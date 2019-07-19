cld3-asm is isomorphic javascript binding to google's compact language detector v3 based on WebAssembly cld3 binary. This module aims to provide thin, lightweight interface to cld3 without requiring native modules.
npm install cld3-asm
cld3-asm relies on wasm binary of cld3, which need to be initialized first.
import { loadModule } from 'cld3-asm';
const cldFactory = await loadModule();
loadModule loads wasm binary, initialize it, and returns factory function to create instance of cld3 language identifier.
loadModule({ timeout?: number }): Promise<CldFactory>
It allows to specify timeout to wait until wasm binary compliation & load.
create(minBytes?: number, maxBytes?: number): LanguageIdentifier
LanguageIdentifier exposes minimal interfaces to cld3's
NNetLanguageIdentifier.
findLanguage(text: string): Readonly<LanguageResult> : Finds the most likely language for the given text.
findMostFrequentLanguages(text: string, numLangs: number): Array<Readonly<LanguageResult>> : Splits the input text into spans based on the script, predicts a language for each span, and returns a vector storing the top num_langs most frequent languages
dispose(): void : Destroy current instance of language identifier. It is important to note created instance will not be destroyed automatically.
There are simple examples for each environments. In each example directory do
npm install && npm start.
Few npm scripts are supported for build / test code.
build: Transpiles code to ES5 commonjs to
dist.
test: Run
cld /
cld3-asm test both. Does not require
build before execute test.
test:cld: Run integration test for actual cld3 wasm binary, using cld's test case.
test:cld3-asm: Run unit test against
cld3-asm interface
lint: Run lint over all codebases
lint:staged: Run lint only for staged changes. This'll be executed automatically with precommit hook.
commit: Commit wizard to write commit message