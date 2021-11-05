openbase logo
cld

cld

by Blagovest Dachev
2.7.1

Language detection for Javascript (Node). Based on the CLD2 (Compact Language Detector) library from Google.

7.2K

GitHub Stars

233

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Language Detection

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/5
teadrinker2015

Top Feedback

1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use

Readme

node-cld

*NIX Build Status Windows Build Status Dependencies NPM version

Language detection for Javascript. Based on the CLD2 (Compact Language Detector) library from Google.

Highly optimized for space and speed. Runs about 10x faster than other libraries. Detects over 160 languages. Full test coverage. Runs on Linux, OS X, and Windows.

Installation

$ npm install cld

Linux users, make sure you have g++ >= 4.8. If this is not an option, you should be able to install node-cld 2.4.4 even with an older g++ build.

Examples

Simple

const cld = require('cld');

// As a promise
cld.detect('This is a language recognition example').then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

// In an async function
async function testCld() {
  const result = await cld.detect('This is a language recognition example');
  console.log(result);
}

Advanced

const cld = require('cld');
const text     = 'Това е пример за разпознаване на Български език';
const options  = {
  isHTML       : false,
  languageHint : 'BULGARIAN',
  encodingHint : 'ISO_8859_5',
  tldHint      : 'bg',
  httpHint     : 'bg'
};

// As a promise
cld.detect(text, options).then((result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

// In an async function
async function testCld() {
  const result = await cld.detect(text, options);
  console.log(result);
}

Legacy

Detect can be called leveraging the node callback pattern. If options are provided, the third parameter should be the callback.

const cld = require('cld');

cld.detect('This is a language recognition example', (err, result) => {
  console.log(result);
});

Options

isHTML

Set to true if the string contains HTML tags

languageHint

Pass a LANGUAGES key or value as a hint

encodingHint

Pass an ENCODINGS value as a hint

tldHint

Pass top level domain as a hint

httpHint

Pass an HTTP "Content-Encoding" value as a hint

Warning

Once the module has been installed, the underlying C sources will remain in the deps/cld folder and continue to occupy considerable space. This is because they will be required if you ever need to run npm rebuild. If you are under severe constraints you can delete this folder and reclam >100M

Copyright 2011-2015, Blagovest Dachev.

License

Apache 2

teadrinker2015
9 months ago
Bleeding Edge

yet another machine learning implementation outdistance manual scripting (update: sorry that's cld3) and enough moderate at complex situation. e.g japanese titles with merely chinese characters

0
Kevin Destrem
Game dev lost in Japan #TS #HTML5 #Webgl #Unity #.Net
1 month ago
Hard to Use

