cldoc is a clang based documentation generator for C and C++. cldoc tries to solve the issue of writing C/C++ software documentation with a modern, non-intrusive and robust approach.

Features

Uses clang to robustly parse even the most complex C++ projects without additional effort from the user.

Requires zero configuration.

Uses markdown for documentation formatting.

Generates an xml description of the API which can be reused for other purposes.

Uses a simple format for documenting your code.

Supports cross-referencing in documentation.

Generates a single file, javascript based web application to render the documentation.

Integrates seamlessly with your existing website.

Lightning fast client-side searching using a pregenerated search index.

Generates a formatted documentation coverage report and integrates it in the website.

For more information, please visit http://jessevdk.github.com/cldoc.

Requirements

cldoc requires clang 3.9 or later to be installed on the system.

Get started now!

To get started using cldoc, please have a look at Getting started to install cldoc. Then explore how to document your code so that cldoc can extract it. Finally go and read Generating site to find out how to use the cldoc command in your project to generate the documentation.

Example

For an easy introduction into using cldoc, please have a look at the example project and corresponding generated documentation.