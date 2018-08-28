openbase logo
Readme

Claudia API Builder

npm npm npm Build Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/claudiajs/claudia

Claudia API Builder makes it possible to use AWS API Gateway as if it were a lightweight JavaScript web server, so it helps developers get started easily and reduces the learning curve required to launch web APIs in AWS. Check out this video to see how to create and deploy an API in under 5 minutes.

Claudia.js Introduction Video

The API Builder helps you by:

  • setting up AWS API Gateway Web interfaces for Lambda projects easily, the way JavaScript developers expect out of the box
  • routing multiple AWS API Gateway end-points to a single Lambda function, so that you can develop and deploy an entire API simpler and avoid inconsistencies.
  • handling synchronous responses or asynchronous promises, so you can develop easier
  • configuring response content types and HTTP codes easily
  • enabling you to set-up post-install configuration steps, so that you can set up the deployments easier

The API builder is designed to work with Claudia, and add minimal overhead to client projects.

Simple example

var ApiBuilder = require('claudia-api-builder'),
    api = new ApiBuilder(),
    superb = require('superb');

module.exports = api;

api.get('/greet', function (request) {
    return request.queryString.name + ' is ' + superb.random();
});

For a more examples, see the Web API Example Projects

Getting started

  • Check out the Getting Started guide for a basic Hello-World style example
  • Check out the API Documentation for a detailed guide on handling requests, customising responses and configuring your API

Questions, suggestions?

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/claudiajs/claudia

License

MIT

Building a Serverless Application in AWS using React and Claudiajs – Kloud Blog
blog.kloud.com.au3 years agoBuilding a Serverless Application in AWS using React and Claudiajs – Kloud BlogWith the introduction of Function as a Service capabilities in Azure (Web Functions) and AWS (Lambda) it has become possible to build applications which don’t use any servers in the cloud. This has many advantages from an operational perspective No server management Flexible scaling High availabili…