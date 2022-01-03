openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

174

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Kiln

illustration of a kiln

🔥 Editing tools for Clay 🔥

CircleCI Coverage Status

Powering New York Magazine, Vulture, The Cut, Grub Street. Created by New York Media.

Installation

npm install --save clay-kiln

Kiln comes with compiled scripts and styles, most of which will be automatically inlined by the template.

The logged-in scripts must be copied (from dist/clay-kiln-edit.js and dist/clay-kiln-view.js) into your publicly-served assets directory, as they'll be linked by <script src="[site assetPath]/js/clay-kiln-edit.js"> and <script src="[site assetPath]/js/clay-kiln-view.js">.

This allows your end users' browsers to cache the (fairly weighty) Kiln application code, speeding up page loads across your sites.

Usage

As Kiln itself is a component, it must be included in your layouts and have some data, e.g. allow: true (a convention we use for components that don't otherwise have data in them). Add an instance of Kiln to your bootstraps:

components:
  clay-kiln:
    instances:
      general:
        allow: true

Then create a non-editable component list in your layout (preferably near the end), and add a reference to your Kiln instance:

components:
  layout:
    instances:
      article:
        kilnInternals:
          -
            _ref: /_components/clay-kiln/instances/general

Make sure you add that component list to your layout template, and double check that it isn't editable:

<div class="kiln-internals">{{ > component-list kilnInternals }}</div>

