ClayGL

ClayGL is a WebGL graphic library for building scalable Web3D applications.

It's easy to use, configurable for high-quality graphics. Benefit from the modularity and tree shaking, it can be scaled down to 22k(gzipped) for a basic 3D application.

Quick Start

Create a rotating cube

< html lang = "en" > < head > < script src = "lib/claygl.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < canvas id = "main" > </ canvas > < script > clay.application.create( '#main' , { width : window .innerWidth, height : window .innerHeight, init(app) { this ._camera = app.createCamera([ 0 , 2 , 5 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 ]); this ._cube = app.createCube({ color : '#f00' }); this ._mainLight = app.createDirectionalLight([ -1 , -1 , -1 ]); }, loop(app) { this ._cube.rotation.rotateY(app.frameTime / 1000 ); } }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Minimum bundle example

This example is about 22k(gzipped) after bundled by webpack 4.0. It draws a triangle on the screen.

import { Renderer, GeometryBase, Shader, Material } from 'claygl' ; const vsCode = ` attribute vec3 position: POSITION; void main() { gl_Position = vec4(position, 1.0); } ` ; const fsCode = ` void main() { gl_FragColor = vec4(0.0, 0.0, 1.0, 1.0); } ` ; const renderer = new Renderer({ canvas : document .getElementById( 'main' ) }); renderer.resize( 400 , 400 ); const geometry = new GeometryBase(); geometry.createAttribute( 'position' , 'float' , 3 ); geometry.attributes.position.fromArray([ [ -0.5 , -0.5 , 0 ], [ 0.5 , -0.5 , 0 ], [ 0 , 0.5 , 0 ] ]); const material = new Material({ shader : new Shader(vsCode, fsCode) }); renderer.renderPass([ { geometry, material } ]);

FBX to glTF2.0 Converter

Get it

Needs python3.3 and FBX SDK 2018.1.1.

usage: fbx2gltf.py [-h] [-e EXCLUDE] [-t TIMERANGE] [-o OUTPUT] [-f FRAMERATE] [-p POSE] [-q] [-b] file FBX to glTF converter positional arguments: file optional arguments: - h, --help show this help message and exit - e EXCLUDE, --exclude EXCLUDE Data excluded. Can be: scene,animation - t TIMERANGE, --timerange TIMERANGE Export animation time, in format 'startSecond,endSecond' - o OUTPUT, --output OUTPUT Ouput glTF file path - f FRAMERATE, --framerate FRAMERATE Animation frame per second - p POSE, --pose POSE Start pose time - q, --quantize Quantize accessors with WEB3D_quantized_attributes extension - b, --binary Export glTF-binary - -beautify Beautify json output. - -noflipv If not flip v in texcoord.

Input:

FBX

COLLADA

OBJ

Output: