Compact number formatting based on CLDR locale data. Particularly useful for statistical data, showing financial numbers in charts, and abbreviating number of ratings across a range of languages.
1234 is converted to
1K in English
101234 is converted to
101K in English and
101.1K if need 1 significant digit
1234 is converted to
1 mil in Español
101234 is converted to
101,1 mil in Español if need 1 significant digit
1234 is converted to
1234 in Japanese
101234 is converted to
10.1万 in Japanese if need 1 significant digit
Depends on data from cldr-numbers-full. Here is the related proposal for Compact Decimal Format that this addon is based on. This is why there are no browser API's baked into something like
Intl.NumberFormat.
npm install cldr-compact-number --save
The following APIs take the language code as the the second argument based on ISO 639-1. You can also pass
en_GB and we will normalize it to
en-GB as well.
We default this library with
en
localeData. What is
localeData?
localeData for most cases comes through a build tool. You define what languages you want upfront so as to avoid bloating your application bundle and the build tool parses CLDR data and formats it. See
priv/ for examples of what shape the data should be in if you want to manually construct this data.
import compactFormat from 'cldr-compact-number';
compactFormat(19634, 'en', localeData);
// 19K
compactFormat(19634, 'en', localeData, {
significantDigits: 1,
minimumFractionDigits: 1,
maximumFractionDigits: 2
});
// 19.6K
compactFormat(101, 'en', localeData, {
significantDigits: 1,
financialFormat: true
});
// 0.1M
compactFormat(19634, 'ja', localeData);
// 2万
compactFormat(19634, 'es', localeData, { significantDigits: 1 });
// 19,6 mil
toLocaleString.
"Wait, I thought this addon was for compact number formatting?" Well it can be a misnomer depending on the language. Let's look at some examples.
This doesn't seem shorter!!!! (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
compactFormat(101000, 'en', localeData, { long: true });
// 101 thousand
But this does! ʘ‿ʘ
compactFormat(101000, 'ja', localeData, { long: true });
// 101万
So we will just go with
cldr-compact-number for now.
Currently this only shortens with latin digits 0..9
For your information, known number systems include:
[adlm, ahom, arab, arabext, armn, armnlow, bali, beng, bhks, brah, cakm, cham, cyrl, deva, ethi, fullwide, geor, grek, greklow, gujr, guru, hanidays, hanidec, hans, hansfin, hant, hantfin, hebr, hmng, java, jpan, jpanfin, kali, khmr, knda, lana, lanatham, laoo, latn, lepc, limb, mathbold, mathdbl, mathmono, mathsanb, mathsans, mlym, modi, mong, mroo, ...]
git clone git@github.com:snewcomer/cldr-compact-number.git
cd cldr-compact-number
npm install
npm run test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
This project is licensed under the MIT License.