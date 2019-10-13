Npm module for Unicode CLDR JSON data.
Bonus goals
On the
package.json of your i18n library, define its CLDR data dependency by
using the peerDependencies property.
"peerDependencies": {
"cldr-data": ">=26"
}
On your library, access CLDR JSON data using
require("cldr-data").
function Pluralize(locale) {
var plurals = require("cldr-data/supplemental/plurals");
var language = extractLanguageFrom(locale);
// Your awesome pluralization logic
pluralForm = doAwesomeStuffWith(
plurals.supplemental["plurals-type-cardinal"][language]
);
return pluralForm;
}
For your convinience, use cldr-data in conjunction with cldr.js. You can find more details switching to the Foo Number Format Library Example or Application Example branches.
On the
package.json of your applications, define its CLDR data dependency by
using the dependencies or devDependencies property.
"dependencies": {
"cldr-data": "26",
"libraries-that-use-cldr-data": "x"
}
By default, the locale coverage installed is core, which Unicode defines as
the top tier languages and is equivalent to the
json.zip content. There are
two ways to modify the installation and get the full coverage instead.
Use the environment variable
CLDR_COVERAGE
On the command line, set the locale coverage using the environment variable.
$ CLDR_COVERAGE=full npm install
Use the package.json
cldr-data-coverage property
On the
package.json of you application, set the locale coverage using the
cldr-data-coverage property.
{
...
"cldr-data-coverage": "full",
...
}
By default, used file
urls.json form cldr-data module, which contain
for each locale coverage 18 urls. For set custom
.json file, that have
structure accoding
urls.json use
cldr-data-urls-json property in
package.json your webApp
Define the package.json
cldr-data-urls-json property
{
...
"cldr-data-urls-json": "../../cldrdatadwnl.json",
...
}
Path must be relative from cldr-data directory
Example custom cldrdatadwnl.json File have only 7 urls.
{
"core": [
"https://github.com/unicode-cldr/cldr-core/archive/30.0.3.zip",
"https://github.com/unicode-cldr/cldr-dates-modern/archive/30.0.3.zip",
"https://github.com/unicode-cldr/cldr-localenames-modern/archive/30.0.3.zip",
"https://github.com/unicode-cldr/cldr-misc-modern/archive/30.0.3.zip",
"https://github.com/unicode-cldr/cldr-numbers-modern/archive/30.0.3.zip",
"https://github.com/unicode-cldr/cldr-segments-modern/archive/30.0.3.zip",
"https://github.com/unicode-cldr/cldr-units-modern/archive/30.0.3.zip"
]
}
Or you can filter existing urls by regexp pattern, via
cldr-data-urls-filter
field in
package.json:
{
...
"cldr-data-urls-filter": "(cldr-core|cldr-numbers-modern|cldr-dates-modern)",
...
}
MIT © Rafael Xavier de Souza