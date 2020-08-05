CLDR (unicode.org) provides locale content for i18n software. The data is provided in two formats: LDML (XML format) and JSON. Our goal is to provide a simple layer to facilitate i18n software to access and use the official CLDR JSON data.
|File
|Minified + gzipped size
|Summary
|cldr.js
|2.1KB
|Core library
|cldr/event.js
|+1.4KB
|Provides methods to allow listening to events, eg.
get
|cldr/supplemental.js
|+0.5KB
|Provides supplemental helper methods
|cldr/unresolved.js
|+0.7KB
|Provides inheritance support for unresolved data
It's designed to work both in the browser and in Node.js. It supports AMD and CommonJs;
See our changelogs.
// Load the appropriate portion of CLDR JSON data
Cldr.load(
likelySubtagsData,
enData,
ptBrData
);
See How to get CLDR JSON data? below for more information on how to get that data.
var en = new Cldr( "en" );
en.attributes;
// > {
// "bundle": "en",
// "minLanguageId": "en",
// "maxLanguageId": "en-Latn-US",
// "language": "en",
// "script": "Latn",
// "territory": "US",
// "region": "US"
// }
var zh = new Cldr( "zh-u-nu-finance-cu-cny" );
zh.attributes;
// > {
// "bundle": "zh-Hant",
// "minLanguageId": "zh",
// "maxLanguageId": "zh-Hans-CN",
// "language": "zh",
// "script": "Hans",
// "territory": "CN",
// "region": "CN",
// "u-nu": "finance",
// "u-cu": "cny"
// }
language,
script,
territory (also aliased as
region),
maxLanguageId (computed by adding likely subtags) and
minLanguageId (computed by removing likely subtags) according to the specification.
bundle holds the bundle lookup match based on the available loaded CLDR data, obtained by following Bundle Lookup Matcher.
Comparison between different locales.
|locale
|minLanguageId
|maxLanguageId
|language
|script
|region
|en
"en"
"en-Latn-US"
"en"
"Latn"
"US"
|en-US
"en"
"en-Latn-US"
"en"
"Latn"
"US"
|de
"de"
"de-Latn-DE"
"de"
"Latn"
"DE"
|zh
"zh"
"zh-Hans-CN"
"zh"
"Hans"
"CN"
|zh-TW
"zh-TW"
"zh-Hant-TW"
"zh"
"Hant"
"TW"
|ar
"ar"
"ar-Arab-EG"
"ar"
"Arab"
"EG"
|pt
"pt"
"pt-Latn-BR"
"pt"
"Latn"
"BR"
|pt-BR
"pt"
"pt-Latn-BR"
"pt"
"Latn"
"BR"
|pt-PT
"pt-PT"
"pt-Latn-PT"
"pt"
"Latn"
"PT"
|es
"es"
"es-Latn-ES"
"es"
"Latn"
"ES"
|es-AR
"es-AR"
"es-Latn-AR"
"es"
"Latn"
"AR"
// Equivalent to:
// .get( "main/{bundle}/numbers/symbols-numberSystem-latn/decimal" );
en.main( "numbers/symbols-numberSystem-latn/decimal" );
// > "."
// Equivalent to:
// .get( "main/{bundle}/numbers/symbols-numberSystem-latn/decimal" );
ptBr.main( "numbers/symbols-numberSystem-latn/decimal" );
// > ","
Have any locale attributes replaced with their corresponding values by embracing it with
{}. In the example below,
{language} is replaced with
"en" and
{territory} with
"US".
// Notice the more complete way to get this data is:
// cldr.get( "supplemental/gender/personList/{language}" ) ||
// cldr.get( "supplemental/gender/personList/001" );
var enGender = en.get( "supplemental/gender/personList/{language}" );
// > "neutral"
var USCurrencies = en.get( "supplemental/currencyData/region/{territory}" );
// > [
// { USD: { _from: "1792-01-01" } },
// { USN: { _tender: "false" } },
// { USS: { _tender: "false" } }
// ]
// Notice the more complete way to get this data is:
// cldr.get( "supplemental/measurementData/measurementSystem/{territory}" ) ||
// cldr.get( "supplemental/measurementData/measurementSystem/001" );
var enMeasurementSystem = en.get( "supplemental/measurementData/measurementSystem/{territory}" );
// > "US"
Get
undefined for non-existent data.
en.get( "/crazy/invalid/path" );
// ➡ undefined
// Avoid this
enData && enData.crazy && enData.crazy.invalid && enData.crazy.invalid.path;
If you are using unresolved JSON data, you can resolve them dynamically during runtime by loading the
cldr/unresolved.js extension module. Currently, we support bundle inheritance.
