on then, unless explicitely disabled, level 1 optimizations are applied as well.

Here is a full list of available options:

new CleanCSS({ level : { 2 : { mergeAdjacentRules : true , mergeIntoShorthands : true , mergeMedia : true , mergeNonAdjacentRules : true , mergeSemantically : false , overrideProperties : true , removeEmpty : true , reduceNonAdjacentRules : true , removeDuplicateFontRules : true , removeDuplicateMediaBlocks : true , removeDuplicateRules : true , removeUnusedAtRules : false , restructureRules : false , skipProperties : [] } } });

There is an all shortcut for toggling all options at the same time, e.g.

new CleanCSS({ level : { 2 : { all : false , removeDuplicateRules : true } } });

Plugins

In clean-css version 5 and above you can define plugins which run alongside level 1 and level 2 optimizations, e.g.

var myPlugin = { level1 : { property : function removeRepeatedBackgroundRepeat ( _rule, property, _options ) { if (property.name == 'background-repeat' && property.value.length == 2 && property.value[ 0 ][ 1 ] == property.value[ 1 ][ 1 ]) { property.value.pop(); property.dirty = true ; } } } } new CleanCSS({ plugins : [myPlugin]})

Search test\module-test.js for plugins or check out lib/optimizer/level-1/property-optimizers and lib/optimizer/level-1/value-optimizers for more examples.

Important: To rewrite your old transform as a plugin, check out this commit.

Minify method

Once configured clean-css provides a minify method to optimize a given CSS, e.g.

var output = new CleanCSS(options).minify(source);

The output of the minify method is a hash with following fields:

console .log(output.styles); console .log(output.sourceMap); console .log(output.errors); console .log(output.warnings); console .log(output.stats.originalSize); console .log(output.stats.minifiedSize); console .log(output.stats.timeSpent); console .log(output.stats.efficiency);

Example: Minifying a CSS string:

const CleanCSS = require ( "clean-css" ); const output = new CleanCSS().minify( ` a { color: blue; } div { margin: 5px } ` ); console .log(output); { styles : 'a{color:#00f}div{margin:5px}' , stats : { efficiency : 0.6704545454545454 , minifiedSize : 29 , originalSize : 88 , timeSpent : 6 }, errors : [], inlinedStylesheets : [], warnings : [] }

The minify method also accepts an input source map, e.g.

var output = new CleanCSS(options).minify(source, inputSourceMap);

or a callback invoked when optimizations are finished, e.g.

new CleanCSS(options).minify(source, function ( error, output ) { });

Promise interface

If you prefer clean-css to return a Promise object then you need to explicitely ask for it, e.g.

new CleanCSS({ returnPromise : true }) .minify(source) .then( function ( output ) { console .log(output.styles); }) .catch( function ( error ) {

CLI utility

Clean-css has an associated command line utility that can be installed separately using npm install clean-css-cli . For more detailed information, please visit https://github.com/clean-css/clean-css-cli.

FAQ

How to optimize multiple files?

It can be done either by passing an array of paths, or, when sources are already available, a hash or an array of hashes:

new CleanCSS().minify([ 'path/to/file/one' , 'path/to/file/two' ]);

new CleanCSS().minify({ 'path/to/file/one' : { styles : 'contents of file one' }, 'path/to/file/two' : { styles : 'contents of file two' } });

new CleanCSS().minify([ { 'path/to/file/one' : { styles : 'contents of file one' }}, { 'path/to/file/two' : { styles : 'contents of file two' }} ]);

Passing an array of hashes allows you to explicitly specify the order in which the input files are concatenated. Whereas when you use a single hash the order is determined by the traversal order of object properties - available since 4.1.0.

Important note - any @import rules already present in the hash will be resolved in memory.

How to process multiple files without concatenating them into one output file?

Since clean-css 5.0 you can, when passing an array of paths, hash, or array of hashes (see above), ask clean-css not to join styles into one output, but instead return stylesheets optimized one by one, e.g.

var output = new CleanCSS({ batch : true }).minify([ 'path/to/file/one' , 'path/to/file/two' ]); var outputOfFile1 = output[ 'path/to/file/one' ].styles var outputOfFile2 = output[ 'path/to/file/two' ].styles

How to process remote @import s correctly?

In order to inline remote @import statements you need to provide a callback to minify method as fetching remote assets is an asynchronous operation, e.g.:

var source = '@import url(http://example.com/path/to/remote/styles);' ; new CleanCSS({ inline : [ 'remote' ] }).minify(source, function ( error, output ) { });

If you don't provide a callback, then remote @import s will be left as is.

