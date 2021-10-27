JSON distribution of CLDR locale data for internationalization

Latest Release

Although XML (not JSON) is the "official" format for all CLDR data, this data is programatically generated from the corresponding XML, using the CLDR tooling.

This JSON data is generated using only data that has achieved draft="contributed" or draft="approved" status in the CLDR. This is the same threshhold as is used by the ICU (International Components for Unicode).

See UPDATING.md for details on building or customizing this data yourself.

Who uses cldr-json?

See USERS.md for a list of libraries which use this data.

Package Organization

Because the CLDR is so large and contains so many different types of information, the JSON data here is grouped into packages by functionality. For each type of functionality, there are two available packages: The "modern" packages, which contain the set of locales listed as modern coverage targets by the CLDR subcomittee, and the "full" packages, which contain the complete set of locales, including those in the corresponding modern packages.

See PACKAGES.md for the full package list.

Downloading

Tagged Releases

See the releases page for a list of cldr-json releases. As of v38, all JSON data is contained in this single repository.

The GitHub release page also contains .zip files where you can download all full or modern data in a single .zip.

npm packages

Installation using npm:

$ npm install < package -name> , where < package -name> is one of the package names mentioned above, for example: $ npm install cldr-dates-full

(Note that bower is deprecated, please use npm.)

Bug reports / Contributing

CLDR does not use Github's issue tracking system to track bugs. If you find an error in the data contained here, please file a new ticket at Unicode Jira

Licenses

Usage of CLDR data and software is governed by the Unicode Terms of Use a copy of which is included as unicode-license.txt.

SPDX-License-Identifier: Unicode-DFS-2016

Copyright

Copyright © 1991-2021 Unicode, Inc. All rights reserved. Terms of use