Cldr.load(
unresolvedEnData
unresolvedEnGbData,
unresolvedEnInData,
parentLocalesData, // supplemental
likelySubtagsData // supplemental
);
var enIn = new Cldr( "en-IN" );
// 1st time retrieved by resolving: en-IN ➡ en-GB (parent locale lookup).
// Further times retrieved straight from the resolved cache.
enIn.main( "dates/calendars/gregorian/dateTimeFormats/availableFormats/yMd" );
// > "dd/MM/y"
// 1st time retrieved by resolving: en-IN ➡ en-GB (parent locale lookup) ➡ en (truncate lookup)
// Further times retrieved straight from the resolved cache.
enIn.main( "numbers/symbols-numberSystem-latn/decimal" );
// > "."
We offer some convenient helpers.
var usFirstDay = en.supplemental.weekData.firstDay();
// ➡ sun
// Equivalent to:
// en.get( "supplemental/weekData/firstDay/{territory}" ) ||
// en.get( "supplemental/weekData/firstDay/001" );
var brFirstDay = ptBr.supplemental.weekData.firstDay();
// ➡ mon
// Equivalent to:
// ptBr.get( "supplemental/weekData/firstDay/{territory}" ) ||
// ptBr.get( "supplemental/weekData/firstDay/001" );
We officially support:
Sniff tests show cldr.js also works on the following browsers:
If you find any bugs, please just let us know. We'll be glad to fix them for the officially supported browsers, or at least update the documentation for the unsupported ones.
cldr.js has no external dependencies. You can include it in the script tag of your page and you're ready to go. Download it by clicking here.
<script src="cldr.js"></script>
// Load the appropriate portion of CLDR JSON data.
// See "How to get CLDR JSON data?" below for more information on how to get that data.
Cldr.load( cldrJsonData );
// Instantiate it by passing a locale.
var ptBr = new Cldr( "pt-BR" );
// Get CLDR item data given its path.
// Equivalent to:
// .get( "main/{bundle}/numbers/symbols-numberSystem-latn/decimal" );
ptBr.main( "numbers/symbols-numberSystem-latn/decimal" );
// > ","
We are UMD wrapped. So, it supports AMD, CommonJS, or global variables (in case neither AMD nor CommonJS have been detected).
Example of usage on AMD:
bower install cldrjs
require.config({
paths: {
"cldr": "bower_components/cldrjs/dist/cldr"
}
});
require( [ "cldr", "cldr/supplemental", "cldr/unresolved" ], function( Cldr ) {
...
});
Example of usage with Node.js:
npm install cldrjs
var Cldr = require( "cldrjs" );
By downloading the JSON packages individually...
Unicode CLDR is available as JSON at https://github.com/unicode-cldr/ (after this json-packaging proposal took place). Please, read https://github.com/unicode-cldr/cldr-json for more information about package organization.
By using a package manager...
cldr-data can be used for convenience. It always downloads from the correct source.
Use bower
bower install cldr-data (detailed instructions) or npm
npm install cldr-data. For more information, see:
By generating the JSON mappings yourself...
You can generate the JSON representation of the languages not available in the ZIP file by using the official conversion tool (
tools.zip). This ZIP contains a README with instructions on how to build the data.
You can choose to generate unresolved data to save space or bandwidth (
-r false option of the conversion tool) and instead have it resolve at runtime.
The short answer is by using
Cldr.load() and passing the JSON data as the first argument. Below, follow several examples on how this could be accomplished.
For the examples below, first fetch CLDR JSON data:
wget http://www.unicode.org/Public/cldr/latest/json.zip
unzip json.zip -d cldr
Example of embedding CLDR JSON data:
<script>
// Embedded (hard-coded) CLDR JSON data.
