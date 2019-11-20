openbase logo
ccn

cldr-compact-number

by Scott Newcomer
0.4.0

Compact number formatting logic

Overview

Readme

cldr-compact-number

Download count all time npm version

Dependency Status devDependency Status

Compact number formatting based on CLDR locale data. Particularly useful for statistical data, showing financial numbers in charts, and abbreviating number of ratings across a range of languages.

  • 1234 is converted to 1K in English
  • 101234 is converted to 101K in English and 101.1K if need 1 significant digit
  • 1234 is converted to 1 mil in Español
  • 101234 is converted to 101,1 mil in Español if need 1 significant digit
  • 1234 is converted to 1234 in Japanese
  • 101234 is converted to 10.1万 in Japanese if need 1 significant digit

Depends on data from cldr-numbers-full. Here is the related proposal for Compact Decimal Format that this addon is based on. This is why there are no browser API's baked into something like Intl.NumberFormat.

Installation

npm install cldr-compact-number --save

Usage

The following APIs take the language code as the the second argument based on ISO 639-1. You can also pass en_GB and we will normalize it to en-GB as well.

API

We default this library with en localeData. What is localeData?

localeData for most cases comes through a build tool. You define what languages you want upfront so as to avoid bloating your application bundle and the build tool parses CLDR data and formats it. See priv/ for examples of what shape the data should be in if you want to manually construct this data.

import compactFormat from 'cldr-compact-number';

compactFormat(19634, 'en', localeData);
// 19K

compactFormat(19634, 'en', localeData, {
  significantDigits: 1,
  minimumFractionDigits: 1,
  maximumFractionDigits: 2
});
// 19.6K

compactFormat(101, 'en', localeData, {
  significantDigits: 1,
  financialFormat: true
});
// 0.1M

compactFormat(19634, 'ja', localeData);
// 2万

compactFormat(19634, 'es', localeData, { significantDigits: 1 });
// 19,6 mil
  • Note when using significantDigits, this addon utilizes toLocaleString.

Long Formatting

"Wait, I thought this addon was for compact number formatting?" Well it can be a misnomer depending on the language. Let's look at some examples.

This doesn't seem shorter!!!! (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻

compactFormat(101000, 'en', localeData, { long: true });
// 101 thousand

But this does! ʘ‿ʘ

compactFormat(101000, 'ja', localeData, { long: true });
// 101万

So we will just go with cldr-compact-number for now.

Other

Currently this only shortens with latin digits 0..9

For your information, known number systems include:

[adlm, ahom, arab, arabext, armn, armnlow, bali, beng, bhks, brah, cakm, cham, cyrl, deva, ethi, fullwide, geor, grek, greklow, gujr, guru, hanidays, hanidec, hans, hansfin, hant, hantfin, hebr, hmng, java, jpan, jpanfin, kali, khmr, knda, lana, lanatham, laoo, latn, lepc, limb, mathbold, mathdbl, mathmono, mathsanb, mathsans, mlym, modi, mong, mroo, ...]

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone git@github.com:snewcomer/cldr-compact-number.git
  • cd cldr-compact-number
  • npm install

Running tests

  • npm run test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