How to apply arbitrary transformations to CSS properties?

Please see plugins.

How to specify a custom rounding precision?

The level 1 roundingPrecision optimization option accept a string with per-unit rounding precision settings, e.g.

new CleanCSS({ level : { 1 : { roundingPrecision : 'all=3,px=5' } } }).minify(source)

which sets all units rounding precision to 3 digits except px unit precision of 5 digits.

How to optimize a stylesheet with custom rpx units?

Since rpx is a non standard unit (see #1074), it will be dropped by default as an invalid value.

However you can treat rpx units as regular ones:

new CleanCSS({ compatibility : { customUnits : { rpx : true } } }).minify(source)

How to keep a CSS fragment intact?

Note: available since 4.2.0.

Wrap the CSS fragment in special comments which instruct clean-css to preserve it, e.g.

.block-1 { color : red } .block-special { color : transparent } .block-2 { margin : 0 }

Optimizing this CSS will result in the following output:

.block-1 { color :red} .block-special { color : transparent } .block-2 { margin : 0 }

Use the /*! notation instead of the standard one /* :

How to rebase relative image URLs?

clean-css will handle it automatically for you in the following cases:

when full paths to input files are passed in as options;

when correct paths are passed in via a hash;

when rebaseTo is used with any of above two.

How to work with source maps?

To generate a source map, use sourceMap: true option, e.g.:

new CleanCSS({ sourceMap : true , rebaseTo : pathToOutputDirectory }) .minify(source, function ( error, output ) { });

You can also pass an input source map directly as a 2nd argument to minify method:

new CleanCSS({ sourceMap : true , rebaseTo : pathToOutputDirectory }) .minify(source, inputSourceMap, function ( error, output ) { });

or even multiple input source maps at once:

new CleanCSS({ sourceMap : true , rebaseTo : pathToOutputDirectory }).minify({ 'path/to/source/1' : { styles : '...styles...' , sourceMap : '...source-map...' }, 'path/to/source/2' : { styles : '...styles...' , sourceMap : '...source-map...' } }, function ( error, output ) { });

How to apply level 1 & 2 optimizations at the same time?

Using the hash configuration specifying both optimization levels, e.g.

new CleanCSS({ level : { 1 : { all : true , normalizeUrls : false }, 2 : { restructureRules : true } } })

will apply level 1 optimizations, except url normalization, and default level 2 optimizations with rule restructuring.

What level 2 optimizations do?

All level 2 optimizations are dispatched here, and this is what they do:

recursivelyOptimizeBlocks - does all the following operations on a nested block, like @media or @keyframe ;

- does all the following operations on a nested block, like or ; recursivelyOptimizeProperties - optimizes properties in rulesets and flat at-rules, like @font-face, by splitting them into components (e.g. margin into margin-(bottom|left|right|top) ), optimizing, and restoring them back. You may want to use mergeIntoShorthands option to control whether you want to turn multiple components into shorthands;

- optimizes properties in rulesets and flat at-rules, like @font-face, by splitting them into components (e.g. into ), optimizing, and restoring them back. You may want to use option to control whether you want to turn multiple components into shorthands; removeDuplicates - gets rid of duplicate rulesets with exactly the same set of properties, e.g. when including a Sass / Less partial twice for no good reason;

- gets rid of duplicate rulesets with exactly the same set of properties, e.g. when including a Sass / Less partial twice for no good reason; mergeAdjacent - merges adjacent rulesets with the same selector or rules;

- merges adjacent rulesets with the same selector or rules; reduceNonAdjacent - identifies which properties are overridden in same-selector non-adjacent rulesets, and removes them;

- identifies which properties are overridden in same-selector non-adjacent rulesets, and removes them; mergeNonAdjacentBySelector - identifies same-selector non-adjacent rulesets which can be moved (!) to be merged, requires all intermediate rulesets to not redefine the moved properties, or if redefined to have the same value;

- identifies same-selector non-adjacent rulesets which can be moved (!) to be merged, requires all intermediate rulesets to not redefine the moved properties, or if redefined to have the same value; mergeNonAdjacentByBody - same as the one above but for same-selector non-adjacent rulesets;

- same as the one above but for same-selector non-adjacent rulesets; restructure - tries to reorganize different-selector different-rules rulesets so they take less space, e.g. .one{padding:0}.two{margin:0}.one{margin-bottom:3px} into .two{margin:0}.one{padding:0;margin-bottom:3px} ;

- tries to reorganize different-selector different-rules rulesets so they take less space, e.g. into ; removeDuplicateFontAtRules - removes duplicated @font-face rules;

- removes duplicated rules; removeDuplicateMediaQueries - removes duplicated @media nested blocks;

- removes duplicated nested blocks; mergeMediaQueries - merges non-adjacent @media at-rules by the same rules as mergeNonAdjacentBy* above;

What errors and warnings are?

