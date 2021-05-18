Find out the plural form for a given number in a language
git clone https://github.com/santhoshtr/CLDRPluralRuleParser.git
npm install
Unlike English, for many languages, the plural forms are just not 2 forms.
If you look at the CLDR plural rules table
you can easily understand this. The rules are defined in a particular syntax
(an eg: for Russian, the plural few is applied when the rule
"
n mod 10 in 2..4 and n mod 100 not in 12..14;" is passed).
This tool is a demonstration of a javascript parser for the plural rules in that syntax.
For a given number in a language, this tool tells which plural form it belongs. The plural rules are taken from the CLDR data file
Demonstration of the javascript parser at: http://thottingal.in/projects/js/plural/demo/
npm test
This is also available as a node module. You can install it using:
npm install cldrpluralruleparser
Once installed it provides a command line utility named cldrpluralruleparser too.
$ cldrpluralruleparser 'n is 1' 0
false