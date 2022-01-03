Kiln

🔥 Editing tools for Clay 🔥

Powering New York Magazine, Vulture, The Cut, Grub Street. Created by New York Media.

Installation

npm install --save clay-kiln

Kiln comes with compiled scripts and styles, most of which will be automatically inlined by the template.

The logged-in scripts must be copied (from dist/clay-kiln-edit.js and dist/clay-kiln-view.js ) into your publicly-served assets directory, as they'll be linked by <script src="[site assetPath]/js/clay-kiln-edit.js"> and <script src="[site assetPath]/js/clay-kiln-view.js"> .

This allows your end users' browsers to cache the (fairly weighty) Kiln application code, speeding up page loads across your sites.

Usage

As Kiln itself is a component, it must be included in your layouts and have some data, e.g. allow: true (a convention we use for components that don't otherwise have data in them). Add an instance of Kiln to your bootstraps:

components: clay-kiln: instances: general: allow: true

Then create a non-editable component list in your layout (preferably near the end), and add a reference to your Kiln instance:

components: layout: instances: article: kilnInternals: - _ref: /_components/clay-kiln/instances/general

Make sure you add that component list to your layout template, and double check that it isn't editable: