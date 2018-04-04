cldoc is a clang based documentation generator for C and C++. cldoc tries to solve the issue of writing C/C++ software documentation with a modern, non-intrusive and robust approach.
For more information, please visit http://jessevdk.github.com/cldoc.
cldoc requires clang 3.9 or later to be installed on the system.
To get started using cldoc, please have a look at Getting started to install cldoc. Then explore how to document your code so that cldoc can extract it. Finally go and read Generating site to find out how to use the cldoc command in your project to generate the documentation.
For an easy introduction into using cldoc, please have a look at the example project and corresponding generated documentation.