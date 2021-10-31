ClayGL is a WebGL graphic library for building scalable Web3D applications.
It's easy to use, configurable for high-quality graphics. Benefit from the modularity and tree shaking, it can be scaled down to 22k(gzipped) for a basic 3D application.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script src="lib/claygl.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<canvas id="main"></canvas>
<script>
clay.application.create('#main', {
width: window.innerWidth,
height: window.innerHeight,
init(app) {
// Create camera
this._camera = app.createCamera([0, 2, 5], [0, 0, 0]);
// Create a RED cube
this._cube = app.createCube({
color: '#f00'
});
// Create light
this._mainLight = app.createDirectionalLight([-1, -1, -1]);
},
loop(app) {
this._cube.rotation.rotateY(app.frameTime / 1000);
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
This example is about 22k(gzipped) after bundled by webpack 4.0. It draws a triangle on the screen.
import { Renderer, GeometryBase, Shader, Material } from 'claygl';
const vsCode = `
attribute vec3 position: POSITION;
void main() {
gl_Position = vec4(position, 1.0);
}
`;
const fsCode = `
void main() {
gl_FragColor = vec4(0.0, 0.0, 1.0, 1.0);
}
`;
const renderer = new Renderer({
canvas: document.getElementById('main')
});
renderer.resize(400, 400);
const geometry = new GeometryBase();
geometry.createAttribute('position', 'float', 3);
// Add triangle vertices to position attribute.
geometry.attributes.position.fromArray([
[-0.5, -0.5, 0],
[0.5, -0.5, 0],
[0, 0.5, 0]
]);
const material = new Material({
shader: new Shader(vsCode, fsCode)
});
renderer.renderPass([ { geometry, material } ]);
Needs python3.3 and FBX SDK 2018.1.1.
usage: fbx2gltf.py [-h] [-e EXCLUDE] [-t TIMERANGE] [-o OUTPUT]
[-f FRAMERATE] [-p POSE] [-q] [-b]
file
FBX to glTF converter
positional arguments:
file
optional arguments:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
-e EXCLUDE, --exclude EXCLUDE
Data excluded. Can be: scene,animation
-t TIMERANGE, --timerange TIMERANGE
Export animation time, in format
'startSecond,endSecond'
-o OUTPUT, --output OUTPUT
Ouput glTF file path
-f FRAMERATE, --framerate FRAMERATE
Animation frame per second
-p POSE, --pose POSE Start pose time
-q, --quantize Quantize accessors with WEB3D_quantized_attributes
extension
-b, --binary Export glTF-binary
--beautify Beautify json output.
--noflipv If not flip v in texcoord.
Input:
Output: