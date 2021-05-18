CLDR Plural Rule Evaluator

Find out the plural form for a given number in a language

Quick start

git clone https://github.com/santhoshtr/CLDRPluralRuleParser.git npm install

Documentation

Unlike English, for many languages, the plural forms are just not 2 forms. If you look at the CLDR plural rules table you can easily understand this. The rules are defined in a particular syntax (an eg: for Russian, the plural few is applied when the rule " n mod 10 in 2..4 and n mod 100 not in 12..14; " is passed).

This tool is a demonstration of a javascript parser for the plural rules in that syntax.

For a given number in a language, this tool tells which plural form it belongs. The plural rules are taken from the CLDR data file

Example

Demonstration of the javascript parser at: http://thottingal.in/projects/js/plural/demo/

Test

npm test

Node module

This is also available as a node module. You can install it using:

npm install cldrpluralruleparser

Once installed it provides a command line utility named cldrpluralruleparser too.