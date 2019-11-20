Compact number formatting based on CLDR locale data. Particularly useful for statistical data, showing financial numbers in charts, and abbreviating number of ratings across a range of languages.

Depends on data from cldr-numbers-full. Here is the related proposal for Compact Decimal Format that this addon is based on. This is why there are no browser API's baked into something like Intl.NumberFormat .

Installation

npm install cldr-compact-number --save

Usage

The following APIs take the language code as the the second argument based on ISO 639-1. You can also pass en_GB and we will normalize it to en-GB as well.

API

We default this library with en localeData . What is localeData ?

localeData for most cases comes through a build tool. You define what languages you want upfront so as to avoid bloating your application bundle and the build tool parses CLDR data and formats it. See priv/ for examples of what shape the data should be in if you want to manually construct this data.

import compactFormat from 'cldr-compact-number' ; compactFormat( 19634 , 'en' , localeData);

compactFormat( 19634 , 'en' , localeData, { significantDigits : 1 , minimumFractionDigits : 1 , maximumFractionDigits : 2 });

compactFormat( 101 , 'en' , localeData, { significantDigits : 1 , financialFormat : true });

compactFormat( 19634 , 'ja' , localeData);

compactFormat( 19634 , 'es' , localeData, { significantDigits : 1 });

Note when using significantDigits, this addon utilizes toLocaleString .

Long Formatting

"Wait, I thought this addon was for compact number formatting?" Well it can be a misnomer depending on the language. Let's look at some examples.

This doesn't seem shorter!!!! (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻

compactFormat( 101000 , 'en' , localeData, { long : true });

But this does! ʘ‿ʘ

compactFormat( 101000 , 'ja' , localeData, { long : true });

So we will just go with cldr-compact-number for now.

Other

Currently this only shortens with latin digits 0..9

For your information, known number systems include:

[adlm, ahom, arab, arabext, armn, armnlow, bali, beng, bhks, brah, cakm, cham, cyrl, deva, ethi, fullwide, geor, grek, greklow, gujr, guru, hanidays, hanidec, hans, hansfin, hant, hantfin, hebr, hmng, java, jpan, jpanfin, kali, khmr, knda, lana, lanatham, laoo, latn, lepc, limb, mathbold, mathdbl, mathmono, mathsanb, mathsans, mlym, modi, mong, mroo, ...]

Contributing

Installation

git clone git@github.com:snewcomer/cldr-compact-number.git

cd cldr-compact-number

npm install

Running tests

npm run test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.