Cldr.load({
supplemental: {
likelySubtags: {
...
}
}
});
</script>
Example of loading it dynamically:
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script>
$.get( "cldr/supplemental/likelySubtags.json", Cldr.load );
</script>
Example using AMD (also see our functional tests):
define([
"cldr",
"json!cldr/supplemental/likelySubtags.json"
], function( Cldr, likelySubtags ) {
Cldr.load( likelySubtags );
});
Example using Node.js:
var Cldr = require( "cldrjs" );
Cldr.load( require( "./cldr/supplemental/likelySubtags.json" ) );
It's NOT recommended that libraries embed data into their code logic for several reasons: avoid forcing a certain data version on users, avoid maintaining locale changes, avoid duplicating data among different i18n libraries.
We recommend loading CLDR data must be performed by end user code.
It depends on the used modules.
|File
|Required CLDR JSON data
|cldr.js
cldr/supplemental/likelySubtags.json
|cldr/unresolved.js
cldr/supplemental/parentLocales.json
|cldr/supplemental.js
cldr/supplemental/{timeData, weekData}.json
You must also load any portion of the CLDR data you plan to use in your library or your end-application.
Cldr.load( json, ... )
Load resolved or unresolved [1] JSON data.
1: Unresolved processing is only available after loading
cldr/unresolved.js extension module.
new Cldr( locale )
Create a new instance of Cldr.
.attributes
Attributes is an Object created during instance initialization (construction) and are used internally by
.get() to replace dynamic parts of an item path.
.get( path )
Get the item data given its path, or
undefined if missing.
.main( path )
It's an alias for
.get([ "main/{bundle}", ... ]).
Cldr.on( event, listener )
Add a listener function to the specified event globally (for all instances).
Cldr.once( event, listener )
Add a listener function to the specified event globally (for all instances). It will be automatically removed after it's first execution.
Cldr.off( event, listener )
Remove a listener function from the specified event globally (for all instances).
.on( event, listener )
Add a listener function to the specified event for this instance.
.once( event, listener )
Add a listener function to the specified event for this instance. It will be automatically removed after it's first execution.
.off( event, listener )
Remove a listener function from the specified event for this instance.
get ➡
( path, value )
Triggered before a
.get() (or any alias) return. The triggered listener receives the normalized path and the value found.
.supplemental( path )
It's an alias for
.get([ "supplemental", ... ]).
.supplemental.timeData.allowed()
Helper function. Return the supplemental timeData allowed of locale's territory.
.supplemental.timeData.preferred()
Helper function. Return the supplemental timeData preferred of locale's territory.
.supplemental.weekData.firstDay()
Helper function. Return the supplemental weekData firstDay of locale's territory.
.supplemental.weekData.minDays()
Helper function. Return the supplemental weekData minDays of locale's territory as a Number.
.get( path )
Overload (extend)
.get() to get the item data or lookup by following locale inheritance, set a local resolved cache if it's found (for subsequent faster access), or return
undefined.
E_MISSING_BUNDLE
Thrown when none of the loaded CLDR data can be used as a bundle for the corresponding locale. See more information on Bundle Lookup Matcher.
Error object:
|Attribute
|Value
|code
E_MISSING_BUNDLE
|locale
|Locale whose bundle could not be found
E_MISSING_PARAMETER
Thrown when a required parameter is missing on any static or instance methods.
Error object:
|Attribute
|Value
|code
E_MISSING_PARAMETER
|name
|Name of the missing parameter
E_INVALID_PAR_TYPE
Thrown when a parameter has an invalid type on any static or instance methods.
Error object:
|Attribute
|Value
|code
E_INVALID_PAR_TYPE
|name
|Name of the invalid parameter
|value
|Invalid value
|expected
|Expected type
To run the tests and build, you can run npm scripts. You will need to install all dependencies before:
npm install
Run tests
npm run test:unit
npm run test:functional
Build distribution file.
npm run build
On MacOS, use gnu-sed (
brew install gnu-sed)
./chore/release <version> # where version is for example 0.5.2
MIT © Rafael Xavier de Souza