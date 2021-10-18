openbase logo
claudia

by claudiajs
5.14.0 (see all)

Deploy Node.js projects to AWS Lambda and API Gateway easily

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Claudia.js

npm

Claudia makes it easy to deploy Node.js projects to AWS Lambda and API Gateway. It automates all the error-prone deployment and configuration tasks, and sets everything up the way JavaScript developers expect out of the box. This means that you can get started with Lambda and API Gateway easily, and focus on solving important business problems instead of dealing with AWS deployment workflows. Check out this video to see how to create and deploy a microservice in under 5 minutes.

Claudia.js Introduction Video

With the help of Claudia builder projects, you can also use API Gateway as if it were a lightweight javascript web server, or create and deploy chat bots for various platforms easily.

Examples, please!

For some nice examples, see the Example Projects.

Getting started

  • Read the Getting started guide for information on setting up credentials and a walk-through of a simple hello-world example.
  • Check out the guide for Customising Deployments for information on how to configure what gets sent to Lambda and how it gets used
  • Check out Command Line Usage for details about all the command line options.

Questions/Comments?

Check out the Frequently Asked Questions.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/claudiajs/claudia

Contributing

Contributions are greatly appreciated. See the Contributors' guide for information on running and testing code.

What's new since...?

See the Release History

A new book by the core Claudia.js team

Further reading

See Related Articles for more articles, reviews and tutorials.

License

MIT -- see LICENSE

Alfredo P Giorgi10 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Russell DempseySeattle, WA5 Ratings0 Reviews
November 6, 2020

Alternatives

Tutorials