If clean-css encounters invalid CSS, it will try to remove the invalid part and continue optimizing the rest of the code. It will make you aware of the problem by generating an error or warning. Although clean-css can work with invalid CSS, it is always recommended that you fix warnings and errors in your CSS.

Example: Minify invalid CSS, resulting in two warnings:

const CleanCSS = require ( "clean-css" ); const output = new CleanCSS().minify( ` a { -notarealproperty-: 5px; color: } div { margin: 5px } ` ); console .log(output); { styles : 'div{margin:5px}' , stats : { efficiency : 0.8695652173913043 , minifiedSize : 15 , originalSize : 115 , timeSpent : 1 }, errors : [], inlinedStylesheets : [], warnings : [ "Invalid property name '-notarealproperty-' at 4:8. Ignoring." , "Empty property 'color' at 5:8. Ignoring." ] }

Example: Minify invalid CSS, resulting in one error:

const CleanCSS = require ( "clean-css" ); const output = new CleanCSS().minify( ` @import "idontexist.css"; a { color: blue; } div { margin: 5px } ` ); console .log(output); { styles : 'a{color:#00f}div{margin:5px}' , stats : { efficiency : 0.7627118644067796 , minifiedSize : 28 , originalSize : 118 , timeSpent : 2 }, errors : [ 'Ignoring local @import of "idontexist.css" as resource is missing.' ], inlinedStylesheets : [], warnings : [] }

Clean-css for Gulp

An example of how you can include clean-css in gulp

const { src, dest, series } = require ( 'gulp' ); const CleanCSS = require ( 'clean-css' ); const concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); function css ( ) { const options = { compatibility : '*' , inline : [ 'all' ], level : 2 }; return src( 'app/**/*.css' ) .pipe(concat( 'style.min.css' )) .on( 'data' , function ( file ) { const buferFile = new CleanCSS(options).minify(file.contents) return file.contents = Buffer.from(buferFile.styles) }) .pipe(dest( 'build' )) } exports.css = series(css)

There is a number of 3rd party plugins to popular build tools:

How to use clean-css from web browser?

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

How to get started?

First clone the sources:

git clone git@github.com:clean-css/clean-css.git

then install dependencies:

cd clean-css npm install

then use any of the following commands to verify your copy:

npm run bench npm run browserify npm run check npm test

Acknowledgments

Sorted alphabetically by GitHub handle:

@abarre (Anthony Barre) for improvements to @import processing;

processing; @alexlamsl (Alex Lam S.L.) for testing early clean-css 4 versions, reporting bugs, and suggesting numerous improvements.

@altschuler (Simon Altschuler) for fixing @import processing inside comments;

processing inside comments; @ben-eb (Ben Briggs) for sharing ideas about CSS optimizations;

@davisjam (Jamie Davis) for disclosing ReDOS vulnerabilities;

@facelessuser (Isaac) for pointing out a flaw in clean-css' stateless mode;

@grandrath (Martin Grandrath) for improving minify method source traversal in ES6;

method source traversal in ES6; @jmalonzo (Jan Michael Alonzo) for a patch removing node.js' old sys package;

package; @lukeapage (Luke Page) for suggestions and testing the source maps feature; Plus everyone else involved in #125 for pushing it forward;

@madwizard-thomas for sharing ideas about @import inlining and URL rebasing.

inlining and URL rebasing. @ngyikp (Ng Yik Phang) for testing early clean-css 4 versions, reporting bugs, and suggesting numerous improvements.

@wagenet (Peter Wagenet) for suggesting improvements to @import inlining behavior;

inlining behavior; @venemo (Timur Kristóf) for an outstanding contribution of advanced property optimizer for 2.2 release;

@vvo (Vincent Voyer) for a patch with better empty element regex and for inspiring us to do many performance improvements in 0.4 release;

@xhmikosr for suggesting new features, like option to remove special comments and strip out URLs quotation, and pointing out numerous improvements like JSHint, media queries, etc.

License

clean-css is released under the MIT License.